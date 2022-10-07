 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   See?? This is what happens when you tell cops to stop shooting people   (vice.com) divider line
32
    More: Asinine, Fairfax County, Virginia, Arlington County, Virginia, Fairfax County police cars, Jamee Kimble, National Crime Information Center, Car chase, Police car, Crime  
•       •       •

1388 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 9:35 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the woman black? **check link** Well, this is just shocking: yep, she was. Imagine that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does the cop think when "ram a car head on" is the best plan
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: What does the cop think when "ram a car head on" is the best plan


I found the problem with your question
 
zez
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They were just trying to push her car onto the train tracks
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: What does the cop think when "ram a car head on" is the best plan


It's a box-in technique. I would like to see pictures to see how hard they did it. Any dashcam or bodycam video out there?

/ Who borrowed the car while she was in the hospital?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If I drove my vehicle into another vehicle, got out of my car, immediately grabbed a loaded gun, pointed it at the other vehicle's driver, shouted at them about their potential to be a threat if they didn't turn off their car and do exactly as I say, then handcuffed them and hauled them away in my own vehicle, and if I did all that for no valid reason whatsoever, I would be arrested and convicted on felony kidnapping charges. That these cops aren't even on paid leave from their positions, let alone facing jail time, is exactly what I expect from American policing.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zez: They were just trying to push her car onto the train tracks


That story is so farked up .
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Serious Black: If I drove my vehicle into another vehicle, got out of my car, immediately grabbed a loaded gun, pointed it at the other vehicle's driver, shouted at them about their potential to be a threat if they didn't turn off their car and do exactly as I say, then handcuffed them and hauled them away in my own vehicle, and if I did all that for no valid reason whatsoever, I would be arrested and convicted on felony kidnapping charges. That these cops aren't even on paid leave from their positions, let alone facing jail time, is exactly what I expect from American policing.


Don't you feel safer citizen?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Look, she's alive.  That's progress, right?
 
webct_god
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Gubbo: What does the cop think when "ram a car head on" is the best plan

It's a box-in technique. I would like to see pictures to see how hard they did it. Any dashcam or bodycam video out there?

/ Who borrowed the car while she was in the hospital?


I fail to see where the cops screwed up on this one. Car was involved in a felony. They stopped the car with no damage, not sure I would call that ramming. Determined the occupants were not the owners, and released them to the medics.

Here is a screen shot of the cop car after it "rammed the car head on". Cars today. Indestructable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
BLACK CARS MATTER!!
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA: I still am very angry and, more than anything, hurt, because I teach my children that the police are supposed to protect us, and that if they need anything, they can call them for help.

I have to admire her optimism.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

webct_god: I fail


Yep.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now, Kimble says she wants the Fairfax County Police Department to issue a formal apology for the terrifying ordeal.

No. Sue the shiat out of them. It's the only way they'll actually be sorry.
 
Cheron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Gubbo: What does the cop think when "ram a car head on" is the best plan

I found the problem with your question


Humans are social animals. We have well understood rules on how we behave to each other. There is a subset that chafes at these rules. The police involved were thinking I can get away with this.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

webct_god: Another Government Employee: Gubbo: What does the cop think when "ram a car head on" is the best plan

It's a box-in technique. I would like to see pictures to see how hard they did it. Any dashcam or bodycam video out there?

/ Who borrowed the car while she was in the hospital?

I fail to see where the cops screwed up on this one. Car was involved in a felony. They stopped the car with no damage, not sure I would call that ramming. Determined the occupants were not the owners, and released them to the medics.

Here is a screen shot of the cop car after it "rammed the car head on". Cars today. Indestructable.

[Fark user image 343x365]


Funny how a car being involved in a felony is an excuse for cops to treat the driver with extreme prejudice but a gun being involved in a felony is barely any excuse for alarm.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Further information confirmed the stopped vehicle was the wanted vehicle involved in an incident
Officers identified the occupants, determined they were not owners of the vehicle

You may want to ask your boyfriend WTF he was doing while you were in the hospital.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Damn, GTA was more realistic than I thought.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess they found a stranger in the alps.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Look, she's alive.  That's progress, right?


Cops murdering innocent people with cars is a new skill for them.
The woman on the train tracks also survived.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

webct_god: Another Government Employee: Gubbo: What does the cop think when "ram a car head on" is the best plan

It's a box-in technique. I would like to see pictures to see how hard they did it. Any dashcam or bodycam video out there?

/ Who borrowed the car while she was in the hospital?

I fail to see where the cops screwed up on this one. Car was ALLEGEDLY involved in a felony. They stopped the car with no damage, not sure I would call that ramming. Determined the occupants were not the owners, and released them to the medics.

Here is a screen shot of the cop car after it "rammed the car head on". Cars today. Indestructable.

[Fark user image 343x365]


All we have is the cops' say-so that a vehicle owned by a person who it turns out was giving birth at the time the (alleged) crime occurred.

At any rate, is the car a suspect? No? Then cops got the wrong person - terrorized her and her friend and her kids in the bargain - and they should feel a duty to apologize. That they don't is kind of emblematic of the whole farking problem with (American) policing.

// if there's nothing to stop cops from going full guns-blazing SWAT for whatever reason, and it doesn't even matter if they get it wrong, then how in the fark do we expect anything but a constant ratcheting-up of the danger for everyone who isn't a cop?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The motto of many police departments used to be "To Serve And Protect," but with the helpful embrace of boot-lickers, it's now "Comply Or Die."

Imagine if she'd panicked. After being boxed in and cops screaming at her with guns drawn, that she would've become a "threat" by, y'know, acting like a cop?

Yeah. Dead mom, one or more dead kids, apologetic cops who handwave it away as an "oopsie", a police union that shields the cops when they inevitably lie about the encounter and its outcome, and boot-lickers who then say "...you just don't understand how HARD it is to be a cop...!"

Cops are allowed to panic, to make mistakes because of their need for "split-second decisions" under "the fog of war," but the folks that are staring down the barrel of a gun held by a screaming cop are expected to immediately comply - suppress their panic, remain rational in the face of irrational anger and mortal peril - or get shot?

Fark that noise. This shiat's gotta stop.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Every farking pig involved should be executed and their families exiled. That's farking farked up.

They should have this done to all of their wives/girlfriends/kids first.
 
webct_god
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: webct_god: Another Government Employee: Gubbo: What does the cop think when "ram a car head on" is the best plan

It's a box-in technique. I would like to see pictures to see how hard they did it. Any dashcam or bodycam video out there?

/ Who borrowed the car while she was in the hospital?

I fail to see where the cops screwed up on this one. Car was ALLEGEDLY involved in a felony. They stopped the car with no damage, not sure I would call that ramming. Determined the occupants were not the owners, and released them to the medics.

Here is a screen shot of the cop car after it "rammed the car head on". Cars today. Indestructable.

[Fark user image 343x365]

All we have is the cops' say-so that a vehicle owned by a person who it turns out was giving birth at the time the (alleged) crime occurred.

At any rate, is the car a suspect? No? Then cops got the wrong person - terrorized her and her friend and her kids in the bargain - and they should feel a duty to apologize. That they don't is kind of emblematic of the whole farking problem with (American) policing.

// if there's nothing to stop cops from going full guns-blazing SWAT for whatever reason, and it doesn't even matter if they get it wrong, then how in the fark do we expect anything but a constant ratcheting-up of the danger for everyone who isn't a cop?


Yes, the should have apologized. But, still don't think they screwed up. They stopped the car without injuries or damage. A car that they thought was involved in a felony. No one was arrested.

But yeah, let's focus on these outragous incidents of dangerous ramming people in their car, almost shooting them and their babies, and then almost arresting them and almost sending them to prison, or worse.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How exactly did they come to recognize the car and organize a stop?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Was the woman black? **check link** Well, this is just shocking: yep, she was. Imagine that.


Well that means she's dead, right?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: How exactly did they come to recognize the car and organize a stop?


Third paragraph....

The vehicle Kimble was driving had been flagged in the database of the National Crime Information Center

Fark license plate scanners
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

webct_god: But, still don't think they screwed up.


They didn't get the person they were looking for, nor did they gain any new information about the crime they were tasked to investigate (save for realizing that either they had the wrong vehicle, or the vehicle's identity was orthogonal to the investigation). In getting this wrong, they pointed firearms at a 5 year old and a 1 year old - not to mention two innocent women (one of whom recovering from major surgery).

How is that NOT screwing up?

// because "they followed procedure"?
// so... isn't that an indictment of that procedure, then, that "success" can involve pointing your guns at innocent people and not finding anyone you WERE looking for?
// but at least that dastardly car is off the streets now - and the cops won't even have to pay to fix it!
// that's called "building trust in the community", libs
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: What does the cop think when "ram a car head on" is the best plan


Cops thinking is an oxymoron.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: How exactly did they come to recognize the car and organize a stop?


Yep. Interesting questions, like "wait... they called it in, arranged for multiple units, didn't turn on lights & sirens, and just... raced up & boxed in a mom & kids, then screamed at them that they could become a 'threat' if they moved?"

Tired of this shiat.
 
belome
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I find it hilarious when you read both sides of the story.  I guess you best be careful when you borrow someone's car or bad things will happen.

It sucks she was just recovering from a C-section and they put in her cuffs, I'm sure that wasn't the best thing for her.  However, I'd love to see the body cam footage, I have feeling she was less than accommodating to the officers demands.
 
sotua
‘’ less than a minute ago  

snowjack: FTFA: I still am very angry and, more than anything, hurt, because I teach my children that the police are supposed to protect us, and that if they need anything, they can call them for help.

I have to admire her optimism.


The kid is still not old enough for "the talk"?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.