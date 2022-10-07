 Skip to content
(Metro)   Would you wax your 3 year-old daughter's eyebrows?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'I've never seen an adult walking around with a unibrow because they love it so much"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't have a three year old daughter.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but I wouldn't forbid them to, neither.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knows why people do what they do.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be the kind of lady who tells her kid she's fat and turns her anorexic...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: 'I've never seen an adult walking around with a unibrow because they love it so much"

[Fark user image 425x283]


He doesn't love it, he just doesn't give a shiat.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: Who knows why people do what they do.

[i.imgur.com image 843x1500]


Well that's enough internet for me today.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: red230: Who knows why people do what they do.

[i.imgur.com image 843x1500]

Well that's enough internet for me today.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid is going to end up in therapy and a drinking problem, and then they'll get a tattoo about being in therapy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Brawndo: 'I've never seen an adult walking around with a unibrow because they love it so much"

[Fark user image 425x283]

He doesn't love it, he just doesn't give a shiat.


When you're seven feet tall and worth over $100,000,000 you can do whatever the fark you want.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. If my three year old had a unibrow, I'd put her up for adoption.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Brawndo: 'I've never seen an adult walking around with a unibrow because they love it so much"

[Fark user image 425x283]

He doesn't love it, he just doesn't give a shiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: That kid is going to end up in therapy and a drinking problem, and then they'll get a tattoo about being in therapy

[Fark user image image 425x597]


Drinking with rapists sounds like a really bad idea.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom had hers tattooed on. She looked constantly surprised to see me.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this is what happens if you let it go:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: Who knows why people do what they do.

[i.imgur.com image 843x1500]


Which Kardashian is that?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: ArcadianRefugee: Brawndo: 'I've never seen an adult walking around with a unibrow because they love it so much"

[Fark user image 425x283]

He doesn't love it, he just doesn't give a shiat.

When you're seven feet tall and worth over $100,000,000 you can do whatever the fark you want.


Except stay healthy enough to make the playoffs.
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not something I would do, Subby. I did cut the tip off my 3 day old son's wiener so who am I to judge?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: My mom had hers tattooed on. She looked constantly surprised to see me.


viraltrend24.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: maxandgrinch: That kid is going to end up in therapy and a drinking problem, and then they'll get a tattoo about being in therapy

[Fark user image image 425x597]

Drinking with rapists sounds like a really bad idea.


Don't be ungrateful for free drugs.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, but this is too much for me when simple trimming would have been better.

images.ctfassets.netView Full Size


/Madonna's daughter
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Gonna be the kind of lady who tells her kid she's fat and turns her anorexic...


Better than being a fatty.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i mean if she had some insane unibrow, sure. I saw a young kid like that once with this massive unibrow, and it was just....distracting....

Otherwise her call. Wouldn't force it on her. My kid likes to paint her hair, decide how she wants to wear her hair, pick out clothes, etc. Piercing her ears is up to her. Why would how she styles her eyebrow be different, other than stepping in as a parent and not letting them get to insane with it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: red230: Who knows why people do what they do.

[i.imgur.com image 843x1500]

Which Kardashian is that?


I thought it was Cher.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

red230: Who knows why people do what they do.

[i.imgur.com image 843x1500]


Sigh

/zip
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: red230: Who knows why people do what they do.

[i.imgur.com image 843x1500]

Which Kardashian is that?


The cute one.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Mr_Vimes: red230: Who knows why people do what they do.

[i.imgur.com image 843x1500]

Which Kardashian is that?

I thought it was Cher.


Cher is forever young: there is always at least one part of her that is never more than two, three years old.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Beats the baby I saw at a store once that had little gauges in her ears.

Didn't say anything of course, but I was thinking there may be some words in the future between her and her parents about stretching out her earlobes before she could talk.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My father didn't have a monobrow, but his eyebrows would keep his shoes dry when it rained.  Eugene Levy's don't even come close.  I pretty much inherited the same eyebrows.  Barbers have always asked if I wanted them trimmed.  No thank you, I'm proud to have them.

/ He could also wiggle his ears, which we always found amusing.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Gonna be the kind of lady who tells her kid she's fat and turns her anorexic...


Mom doesn't need to. That's what classmates, boyfriends, coworkers and Fark incels are for.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Beats the baby I saw at a store once that had little gauges in her ears.

Didn't say anything of course, but I was thinking there may be some words in the future between her and her parents about stretching out her earlobes before she could talk.


The little equations will get their ears pierced if/when they request it. Not a moment sooner, possibly a week or so later so I can find and schedule with a good piercing/tattoo shop.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

El_Dan: No. If my three year old had a unibrow, I'd put her up for adoption.


Why give her away when people will pay big money for them?
https://www.newsweek.com/elderly-man-offered-100k-buy-child-mother-store-police-1737456
Granted, the unibrow may lower the price a bit, but still...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: My mom had hers tattooed on. She looked constantly surprised to see me.


Wut?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Beats the baby I saw at a store once that had little gauges in her ears.

Didn't say anything of course, but I was thinking there may be some words in the future between her and her parents about stretching out her earlobes before she could talk.


Yeah that is kind of where i'd draw the line of my kids self expression.....

"are you doing something that is going to require some form of surgery or medical procedure to undo if you decide its not for you down the road? Yeah? Then wait until you are on your own dime, because i don't want to pay to do it, or fix it"

Want to piece something which won't permanently disfigure you, due something blue, wear clothes i don't dig? Thats all you.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: The little equations will get their ears pierced if/when they request it. Not a moment sooner, possibly a week or so later so I can find and schedule with a good piercing/tattoo shop.


Your pediatrician will do it for you. Bonus, ours doesn't even charge.

Not that i wouldn't trust a reputable place, but if the kid was younger than a teenager no harm.

But yeah, same story with our kid. She has been talking about it but hasn't made up her mind. I could care less either way. In fact i'd prefer she just does it so she shuts up about it.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe she'll be a fat shamer, and maybe not. But having seen a young kid with a unibrow - absolutely wax it. Kids shouldn't have to put up with bullying over something that is an easy fix.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hlehmann: My father didn't have a monobrow, but his eyebrows would keep his shoes dry when it rained.  Eugene Levy's don't even come close.  I pretty much inherited the same eyebrows.  Barbers have always asked if I wanted them trimmed.  No thank you, I'm proud to have them.

/ He could also wiggle his ears, which we always found amusing.


There is a middle ground between normal eyebrows and baddass monsters. I'd rock the bad ass monsters if i had them.

In between though it just looks like you are lazy. Like, when i grow a beard out, there is this week or two period where it looks like i'm on the run from rehab until everything gets thick enough that i can even it out.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: ArcadianRefugee: Brawndo: 'I've never seen an adult walking around with a unibrow because they love it so much"

[Fark user image 425x283]

He doesn't love it, he just doesn't give a shiat.

[Fark user image 346x750]


That doesn't mean that he actually likes having it.  That just means he's figured out a way to leverage it for something.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No.

Waxing is a short-term solution to a long-term problem.  Only the best, which in this case is electrolysis, for my daughter.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: That kid is going to end up in therapy and a drinking problem, and then they'll get a tattoo about being in therapy

[Fark user image 425x597]


If your best friends are The Rapist you might want to rethink your life?
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hlehmann: My father didn't have a monobrow, but his eyebrows would keep his shoes dry when it rained.  Eugene Levy's don't even come close.  I pretty much inherited the same eyebrows.  Barbers have always asked if I wanted them trimmed.  No thank you, I'm proud to have them.

/ He could also wiggle his ears, which we always found amusing.


So are we talking Brezhnev:

Fark user imageView Full Size


or something from David Lynch's imagination?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: maxandgrinch: That kid is going to end up in therapy and a drinking problem, and then they'll get a tattoo about being in therapy

[Fark user image image 425x597]

Drinking with rapists sounds like a really bad idea.


The problem is usually when you're drinking  with a surprise rapist.

If you know up front they're a rapist it's a lot easier to take precautions. Like killing them.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brap: No.

Waxing is a short-term solution to a long-term problem.  Only the best, which in this case is electrolysis, for my daughter.


Odds are pretty good that you wouldn't easily find an electrolysis clinic willing to work on a three year old, at least for something this comparatively minor, and it's even fairly likely that when you do find someone willing to do it, they'd be doing it for cash and off-the-books.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

red230: Who knows why people do what they do.

[i.imgur.com image 843x1500]


I've never even considered the possibility of taking an actual animal an working this scale backwards:

Fark user imageView Full Size



/no matter where the percentage actually lands, the label on the 100% entry still applies
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i totally would, but that is one of the many reasons why i don't have kids.
 
