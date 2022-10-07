 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Senior Kremlin-appointed official in Ukraine slams ministers over flagging war effort, even urges the defence minister to consider suicide over his performance   (9news.com.au) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian military setbacks, Russia Ukraine update, Kirill Stremousov, Moscow-installed deputy leader of Ukraine, searing four-minute video, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Looks like the oafishal scapegoat has been publicly identified.

Despite the fact Vladimir the Incompetent has been directly involved in strategic and tactical planning down to the Battalion level since day 1, none of the military disasters russia has been suffering can be the Leader's fault. No, it HAS to be Shoigu. You know, the Defense Minister Pootie-Poot sidelined back in August. It's obviously Shoigu's fault the Manic Midget of Moscow has led his troops into an epic cluster fark of a war. Obviously.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like someone is really worried about losing his head over a job...
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know, I don't think the Russians are winning their war against Ukraine.
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will accidentally fall from a building here soon!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia's whole system of government is a crime syndicate run by a mob boss. They didn't think in a whole nation of people others would get their "pound of flesh" for things since people are already looking the other way for the guy at the top? Dimitri please.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Ya know, I don't think the Russians are winning their war against Ukraine.


Yeah, it's probably a perfect time for Ukraine to give Putin everything be wants. To save lives.

/s
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: No, it HAS to be Shoigu.


The fact that Shoigu is an ethnic minority and not a True Russian Slav will help in the scapegoating.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You, comrade, are terrible at your job. Have you ever considered jumping out of a window and onto some bullets? - Russian Career Councilors.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm fine with any Russian getting domed for any reason, by any means, and under any circumstances.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urges suicide? Why would he do that when he can just mourn his passing after he falls out of a window?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one who thought this would be about Tucker Carlson?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Russian Defense Minister,

Your failure has dishonored yourself and your country. You know what to do.
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lusebagage: I'm pretty sure Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will accidentally fall from a building here soon!


That seems to happen often in Russia.  I am starting to wonder if maybe the building safety enforcement agency of the country is slacking.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to hear things are going well for Ukraine.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LL316: Weaver95: Ya know, I don't think the Russians are winning their war against Ukraine.

Yeah, it's probably a perfect time for Ukraine to give Putin everything be wants. To save lives.

/s


I liked it when Putin annexed territory and the Ukrainians just took it back the following week.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Notice how Kremlin-appointed officials aren't slamming Putin for his actions?

I have.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Repeat?
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Ya know, I don't think the Russians are winning their war against Ukraine.


Of course they aren't. Anyone in russia could tell you that. They aren't winning their war in Ukraine because they aren't at war. They're engaged in a 'short-yellow-bus military operation'. If they were at war, they'd obviously be winning, because of traditional russian military awesomeness(*). Since it's not-a-war, they aren't allowed to use their traditional russian military awesomeness(*).


* Actual evidence of 'traditional russian military awesomeness' not actually available.


/s for those with non-functioning snark detectors
 
X-Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Wenchmaster: No, it HAS to be Shoigu.

The fact that Shoigu is an ethnic minority and not a True Russian Slav will help in the scapegoating.


Yep. There was already quite a bit of noise about that when russia made that humiliating retreat from Kyiv. The bigotry has only grown louder as things went south from there. There's a reason toraque mentions Shoigu's attempts to 'escape' in the daily Blyaat the Caat announcements in the war threads.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Vladimir the Incompetent


I wonder how history will name him?

Vlad the Big Failure
Vladimir the Dickless
Vladimir the Insane
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"A senior Kremlin-appointed official in Ukraine"

Why are there still senior Russian officials in Ukraine?

/well unless they are in jail
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stremousov alleged that a "small number" of what he called "corrupt marauders and other miscellaneous riffraff" were responsible for "gaps" on the battlefield.

I like how that nonsensical word has been reintroduced into the mainstream thanks to that crazy lunatic* in 10 Downing Street.

*Since it's easy to get confused here: I mean the former one, not the current one.
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

extroverted_suicide: [Fark user image 425x340]

I'm fine with any Russian getting domed for any reason, by any means, and under any circumstances.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Even Nata Lee?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is one case I would support a murder / suicide.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Wenchmaster: Vladimir the Incompetent

I wonder how history will name him?

Vlad the Big Failure
Vladimir the Dickless
Vladimir the Insane


Vlad the Trump

/United at last
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mock26: extroverted_suicide: [Fark user image 425x340]

I'm fine with any Russian getting domed for any reason, by any means, and under any circumstances.

[Fark user image image 850x960]

Even Nata Lee?


Maybe we can defer that one for a decade or two.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
By all accounts Shoigu's job performance has been terrible. However, I have seen the house that it built, and it is terrific:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Weaver95: LL316: Weaver95: Ya know, I don't think the Russians are winning their war against Ukraine.

Yeah, it's probably a perfect time for Ukraine to give Putin everything be wants. To save lives.

/s

I liked it when Putin annexed territory and the Ukrainians just took it back the following week.


You have to DECLARE annexation.  Rookie mistake by Putin.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: By all accounts Shoigu's job performance has been terrible. However, I have seen the house that it built, and it is terrific:

[Fark user image 634x423]


It's probably just me, but that looks strikingly similar to a CTF base in Unreal Tournament.
 
PunGent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "A senior Kremlin-appointed official in Ukraine"

Why are there still senior Russian officials in Ukraine?

/well unless they are in jail


I think it's a Russian for "local sucker we made take the job, because nobody important in Moscow was dumb enough to want it"...
 
PunGent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Paddy: Loucifer: Wenchmaster: Vladimir the Incompetent

I wonder how history will name him?

Vlad the Big Failure
Vladimir the Dickless
Vladimir the Insane

Vlad the Trump

/United at last


Vlad the Terrible At His Job?
 
PunGent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PunGent: Paddy: Loucifer: Wenchmaster: Vladimir the Incompetent

I wonder how history will name him?

Vlad the Big Failure
Vladimir the Dickless
Vladimir the Insane

Vlad the Trump

/United at last

Vlad the Terrible At His Job?


Vlad the Pike Head, because invading Ukraine comes at to high a cost.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
