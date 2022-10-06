 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Oopsie, electric vehicles are going BOOM after water damage from Hurricane Ian   (foxnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Kelley Blue Book, Competitive Enterprise Institute, Myron Ebell, United States, Storm, Florida, Biden administration, Naples  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 8:20 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is literally an hysterical article.

A top Florida state official warned Thursday that firefighters have battled a number of fires caused by electric vehicle (EV) batteries waterlogged from Hurricane Ian.

1 is a number. 2 is a number. The image they show isn't really a car fire, I mean it is but it's not fully involved.

I sure as fark they hurry and sue Fox News out of existence.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You could have worked in a bit about Al Gore, Hillary, and Brandon Biden in there too, slackmitter.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: You could have worked in a bit about Al Gore, Hillary, and Brandon Biden in there too, slackmitter.


Fun fact: the batteries that blew up were from Hunter Biden's laptop.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna stick with my Pinto.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so glad that my Dodge RAM Diesel Dually with Prius Coal-Rolling switch doesn't run need no battrys!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, on the plus side, it prevents at least a few water damaged vehicles from hitting the market.

You know there will be thousands that will.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"according to Jimmy Patronis, the state's top financial officer and fire marshal."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It really wouldnt shock me to find out that one ev company took manufacturing shortcuts that compromised the battety in a full submersion event
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's Faux Nooz so I imagine that all the electric cars are actually fine
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just want to know the fate of the poor McLaren P1 that got flooded.
 
zez
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"There's a ton of EVs disabled from Ian"

So, what is that? One car? Half a car?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It happens sometimes.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That is literally an hysterical article.

A top Florida state official warned Thursday that firefighters have battled a number of fires caused by electric vehicle (EV) batteries waterlogged from Hurricane Ian.

1 is a number. 2 is a number. The image they show isn't really a car fire, I mean it is but it's not fully involved.

I sure as fark they hurry and sue Fox News out of existence.


Negative 3 is also a number.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, on the plus side, it prevents at least a few water damaged vehicles from hitting the market.

You know there will be thousands that will.


true.   My sister bought a '93 Chevy Corsica years ago.   I only wish she had asked me about it, since they were built in the ClayCoMo plant along the MIssouri River outside Kansas City, and the plant was flooded during production.    Her first mistake, of course, was buying a Chevy Corsica.   The real problem is that GM was even allowed to sell these rustbuckets right off the line.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Florida is an ideal EV market. You'd think the water encroachment scenario would've been addressed.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Covid already showed me that the public's science literacy is completely abysmal, but even so the popular shock that submerging battery-powered electronics in saltwater for hours or days causes them to fail badly is still depressingly surprising.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zez: "There's a ton of EVs disabled from Ian"

So, what is that? One car? Half a car?


So glad I have a gasoline vehicle that is impossible to be disabled by flood waters. Plus, as we know, internal combustion vehicles never catch fire (there's nothing that can burn in them).

EVs are the devil. We should cast out those demons.

/Not sure where I stand on my other vehicle, with is a plug-in hybrid. Is it an EV and the devil? Or is it ok because it's still got a gas tank?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, but how many EVs were on fire before the hurricane, and had the fire put out when they were submerged?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
DIDN'T WE TELL YA?  EV'S ARE NOTHING BUT A FAD!  DRILL BABY DRILL!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: NewportBarGuy: Well, on the plus side, it prevents at least a few water damaged vehicles from hitting the market.

You know there will be thousands that will.

true.   My sister bought a '93 Chevy Corsica years ago.   I only wish she had asked me about it, since they were built in the ClayCoMo plant along the MIssouri River outside Kansas City, and the plant was flooded during production.    Her first mistake, of course, was buying a Chevy Corsica.   The real problem is that GM was even allowed to sell these rustbuckets right off the line.


I had a 94 Corsica. Best car I ever owned. I think I didn't have the issues because

1) the dealer had already applied both the undercoat and the clearcoat before I bought it so I didn't have rust or paint peeling issues.
2) Mine had the 3100 V6 and not the junk 4

I loved that car.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Florida is an ideal EV market. You'd think the water encroachment scenario would've been addressed.


The EV industry is building cars. Not submarines. I don't think anyone wants EVs to cost what they would need to cost to withstand prolonged submersion in water.
 
Hinged
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least they're not self-driving cars.

They won't even get away from a hurricane.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Covid already showed me that the public's science literacy is completely abysmal, but even so the popular shock that submerging battery-powered electronics in saltwater for hours or days causes them to fail badly is still depressingly surprising.


Uh oh, I just thought of another issue - every single active navy submarine in the world has batteries and an electric propulsion motor (If I'm not mistaken, all are hybrids - either nuclear (steam/electric hybrid) or diesel (ICE/electric hybrid).  Yet these get submerged fairly frequently!  We need to stop the libs from making our navies too feminine!
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Experts say..." LOL
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Battery electric vehicles are short-term risk mitigation and a long term rural edge case fix.  Good public transit using overhead electric pickup, and good cycleways and good sidewalks, is the long term fix.  It's not just about pollution, it's about the total livability package, and spending literally half the space around where humans live dedicated to the movement and storage of cars, regardless of how they're powered, is a pretty negative quality of life problem.
 
debug
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"It takes special training and understanding of EVs to ensure these fires are put out quickly and safely," he continued in a follow-up tweet.

As if special training isn't required to put out fires in ICE vehicles too...

Patronis published a video of firefighters in Naples, Florida, battling a fire started from a Tesla EV's battery. A bystander is overheard in the video saying that the crew had used hundreds of gallons of water attempting to put the fire out.

Clearly these firefighters did not receive the "special training".  Hey, lets throw water on an electrical fire, that should work, right?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: KCinPA: Florida is an ideal EV market. You'd think the water encroachment scenario would've been addressed.

The EV industry is building cars. Not submarines. I don't think anyone wants EVs to cost what they would need to cost to withstand prolonged submersion in water.


I don't think EV enters into it. Flooding totals a car no matter what. It is such an issue civilized states have branded titles for it.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

debug: "It takes special training and understanding of EVs to ensure these fires are put out quickly and safely," he continued in a follow-up tweet.

As if special training isn't required to put out fires in ICE vehicles too...

Patronis published a video of firefighters in Naples, Florida, battling a fire started from a Tesla EV's battery. A bystander is overheard in the video saying that the crew had used hundreds of gallons of water attempting to put the fire out.

Clearly these firefighters did not receive the "special training".  Hey, lets throw water on an electrical fire, that should work, right?


Yes. The water removes heat which knocks out one side of the fire triangle. 
Every EV maker has documents saying so.
 
MsStatement
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good of Fox News to single out those communist EVs, because we all know salt water doesn't fry any other kind of electrical system.

Post-Sandy Fires
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Yeah, but how many EVs were on fire before the hurricane, and had the fire put out when they were submerged?


Pssst, water won't put out an EV battery fire.
 
Sentient
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ah, fox news. I'm sure the original headline was "100+ deaths in FL where water causes EVs to detonate" before the lawyers reminded them that musk is a trumper.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.