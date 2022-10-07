 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   Amsterdam mayor wants to decriminalize the sale and use of coke. Pepsi to remain illegal and use punishable by death   (nltimes.nl) divider line
    Interesting, Drug addiction, Femke Halsema, European Union, Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema, murders of Peter R. de Vries, Psychoactive drug, Crime, Prohibition  
22 Comments
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's true, I had some Mountain Dew Red there once and now I'm dead at the bottom of a canal.

/True story
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pepsi is just a Coke wannabe.  They should shut down.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do not anger the Pepsi Navy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I prefer Crystal
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
RC Cola seen huddling in the corner.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
inqld.com.auView Full Size
Cola
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just legalize these illicit drugs. The War on Drugs isn't working and we shouldn't be finding private prisons with drug offenders. Give people a safe space and clean needles/supplies. Have reversal agents on hand for ODs. There are ways of controlling drug abuse without locking people away
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As it should be. In fact the proper punishment for possession and/or consumption of Pepsi is hanging until nearly dead, drawing, and quartering. But can't do that anymore, nooooooo. Everyone's all "woke" and touchy these days
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That one I genuinely wouldn't expect.
That also seems like a really bad idea having seen some chronic users.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Pepsi to remain illegal and use punishable by death"

As it should, subby. As it should.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
they have moxie
 
apathy2673
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Please please please
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

More Coke than coke
 
iaazathot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As it should be.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I MEAN I DON'T REALLY SEE WHAT'S WRONG WITH COKE I MEAN IT'S JUST COKE AND COKE WOW THAT'S 4 LETTERS AND WHAT ELSE IS FOUR LETTERS YEAH AND FOOD AND WE ALL NEED FOOD RIGHT SO WE ALL NEED COKE I THINK THAT'S A GREAT ARGUMENT SINCE COLA IS FOUR LETTERS TOO AND THERE'S NO PROBLEM WITH THAT BUT WAIT THE WORD FOUR HAS FOUR LETTERS OH WOW MY MIND IS BLOW...N....
 
eldoobie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Amsterdam the land of milk and honeyhookers and blow.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Just legalize these illicit drugs. The War on Drugs isn't working and we shouldn't be finding private prisons with drug offenders. Give people a safe space and clean needles/supplies. Have reversal agents on hand for ODs. There are ways of controlling drug abuse without locking people away


Assuming for the minute we all agreed on this as a good idea (i'd have reservations on a variety of narcotics).

To TRULY solve the problem you would need to also be able to regulate and manage the supply of this, as a lot of your more consequential affects of the narcotics trade come from that side.

Sure, i don't want anyone to overdose, but your buddy who got caught up in meth isn't controlling half of latin america and executing people when he farks up.

How do you keep cartels and what not from undecutting legit suppliers, etc?

I mean don't get me wrong, i'd sort of be cool just from a seeing how it went perspective with telling venture capitalists to solve the cartel problem.....but this is like how you end up in the fast food wars or whatever where companies have private militaries.

Alternatively you need to push the fight to illicit suppliers even harder or you embolden them, and it isn't going very well as is.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: "Pepsi to remain illegal and use punishable by death"

As it should, subby. As it should.


iaazathot: As it should be.


Indeed. Bovine urine flavored with hints of battery acid should not be considered a beverage, IMHO.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Amsterdam wants to be an even BIGGER tourist toilet?

Vote that idiot out.
 
lefty248
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bronskrat: I MEAN I DON'T REALLY SEE WHAT'S WRONG WITH COKE I MEAN IT'S JUST COKE AND COKE WOW THAT'S 4 LETTERS AND WHAT ELSE IS FOUR LETTERS YEAH AND FOOD AND WE ALL NEED FOOD RIGHT SO WE ALL NEED COKE I THINK THAT'S A GREAT ARGUMENT SINCE COLA IS FOUR LETTERS TOO AND THERE'S NO PROBLEM WITH THAT BUT WAIT THE WORD FOUR HAS FOUR LETTERS OH WOW MY MIND IS BLOW...N....


You need to cut down on your consumption.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Just legalize these illicit drugs. The War on Drugs isn't working and we shouldn't be finding private prisons with drug offenders. Give people a safe space and clean needles/supplies. Have reversal agents on hand for ODs. There are ways of controlling drug abuse without locking people away


We don't need to legalize all of them - there are some that even I'll admit need to be hard no's.  Meth, PCP, some other oddball shiat like 'synthetic marijuana' (great name for something that has farkall to do with marijuana) that totally medically verifiably derange you for longer periods of time than the drug is active - you just can't have people running around like that.  Cocaine honestly ought to be in that category at the lower end, coke psychosis is a thing - and it's killed a fair heap of folks.  Penalties for stuff?  Treatment etc - jailing them isn't going to help - but some drugs genuinely are "No, this shiat has ugly farking consequences for everybody around you and they persist long beyond the time you take it."
 
