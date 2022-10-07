 Skip to content
Uh, maybe this whole "race" thing isn't actually anything meaningful?
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just one drop, subby, just one drop.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Harlee: Just one drop, subby, just one drop.


Oh, and need I add a great big "/s" at the end of that?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A friend of a high school friend's family was very racist and anti-Semitic.

The family's dark secret that they never discussed? An ancestor some generations back on the father's side was Jewish. Go figure.

CSJB.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mark Twain was way ahead of this.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another NASCAR thread?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Svante Paabo nods approvingly at headline.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I called my mom and said, "Would you like to explain why I'm Puerto Rican?""
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like with the genealogy hobby that middle-class white people seem to love, tracing back ancestry through government and church records, finding birth and death certificates, etc.  It could be all meaningless if someone slept with the mailman at one point.  At the end of the day, people are who they consider themselves to be.  I am what I am, I am the result of many generations of Anglo-Americans in the USA, even if my mother slept with an Australian person during their brief time living overseas.  The Vargas fellow from TFA?  He was raised by his father to share and honor Mexican heritage, because that was his father's heritage.  The fact that a random sperm donor was discovered decades later is meaningless.  His father is his father, regardless of genetics.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Deyerin told Insider last month that she'd always believed her father was African American. But when she showed the DNA-test results to her mother, who's white, her mother said Deyerin was the outcome of a one-night stand with a white man."

"You mean I'm gonna STAY this color?"
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: It's like with the genealogy hobby that middle-class white people seem to love, tracing back ancestry through government and church records, finding birth and death certificates, etc.  It could be all meaningless if someone slept with the mailman at one point.  At the end of the day, people are who they consider themselves to be.  I am what I am, I am the result of many generations of Anglo-Americans in the USA, even if my mother slept with an Australian person during their brief time living overseas.  The Vargas fellow from TFA?  He was raised by his father to share and honor Mexican heritage, because that was his father's heritage.  The fact that a random sperm donor was discovered decades later is meaningless.  His father is his father, regardless of genetics.


Bull, I have slept with the mailman many times and I am sure that my wife is the mother of my son.
 
hestheone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dollar says William and Harry don't take the tests.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as though the modern western concept of Race is low grade pseudoscience cooked up by expanding colonial empires to place their freshly acquired populations into permanent lower rung in society, to both justify the planned shiatty treatment of them and discourage their own populations from intermarrying by making any heirs from such relationships be inherently inferior in society.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These articles are subversive.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only people that seem to care are racists.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: The only people that seem to care are racists.


I'm entertained by the white people who built their identities around being minorities to discover they are not. I'm wondering how much panic of realizing their N-word Privileges just got revoked.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WAIT.   This woman was surprised she was not all white???  Did she ever look in a mirror or at her body????   Denial is a very strong thing indeed!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch of awkward conversations with Mom in that article.
 
skrewewe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: groppet: The only people that seem to care are racists.

I'm entertained by the white people who built their identities around being minorities to discover they are not. I'm wondering how much panic of realizing their N-word Privileges just got revoked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Burr Doesn't Trust Technology | CONAN on TBS
Youtube pC9m45AIsGY
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Race is a complicated social and tribal set of reflexes and responses and expectations.  It's used a a predictor, just the same way use of language predicts education and wealth, ethnicity, and age.   Just because something usually obvious  is not true in DNA doesn't mean the entire social structure will collapse to embrace the truth.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Bunch of awkward conversations with Mom in that article.


Bunch of people deep in denial. The Spanish guy did know he was Spanish just look at the picture below.  And the white guy thought he was Spanish.  Every one of these people, wow story had to be made up... they HAD to know.  They all look stereotypical for their actual race.  I understand mixing similar looking races like Chinese and Korean, light Spanish and dark Italian but this... I'm including the pix for those that don't RTFA

Thought he was white, surprised he is spanish
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thought she was all white, surprised she was part black
Fark user imageView Full Size


thought he was spanish, supprised he is white
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cis racial or trans racial?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My results were shocking. Turns out I was born a poor, black child.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be, if not for all of the racists.
 
webct_god
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good to know that you believe people are of a certain way/type/etc. just by the way they look. If only there was a word for that...
 
webct_god
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: jaytkay: Bunch of awkward conversations with Mom in that article.

Bunch of people deep in denial. The Spanish guy did know he was Spanish just look at the picture below.  And the white guy thought he was Spanish.  Every one of these people, wow story had to be made up... they HAD to know.  They all look stereotypical for their actual race.  I understand mixing similar looking races like Chinese and Korean, light Spanish and dark Italian but this... I'm including the pix for those that don't RTFA

Thought he was white, surprised he is spanish
[Fark user image 425x318]

Thought she was all white, surprised she was part black
[Fark user image 425x319]

thought he was spanish, supprised he is white
[Fark user image 425x319]


Good to know that you believe people are of a certain way/type/etc. just by the way they look. If only there was a word for that...

That was for you. Stupid fark...
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Race is stupid, and a social/cultural construct. But didn't any of the people in that article look in a mirror at some point?

/the last guy, maybe, but the others?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
mmm...I was expecting a "home DNA tests are crap" or "the world is a is one giant messy melting pot" article but instead got four "my mom was cheating on my dad" stories.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: thought he was spanish, supprised he is white


You ever been to Spain?
 
skrewewe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: jaytkay: Bunch of awkward conversations with Mom in that article.

Bunch of people deep in denial. The Spanish guy did know he was Spanish just look at the picture below.  And the white guy thought he was Spanish.  Every one of these people, wow story had to be made up... they HAD to know.  They all look stereotypical for their actual race.  I understand mixing similar looking races like Chinese and Korean, light Spanish and dark Italian but this... I'm including the pix for those that don't RTFA

Thought he was white, surprised he is spanish
[Fark user image 425x318]

Thought she was all white, surprised she was part black
[Fark user image 425x319]

thought he was spanish, supprised he is white
[Fark user image 425x319]


Spanish?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Umm pretty sure I'm 1/20th black. Heh heh heh. Know what I mean? Eh? Eh? Eh?  Know what I mean? Eh?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fano: FTA: "Deyerin told Insider last month that she'd always believed her father was African American. But when she showed the DNA-test results to her mother, who's white, her mother said Deyerin was the outcome of a one-night stand with a white man."

"You mean I'm gonna STAY this color?"


Fark user imageView Full Size


Been done.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm adopted so I didn't know what surprises I'd find.  What's countries was I from?  All the really white ones.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: ctighe2353: thought he was spanish, supprised he is white

You ever been to Spain?


I kinda like the music. They say the ladies are insane there.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have trust issues with DNA testing. What's to stop an ancestry DNA testing company from selling the results of your DNA test to law enforcement? You could end up in a law enforcement database and not know it.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I have trust issues with DNA testing. What's to stop an ancestry DNA testing company from selling the results of your DNA test to law enforcement? You could will end up in a law enforcement database and not know it.


FTFM
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

webct_god: Good to know that you believe people are of a certain way/type/etc. just by the way they look. If only there was a word for that...


Hate to tell you this but you can see the difference between white, black, Spanish and Asian without being a racist.
If I put Denzel Washington and Taylor Swift side by side and asked you which you thought may have African ancestors you would be stumped?
 
ranchguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hate to tell you ctighe,

Mitochondria come from a common sub Saharan ancestry.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ranchguy: Hate to tell you ctighe,

Mitochondria come from a common sub Saharan ancestry.


To be real mitochondria they have to come from the mitochondria region of sub-Sahara. Otherwise they're just sparkling powerhouses if the cell.
 
webct_god
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: webct_god: Good to know that you believe people are of a certain way/type/etc. just by the way they look. If only there was a word for that...

Hate to tell you this but you can see the difference between white, black, Spanish and Asian without being a racist.
If I put Denzel Washington and Taylor Swift side by side and asked you which you thought may have African ancestors you would be stumped?


I would not make assumptions based on the color of their skin because that would be... racist.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Thought he was white, surprised he is spanish

thought he was spanish, supprised he is white


A lotta folks in Spain are gonna be "wait, we're not white?"
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: Race is stupid, and a social/cultural construct. But didn't any of the people in that article look in a mirror at some point?

/the last guy, maybe, but the others?


Not entirely a social/cultural construct.  The racist bs is but there are some actual differences that they need to be aware of, genetic traits like sickle cell in Africans, tay-sachs in Jewish and French canadians, cystic fibrosis in Europeans and obviously red neck disease for any white race in the southern part of the US.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: ctighe2353: thought he was spanish, supprised he is white

You ever been to Spain?


Ok, I can see him maybe.. but the other 2 had complete denial.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've had to have a dozen or so awkward conversations with Jews who, mistook me for a fellow Jew - mostly business contacts. They usually go something like...

Chaim: "Pope. I need your home address. My wife would like to send you some matzah."

Me: (innocently naive) "Sure. You mean, like matzo balls for soup?"

[uncomfortable silence]

Chaim: "Um...you're not Jewish?"

Me: "No. I'm sorry. Did you think I was?"

Chaim: "Well, yeah."

Me: "I would be proud to be Jewish, but I apologize if I somehow gave you the wrong impression. It was unintentional."

Chaim: "This is impossible. Your last name. Your nose..."

Me: Nope. Full German ancestry on both sides. Dad was Catholic, mom converted when they got married."

Chaim: "Ah-Ha!, sooo, your mother then - she was Jewish?"

Me: "No. Born and raised Lutheran."

Chaim: "Your grandmother? What was her last name?"

Me: "Kostmann."

Chaim: "Ohhh, that's a Jewish name, you are definitely Jewish."

Me: "But, Chaim, she was also raised Lutheran."

Chaim: "No. End of discussion. You are Jewish, you just didn't know it yet."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes, I know that Jewish identity can be complicated along lines of race, religion and cultural grouping.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harlee: Harlee: Just one drop, subby, just one drop.

Oh, and need I add a great big "/s" at the end of that?


Not necessarily.  This is actually the blood quantum for enrollment in a lot of tribes if you got the genealogy work to back it up.  Pretty much why all the large ones are growing now.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

webct_god: ctighe2353: webct_god: Good to know that you believe people are of a certain way/type/etc. just by the way they look. If only there was a word for that...

Hate to tell you this but you can see the difference between white, black, Spanish and Asian without being a racist.
If I put Denzel Washington and Taylor Swift side by side and asked you which you thought may have African ancestors you would be stumped?

I would not make assumptions based on the color of their skin because that would be... racist.


Wow 1st time in my life being called a racist.

I didn't know that knowing the differences between the races and being able to identify them was racist.

Ok, I'm a racist now do I get an identification card and a white robe or something?  I hope there are no meeting, I don't like meetings.
 
