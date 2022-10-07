 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Man thinks pointing laser at police helicopter would be great fun. Narrator: "He thought wrong"   (local10.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get that it can be dangerous and all, but wouldn't it take a very steady hand to target anything at a distance?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you're literally in your own back yard, how do you get caught?

/he was in his own backyard wasn't he?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
c64-wiki.comView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I get that it can be dangerous and all, but wouldn't it take a very steady hand to target anything at a distance?


Nah, the wiggle of your hand at that distance would make it dance around and be more likely to hit an eye.

That said, fark cops and their pilots. What were they gonna do, shoot the fire?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
John Holt Police In Helicopter
Youtube smWVKR_LYjs
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bandito King: EvilEgg: I get that it can be dangerous and all, but wouldn't it take a very steady hand to target anything at a distance?

Nah, the wiggle of your hand at that distance would make it dance around and be more likely to hit an eye.

That said, fark cops and their pilots. What were they gonna do, shoot the fire?


I've gotten just a pen laser straight in the eye, and that shiat was bad.  Like "For the next 10 minutes I couldn't see shiat out of that eye" bad.  On someone flying?  Yeah great, even if you DGAF about the pilot the "let's drop a chopper on some poor bastards" part would not be cool by any estimation
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bandito King: EvilEgg: I get that it can be dangerous and all, but wouldn't it take a very steady hand to target anything at a distance?

Nah, the wiggle of your hand at that distance would make it dance around and be more likely to hit an eye.

That said, fark cops and their pilots. What were they gonna do, shoot the fire?


Only if it's black fire.

Seriously, though, I'd guess they were assessing the extent of the damage and sending firefighters where needed, like toward rich peoples' houses and away from poor neighborhoods.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Unrequested photon surplus.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If convicted, he could face having a green laser shined in each oh his eyes for fifteen minutes.
 
HKWolf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Florida Man story with mugshot goodness. "Was that wrong? Should I have not done that?" No, Florida Man, you shouldn't have done that.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby is wrong.  It is a load of fun -- until you're caught.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
GTA in real life is far less fun.
 
