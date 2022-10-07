 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   "Hello, is this Buckingham Palace? This is India calling. Now that the Queen is dead, could we have the Kohinoor diamond back please? Thank you"   (abc.net.au) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Hello, is this India? This is Buckingham Palace calling. No, you can't have the diamond back. Thank you."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: "Hello, is this India? This is Buckingham Palace calling. No, you can't have the diamond back. Thank you."


Yeah. We stole it fair and square
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sure, we'll get right on that after we return those Elgin Marbles and Benin Bronzes"
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: We stole it fair and square


At first I thought it might've been a gift to Queen Victoria, but then I looked it up, and, yep, it needs to go back.

Same with the Elgin Marbles and most of the rest of the contents of the British Museum.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the pergammon museum should also be cleaned out. they have the Agora gates & thousands of other pieces from greece & italy
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like a death in the family for every distant relative and acquaintence to suddenly appear and ask for stuff. "Hey, whatever happened to his old .22? He always said I could have it after he died..."
 
NINEv2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Nothing like a death in the family for every distant relative and acquaintence to suddenly appear and ask for stuff. "Hey, whatever happened to his old .22? He always said I could have it after he died..."


OR they show up and take your WW2 veterans grandfather's Luger and 1911 and then play dumb. When you're not around.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

urger: "Sure, we'll get right on that after we return those Elgin Marbles and Benin Bronzes"


I love that their seemingly serious proposal to Greece is to give them fakes and keep the real ones.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
India is just going to sell it on eBay.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I swear to all the Gods Old and New that Fark takes it's queues from John Oliver.

Museums: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube eJPLiT1kCSM

/I know that we don't, but it's been eerily frequent, lately.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
To the victors go the spoils. When the sun never set on the British Empire, they tended to "acquire" a lot of stuff. But be nice and give it back.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Oh Bugger off" - The King in his best Eric Idle impersonation
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
John Oliver covered this the last week or two.

Museums: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube eJPLiT1kCSM


Long story short, if they give one thing back from raiding colonizing, those they raided colonized might have a right to ask for everything else back.

/And we can't have that.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Gubbo: We stole it fair and square

At first I thought it might've been a gift to Queen Victoria, but then I looked it up, and, yep, it needs to go back.

Same with the Elgin Marbles and most of the rest of the contents of the British Museum.


I adore this quote:

"If you say yes to one [request], you suddenly find the British Museum would be empty. I am afraid to say, it is going to have to stay put," [UK prime minister David Cameron] said.

He's *so close* to getting it. Why would the museum be empty if you did that, Mr. PM? Why would it be empty if you honored every country's request to return their stolen historical and cultural property?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had a fight with my wife a few years back about this. She kept the argument the Brits have.

I pointed to my printer and screamed, "WE CAN COPY LITERALLY ANYTHING! And it's all behind glass! No one would know it's a fake AND it keeps the museum in business!"

/It probably is all fake on the floor anyway. So give it back.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Been a few centuries.

Just let it go.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is dangerous. If everyone suddenly asks for their stuff back, what are they going to put in the british museum?
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: To the victors go the spoils. When the sun never set on the British Empire, they tended to "acquire" a lot of stuff. But be nice and give it back.


Yup - before the people they f**ked for centuries come and take it back.
They're a bunch of fat, inbred hillbillies on a shiatty little island with no resources except coal and prognatheous jaws., and they better learn to be nice real f**king quick.
 
Mr Kat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Check "Flashman and the Mountain of Light" by the great George MacDonald Fraser.   It wouldn't belong to "India" as we know it in my mind.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dear India, please restore the lives of the thousands of innocents in Bangladesh your government recently murdered.  Yours, etc.,
 
Thingster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For everyone saying "clear the museums out! Give it back!"

Based on the prevalence of instability in certain parts of the world, how many of these artifacts exist today simply because they were "stolen"?

And how many of these artifacts, if sent back to their home countries, would still exist in 30 years between instability, inconsistent utilities (temp and humidity swings), and just a lack of conservation knowledge?
 
Thingster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I had a fight with my wife a few years back about this. She kept the argument the Brits have.

I pointed to my printer and screamed, "WE CAN COPY LITERALLY ANYTHING! And it's all behind glass! No one would know it's a fake AND it keeps the museum in business!"

/It probably is all fake on the floor anyway. So give it back.


A lot of the Greek and Roman marble statues on display are plaster copies, with the real ones kept in storage.
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure, have a boxful.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thingster: For everyone saying "clear the museums out! Give it back!"

Based on the prevalence of instability in certain parts of the world, how many of these artifacts exist today simply because they were "stolen"?

And how many of these artifacts, if sent back to their home countries, would still exist in 30 years between instability, inconsistent utilities (temp and humidity swings), and just a lack of conservation knowledge?


That's a horrendous argument, and you should feel bad for making it.

The same argument could be made for every citizen and all their stuff, which would essentially give the right to the government to safekeep literally EVERYTHING for preservation purposes.

Make a copy, send it back. If they lose it, it was theirs to lose in the first place.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thingster: For everyone saying "clear the museums out! Give it back!"

Based on the prevalence of instability in certain parts of the world, how many of these artifacts exist today simply because they were "stolen"?

And how many of these artifacts, if sent back to their home countries, would still exist in 30 years between instability, inconsistent utilities (temp and humidity swings), and just a lack of conservation knowledge?


Your house is a mess, so I'm going to hold on to all of your stuff forever.
 
Stantz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ok, India can have back the shiny rock they owned first, just as soon as the colonials give the Native Americans back the land they owned first
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stantz: Ok, India can have back the shiny rock they owned first, just as soon as the colonials give the Native Americans back the land they owned first


This probably sounded better in your head.
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the old joke about the British Museum really should have the subtitle "of Stolen Goods" on the front
 
Freak da Zilla
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How about the UK makes a deal with India: India puts a stop to the scam call centres and the UK gives back the diamond once every one of the people involved in the scams are kicked in the nuts or overies.

/also kick the royals in the privates for good measure
 
Scythed
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why should India get it? The British stole it from Sikhs who were based in what is now Pakistan.

Of course, those Sikhs stole it from some Afghans, so maybe it should go to Afghanistan? But then again, the Afghans stole it from the Persians, so I would say that it should be given to Iran... if not for the fact that the Persians had stolen it from the Mughals. And even if you were to find a Mughal heir to give it to, well, the only thing that is known about how they acquired it is that they stole it from someone.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Gubbo: We stole it fair and square

At first I thought it might've been a gift to Queen Victoria, but then I looked it up, and, yep, it needs to go back.

Same with the Elgin Marbles and most of the rest of the contents of the British Museum.


I would agree with that when a place can show it has the stability and intent to preserve artifacts with that kind of stature, they deserve to be returned. I could see an argument both ways with stuff from the colonial era for current day India, but would certainly disagree with egyptian stuff.

I also think there needs to be a statute of limitations for some stuff at a certain point. Like, "ok, we get it, you made it, but it was part of your country for like 100 years and not pivitol  to your history before it then spent 2 millenia bouncing around the world....
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hmmm - let's parse the "ethics" at work here.
So, if Mike stole your car five years ago, and then Tom stole it from Mike, and Bill stole it from Tom, and I stole it from Bill -- I get to keep it?
Cool.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
James Acaster said it best:
James Acaster On The Absurdity Of The British Empire
Youtube x73PkUvArJY
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Piss off!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Thingster: For everyone saying "clear the museums out! Give it back!"

Based on the prevalence of instability in certain parts of the world, how many of these artifacts exist today simply because they were "stolen"?

And how many of these artifacts, if sent back to their home countries, would still exist in 30 years between instability, inconsistent utilities (temp and humidity swings), and just a lack of conservation knowledge?


Well, London has been severely destroyed within living memory.  And they only survived because of the sufferance of the United States.  By right of stability and conquest, everything on Great Britain is the property of the United States and should be sent over immediately.  That is the only logical conclusion of your statement - the English simply do not have the stability, intelligence, or genetic purity to deny anything to their American betters.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jso2897: Hmmm - let's parse the "ethics" at work here.
So, if Mike stole your car five years ago, and then Tom stole it from Mike, and Bill stole it from Tom, and I stole it from Bill -- I get to keep it?
Cool.


Do you have a flag?
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ajgeek: The same argument could be made for every citizen and all their stuff,


In England if you find something "Historical" in your yard, say a cash of roman coins, you can't keep them they belong to the crown, you get paid a fee for your expenses to find them.
 
thisispete
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Colonialism was an extractive commercial enterprise and, well, you don't blunder your way into an empire. The East India Company was a commercial entity. When that failed, the British instituted direct rule and when that was no longer commercially viable and they had to focus on recovering after the war, they decolonized.

Take away any idea of justice or scholarly importance. And instead consider who has leverage. Britain is begging for trade deals right now. Surely that could be capitalised on by countries seeking repatriation of artefacts.
 
twocent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Putting it on Camilla's head is adding insult to injury.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: Hmmm - let's parse the "ethics" at work here.
So, if Mike stole your car five years ago, and then Tom stole it from Mike, and Bill stole it from Tom, and I stole it from Bill -- I get to keep it?
Cool.


I would put it this way: let's say the car was given to whoever won control of it. Mike won the contest but decided to drop out and brought the car back to his house.  But Bill and Tom never actually beat Mike. Should they get the car back?  It would be a nice gesture but that wasn't in the original rules that all the guys played by.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every civilization stole stuff. It's not a defense of what the British Empire did but the longer ago it was the harder it can be to undo. Even more so with an item that's been repeatedly raided, stolen, and allegedly gifted. Which person along that journey really owns it?

And this thing, cripes, do we have to have a story every few days on it?
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thingster: For everyone saying "clear the museums out! Give it back!"

Based on the prevalence of instability in certain parts of the world, how many of these artifacts exist today simply because they were "stolen"?

And how many of these artifacts, if sent back to their home countries, would still exist in 30 years between instability, inconsistent utilities (temp and humidity swings), and just a lack of conservation knowledge?


This is the thing, some of these artifacts still exist due to being "looted", not everything but a non-insignificant portion. Especially when certain other groups took over the region the items are from for a time.

Things that could be safely returned, and not end up destroyed or in some private collectors bathroom, should be returned (though make copies/backups of the artwork so it is not lost if an accident happens), but unfortunately to much are from areas when there can not be even close to guaranteed, due to civil unrest or more often open political corruption.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

grokca: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]


The voice mailbox for *airhorn* is full.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The only difference between the British Empire and every other dominant (Imperial, invading, etc.) culture on earth is that the British Empire still exists--their crimes are still visible today. I'm willing to bet India has coffers full of stuff they've stolen from other cultures and they won't even consider giving that back. I'm not saying it's right. I'm not defending Britain--I think they should give it back. But if we're going to go that route, a lot of museums are going to have some shelf space freed up.
 
Fissile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, it's this thread again.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12553026/India-We-are-saddened-to-hear-of-death-of-your-queen-UK-Now-be-good-fellows-do-return-all-that-stuff-you-stole-from-us?startid=155175590
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NINEv2: jso2897: Hmmm - let's parse the "ethics" at work here.
So, if Mike stole your car five years ago, and then Tom stole it from Mike, and Bill stole it from Tom, and I stole it from Bill -- I get to keep it?
Cool.

Do you have a flag?


I was just kidding - I understand the White Man's Rules of Acquisition.
If I take it from your brown ass, it's mine, because I'm a better steward of it.
If you take it from me, you are a criminal and I jail or kill you.
 
