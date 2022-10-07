 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Morgue in Australia horrified after opening body bag and finding evidence of man trying to claw his way out. Yes, as you know Aussies don't die easily   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In the movies they can just unzip it from the inside.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't have gotten on the cart.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he dead now?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He feels happy?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know about Down Under but body bags in the US of A aren't airtight.

Some of you know how I know.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to start adding these. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia - if life doesn't kill you, the morgue will.

Feeding themselves business; this is a can't miss business model.

Unrelatedly, anyone want to get in on the ground floor of an idea I just had?
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's The Mirror, so you know there's no possible way this story could be misleading or outright fabricated.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I come from a land down under
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see you've played knifey/corpse baggy before, Yank!
 
Tentacle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Motörhead - Killed By Death (Official Video)
Youtube LZ5fIKmn1ok
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Still, impressive body bag construction quality....
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Damn you, Fast 'n' Fresh delivery for gettimg my address wrong again!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let's hope they did the right thing.

downwindersatrisk.orgView Full Size


It's the only way to be sure
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Juicy?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i've seen a lot of dead things twitch, move, groan and sigh. I've never seen a dead thing exhibit enough dexterity to unzip a zipper from the inside.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: In the movies they can just unzip it from the inside.


The problem is probably not the zipper, it's the locking morgue refrigerator handle (kind of like how household fridges used to be)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Australia - if life doesn't kill you, the morgue will.

Feeding themselves business; this is a can't miss business model.

Unrelatedly, anyone want to get in on the ground floor of an idea I just had?


EIP
 
fat boy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
decider.comView Full Size
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
F/X (1986) - Escape From the Morgue Scene (9/9) | Movieclips
Youtube hE5rsmIsYPA
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Australia - where even the body bags will kill ya.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Literally one of my worst fears, thanks subby
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll bet the person was quite frightened when they woke up.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Only mostly dead.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Death Becomes Her (1992) "The morgue?! She'll be furious!!"
Youtube eOSKqYvNuik
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: i've seen a lot of dead things twitch, move, groan and sigh. I've never seen a dead thing exhibit enough dexterity to unzip a zipper from the inside.


Man, you Tinder people are wild and crazy.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Look, he ripped a death fart big enough to turn him over on his side. Story over.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm a "the ends justify the means" guy, so all that really matters is he's dead now.
 
