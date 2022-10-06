 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 226 of WW3: nuclear threat is worst in 60 years, Biden says. Ukraine recaptures 500 sq km in a week. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Nuclear warfare, Nuclear weapon, Cold War, World War II, Nuclear weapons, Ukrainian forces, United States, tactical nuclear weapon  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning everyone!

As my release from hospital got delayed til tuesday i'll be here dropping booms and zinging one liners til then. Happy Friday y'all!

Let us begin, class, with a very instructive video showing the importance of keeping spacing between men when marching in column. I guess these Ivans missed class that day?

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1578318683754987520
 
arte1953 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone!

As my release from hospital got delayed til tuesday i'll be here dropping booms and zinging one liners til then. Happy Friday y'all!

Let us begin, class, with a very instructive video showing the importance of keeping spacing between men when marching in column. I guess these Ivans missed class that day?

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1578318683754987520


Looks like 8 or 9 orcs caught some frags?

IIRC, there was a series of signs posted on a trail outside Da Nang I'd read about..
Don't bunch up
As you patrol about
Or you'll be picking
The fragments out.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone!

As my release from hospital got delayed til tuesday i'll be here dropping booms and zinging one liners til then. Happy Friday y'all!

Let us begin, class, with a very instructive video showing the importance of keeping spacing between men when marching in column. I guess these Ivans missed class that day?

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1578318683754987520


Ugh, sorry to hear it. At least you will lose some weight from the inedible food if my recent experiences are anything to judge by.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: Ugh, sorry to hear it. At least you will lose some weight from the inedible food if my recent experiences are anything to judge by.


food in this place is actually not too shabby. Lunch is always a hot delicious meal, breakfast is german breads with all sorts of schmears, yogurt and 2 cups of joe... dinner is a bit of a joke but that's fine i wouldnt eat it anyway really since you dont need 3 squares when you're immobile.

honestly its really ok, very different mindset from the summer when i felt like a prisoner. Given the consequence of this going badly, if they say they wanna keep an eye on me and i get 5 more days of IV antibios and ensure i the infection doesnt return i'm game.

and they put me on an anti bio i cannot drink on so i'm sober too... its called metronidazole, which evidently in Latin means "we are going to dry your ass out while you take this".
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a loooot of arty for yesterday.  The troops liquidated count seems oddly low and has since Lyman got liberated. Wondering if they're intentionally undercounting the numbers in that regard, for some reason.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: That's a loooot of arty for yesterday.  The troops liquidated count seems oddly low and has since Lyman got liberated. Wondering if they're intentionally undercounting the numbers in that regard, for some reason.


my theory is that they're not including prisoners in the count. they could well be taking more prisoners than killin' at this point.

except for that guy in that vid hiding in the outhouse. He didnt get taken prisoner, now did he John. No. No he didn't. he got shot with like 10-15rds.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Smoking GNU: That's a loooot of arty for yesterday.  The troops liquidated count seems oddly low and has since Lyman got liberated. Wondering if they're intentionally undercounting the numbers in that regard, for some reason.

my theory is that they're not including prisoners in the count. they could well be taking more prisoners than killin' at this point.

except for that guy in that vid hiding in the outhouse. He didnt get taken prisoner, now did he John. No. No he didn't. he got shot with like 10-15rds.


Saw that one. Got 2 whole mags unloaded into him. He def not getting back up again.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Biden is right. But we cannot back down.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This seems a good place to leave this.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-10-07/human-rights-advocates-ukraine-russia-win-nobel-peace-prize/101514660
 
COVID19
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Happy 70th birthday, Vlad. Hope someone rams a cactus up your arae.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phlegmbot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: That's a loooot of arty for yesterday.  The troops liquidated count seems oddly low and has since Lyman got liberated. Wondering if they're intentionally undercounting the numbers in that regard, for some reason.


Wondering if most of that equipment is getting abandoned in the retreats. Especially the arty, which is both heavy and may or may not be working or even have ammo. Seems like the last thing they would bother taking with them in a rout. Explain a lot of equipment with a smaller body count.
 
Nappy Fibonacci
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
YOU KNOW WHO IS YOU KNOW WHAT!!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone!

As my release from hospital got delayed til tuesday i'll be here dropping booms and zinging one liners til then. Happy Friday y'all!

Let us begin, class, with a very instructive video showing the importance of keeping spacing between men when marching in column. I guess these Ivans missed class that day?

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1578318683754987520


It looks like the guy closest to the boom was able to walk away.  Everyone else will need some form of maggot therapy.
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a ditty for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone!

As my release from hospital got delayed til tuesday i'll be here dropping booms and zinging one liners til then. Happy Friday y'all!

Let us begin, class, with a very instructive video showing the importance of keeping spacing between men when marching in column. I guess these Ivans missed class that day?

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1578318683754987520


On one hand, their absolute lack of any attempt to move tactically, and complete lack of situational awareness offends me on so many levels, having served in training units for over a decade.

On the other, GET REKT LMAO
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
- Russia is moving yet more troops over to try to prop up Kherson

- Russia is making a major push for Bakhmut today

- Ukraine is readying a new assault on Svatove and Kreminna
 
Oneiros
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nappy Fibonacci: YOU KNOW WHO IS YOU KNOW WHAT!!!!!!

[Fark user image 700x1070]


TREEBEARD! THEY NEED YOU IN ZAPORRIZHZHIA!! LIKE YESTERDAY!!!
 
Ostman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

L33t Squirrel: Father_Jack: Good morning everyone!

As my release from hospital got delayed til tuesday i'll be here dropping booms and zinging one liners til then. Happy Friday y'all!

Let us begin, class, with a very instructive video showing the importance of keeping spacing between men when marching in column. I guess these Ivans missed class that day?

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1578318683754987520

On one hand, their absolute lack of any attempt to move tactically, and complete lack of situational awareness offends me on so many levels, having served in training units for over a decade.

On the other, GET REKT LMAO


Aren't they just grabbing prisoners and protestor at this stage, shoving a gun in their hands with about a week's training, and pointing them at the front line now? Not sure what they'd expect.
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ostman:
Aren't they just grabbing prisoners and protestor at this stage, shoving a gun in their hands with about a week's training, and pointing them at the front line now? Not sure what they'd expect.

Not at all, a week is far too long
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: CheatCommando: Ugh, sorry to hear it. At least you will lose some weight from the inedible food if my recent experiences are anything to judge by.

food in this place is actually not too shabby. Lunch is always a hot delicious meal, breakfast is german breads with all sorts of schmears, yogurt and 2 cups of joe... dinner is a bit of a joke but that's fine i wouldnt eat it anyway really since you dont need 3 squares when you're immobile.

honestly its really ok, very different mindset from the summer when i felt like a prisoner. Given the consequence of this going badly, if they say they wanna keep an eye on me and i get 5 more days of IV antibios and ensure i the infection doesnt return i'm game.

and they put me on an anti bio i cannot drink on so i'm sober too... its called metronidazole, which evidently in Latin means "we are going to dry your ass out while you take this".


No booze?  Let us know if you need an emergency lotion delivery, we don't want you adding friction burns to your health issues.
/Glad to hear stuff is going okay for you given the circumstances.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone!

As my release from hospital got delayed til tuesday i'll be here dropping booms and zinging one liners til then. Happy Friday y'all!

Let us begin, class, with a very instructive video showing the importance of keeping spacing between men when marching in column. I guess these Ivans missed class that day?

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1578318683754987520


Crazy how close a bomb ca go off without immediately killing anyone.
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ostman: Aren't they just grabbing prisoners and protestor at this stage, shoving a gun in their hands with about a week's training, and pointing them at the front line now? Not sure what they'd expect.


A week might be optimistic from what I've seen, and barely the time to sober up from getting spectacularly drunk on the bus ride down. (Not hyperbole, saw a few videos of that the other day and there was so much vodak that my liver hurt by proxy.) I just found it interesting that I was highly conflicted to see such poor, well, soldiering, but at the same time, OhNoAnyway.gif, y'know? :D
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: - Russia is moving yet more troops over to try to prop up Kherson

- Russia is making a major push for Bakhmut today

- Ukraine is readying a new assault on Svatove and Kreminna


That's annoying. I'd hoped the rout would push them back further but it sounds like they've managed to stabilize something.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Russian TV presenter and prominent Putin propagandist laments that 'the West is starting to mock us' over Ukraine war"
Starting???


https://www.businessinsider.com/putin-propagandist-west-mock-us-ukraine-2022-10
 
Netrngr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Scrolling down TFA... I vote we adopt the Finnish "Hot Chick" standard in our leadership.
The war is a farking mess and to depressing to really talk about but yowsah...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nappy Fibonacci: YOU KNOW WHO IS YOU KNOW WHAT!!!!!!

[Fark user image 700x1070]


He's always been a big feller, so I should not be surprised. But, Brian's got a lovely pair of t*ts.

/ https://www.rspb.org.uk/birds-and-wildlife/wildlife-guides/bird-a-z/blue-tit/
//I thought I trained our Tufted-Titmice to take peanuts from me. (Covid shutdowns, time at home.)
///Mrs. Lariat informs me that the Tufted-Titmice trained me.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Father_Jack: Good morning everyone!

As my release from hospital got delayed til tuesday i'll be here dropping booms and zinging one liners til then. Happy Friday y'all!

Let us begin, class, with a very instructive video showing the importance of keeping spacing between men when marching in column. I guess these Ivans missed class that day?

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1578318683754987520

Crazy how close a bomb ca go off without immediately killing anyone.


don't know how much shrapnel one of those can carry weight-wise. Looks like mostly concussive effect with the front of the line hitting the deck, not getting dropped.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Part of me feels bad becuase most Russian Soilders don't even want to be there and prey to get wounded bad enough they have to return home but not enough to have life altering injuries.
Then I remembered the mass graves, thousands of Civilians stolen and transported to somewhere Siberia and probably now being human trafficked.
Then I say, Fack the Russians.
Let them nuke a city.
Finally give Nato a reason to erase Russia and its culture from the map once and for all.
Maybe when we rebuild, we'll do it correctly the second time round
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

L33t Squirrel: Father_Jack: Good morning everyone!

As my release from hospital got delayed til tuesday i'll be here dropping booms and zinging one liners til then. Happy Friday y'all!

Let us begin, class, with a very instructive video showing the importance of keeping spacing between men when marching in column. I guess these Ivans missed class that day?

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1578318683754987520

On one hand, their absolute lack of any attempt to move tactically, and complete lack of situational awareness offends me on so many levels, having served in training units for over a decade.

On the other, GET REKT LMAO


Ik,r?

Bro do you even soldier?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Rumors that President Vladimir Putin has been unable to complete a speech without breaking into severe coughing fits are false. Putin is simply delivering coded messages to the Russian army generals . . . *checks notes* . . . mucus and phlegm.

* Word has reached the Kremlin of the decadent West's plans to pardon marijuana users, and our top generals are reacting with glee at the thought of our enemy being reduced to legions of ineffectual Beckys shooting up the marijuanas. In celebration, all Russian soldiers deployed in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine will be issued an extra ration of krokodil or methamphetamine at their preference.

* In spite of some claims, Excalibur rounds from the American M777 howitzer do not come in Pumpkin Spice flavor.

* With Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's latest escape attempt involving water wings and the Moscow sewers having come close to success, the FSB has decided to place him in protective custody in the Tower of Moscow. For those in our viewing audience who are not familiar with this famed landmark, the much inferior Tower of London was based on its design when built in 1097 AD, with the minor change of having been constructed from bricks and mortar instead of traditional Russian building techniques involving mud, beer cans, and cursing. It is hoped that Shoigu will acquit himself with patience and perhaps even become part of the wax statue tour.

* With attendance numbers dropping sharply in the wake of multiple death and dismemberment cases in the opening week of BlyaatLand, park management has decided to extend the ongoing promotional tie-in with Stars Coffee in which any visitors to the theme park can receive a complimentary Blyaat size Gopnik Spice Latte upon surviving any of the park rides. Additionally, in order to show our appreciation to Russian army veterans on leave, all 'you must be this tall to enjoy this ride' requirements have been removed due to the large number of missing legs. Blyaat the Caat-branded tranquilizers can be available on request should any battlefield trauma return during park rides.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image image 240x138]

In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Rumors that President Vladimir Putin has been unable to complete a speech without breaking into severe coughing fits are false. Putin is simply delivering coded messages to the Russian army generals . . . *checks notes* . . . mucus and phlegm.

* Word has reached the Kremlin of the decadent West's plans to pardon marijuana users, and our top generals are reacting with glee at the thought of our enemy being reduced to legions of ineffectual Beckys shooting up the marijuanas. In celebration, all Russian soldiers deployed in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine will be issued an extra ration of krokodil or methamphetamine at their preference.

* In spite of some claims, Excalibur rounds from the American M777 howitzer do not come in Pumpkin Spice flavor.

* With Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's latest escape attempt involving water wings and the Moscow sewers having come close to success, the FSB has decided to place him in protective custody in the Tower of Moscow. For those in our viewing audience who are not familiar with this famed landmark, the much inferior Tower of London was based on its design when built in 1097 AD, with the minor change of having been constructed from bricks and mortar instead of traditional Russian building techniques involving mud, beer cans, and cursing. It is hoped that Shoigu will acquit himself with patience and perhaps even become part of the wax statue tour.

* With attendance numbers dropping sharply in the wake of multiple death and dismemberment cases in the opening week of BlyaatLand, park management has decided to extend the ongoing promotional tie-in with Stars Coffee in which any visitors to the theme park can receive a complimentary Blyaat size Gopnik Spice Latte upon surviving any of the park rides. Additionally, in order to show our appreciation to Russian army veterans on leave, all 'you must be this tall to enjoy this ride' requirements have been removed due to the large number of missing legs. Blyaat the Caat-branded tranquilizers can be available on request should any battlefield trauma return during park rides.


Having a good time visualizing the packaging for Blyaat the Caat-branded tranquilizers
 
Farkhole [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So how many helicopters do they have left?  Four or two?
 
TTFK
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The two Russians crossed the Bering strait by boat to avoid being drafted into the military and landed on a remote Alaskan island earlier this week, where they have appealed for asylum, according to reports from the region.

Honestly, that's as valid a reason as I've seen, certainly no worse than what they've been allowing through the other borders.  They're trying to avoid being sent to their certain deaths in an internationally-condemned conflict by a lunatic tyrant.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ostman: L33t Squirrel: Father_Jack: Good morning everyone!

As my release from hospital got delayed til tuesday i'll be here dropping booms and zinging one liners til then. Happy Friday y'all!

Let us begin, class, with a very instructive video showing the importance of keeping spacing between men when marching in column. I guess these Ivans missed class that day?

https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1578318683754987520

On one hand, their absolute lack of any attempt to move tactically, and complete lack of situational awareness offends me on so many levels, having served in training units for over a decade.

On the other, GET REKT LMAO

Aren't they just grabbing prisoners and protestor at this stage, shoving a gun in their hands with about a week's training, and pointing them at the front line now? Not sure what they'd expect.


I don't think that they even get a week, sounds like a couple days during which they just stand there with no equipment. russians expect new recruits to train up once joining their units, but that isn't happening since there is no time before they are in combat. Sounds like they are lucky if they know how to load their weapon.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's not Ukraine but it's a bit related.
Maybe Armenia and Azerbaijan will stop fighting



Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to recognize each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Russia's preoccupation with Ukraine created this opening. EU mediation effort led to this. A major milestone that needs to be formalized in an official document. https://t.co/xdRpgpPAw9
- Alex Melikishvili (@A_Melikishvili) October 7, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't think i posted a technical in a while



Ukrainian makeshift MLRS technical

The narrator says "Take that bastards for Bila Tserkva, the city of goodness. The good is also with fists. Fire!"
📹https://t.co/Nf91CrPN1W pic.twitter.com/vEvgSXWCNi
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 7, 2022
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
KarmicDisaster:
I don't think that they even get a week, sounds like a couple days during which they just stand there with no equipment. russians expect new recruits to train up once joining their units, but that isn't happening since there is no time before they are in combat. Sounds like they are lucky if they know how to load their weapon.


If you consider the timeline, and the reports of captures being 3-7 days after they were initially conscripted, there's gotta be at least 5 or 6 dudes who are thinking "shiat, I just wanted to play tarkov, not live it"
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think Georgia is waiting for Russia to have some big internal problems before taking back their land but if they wait too long it's going to be tough.



Russian occupiers continue the process of illegal borderization of Georgia by installing metal poles and wires in the village of Dvani in the Kareli municipality. Our territories shrink day by day. Russia craves continuous creeping occupation of Georgia, while killing Ukrainians. pic.twitter.com/mn24Bbt72e
- Katie Shoshiashvili (@KShoshiashvili) October 7, 2022
 
