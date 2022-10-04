 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Meet some of the former Floridians who didn't think Hurricane Ian was anything to worry about   (cnn.com) divider line
40
    More: Florida, Lee County, Florida, Family, Nishelle Harris-Miles, Hurricane Ian, Mitch Pacyna, Mayor of Fort Myers Beach, final post, Stacy Verdream's father  
•       •       •

1567 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some former humans in there. What do you tell these people who won't listen?

Not everything you don't like is fake news.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
While he waits for his free federal money.  Parasites.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are you really a victim of you refuse to leave?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pacyna and his wife lived in Florida for 27 years and thought Hurricane Ian would be just another hurricane, his daughter said.

Well, he wasn't wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luck eventually runs out even for humans dumb enough to stay in the path of a hurricane all the time. There's no point in living in a hurricane prone area no matter how good it looks when there isn't one. Also it's not like the rich people you work for in that area will pick you up and carry you out of there along with them. They don't want to pay for that, they barely want to pay you for the work you normally do for them.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Pacyna and his wife lived in Florida for 27 years and thought Hurricane Ian would be just another hurricane, his daughter said.

Well, he wasn't wrong.

[Fark user image image 393x750]


So Mary married Mitch, but she kept the Wojciechowski ?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Some former humans in there. What do you tell these people who won't listen?

Not everything you don't like is fake news.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The levels of stubborn stupidity on display are infuriating. All the common themes abound.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were warned.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Are you really a victim of you refuse to leave?


The woman from Dayton went on vacation. I can't even fathom how a group comes to that decision.

Also...if my mom died in a storm, I'd probably use a different memory than "He talked about how the two would always joke around. "'Keep your head up little b*tch, you'll be alright,'" Chedester said his mom would tell him when times were tough....when being quoted in national media.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Are you really a victim of you refuse to leave?


Or if you travel from Ohio to Florida, knowing there's a hurricane inbound?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry anti-evacuator.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: lindalouwho: Are you really a victim of you refuse to leave?

Or if you travel from Ohio to Florida, knowing there's a hurricane inbound?


Ohio is just an extension of Florida lately
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cfreak: W_Scarlet: lindalouwho: Are you really a victim of you refuse to leave?

Or if you travel from Ohio to Florida, knowing there's a hurricane inbound?

Ohio is just an extension of Florida lately


She saw an out and took it and the rest of Ohio is lying when they say they don't envy her.

/OH
 
reno301 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have lived in Florida since I was three and I am 46 now. I get so annoyed at Floridians that make jokes about hurricanes or get mad when they evacuated and nothing happened. Sure, if it is a 1 or 2 I don't consider it a major deal and have hurricane parties like everyone else. A category 4 or 5 is nothing to mess with. I drove through Miami a few days after Andrew and was shocked. Looked like bombs had gone off. Whole neighborhoods flattened. I live in evacuation zone B and I leave every time they say I should. I won't judge these people because hurricane evacuations in FL are complicated. But it is not something to take lightly.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lulu the poodle survived alone
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture under the definition of "Florida Man" in the dictionary.

media.cnn.comView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Are you really a victim of you refuse to leave?


Some are idiots who ignore the warnings. Some have nowhere to go/cannot afford a hotel room, and given the choice between a shelter and a hurricane ravaged home, pick the latter for obvious reasons.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The death toll was pretty low all things considered.
With coastal hurricanes, generally young children and the elderly are most vulnerable.
Many more died per day in Best America during the storm from firearms, opioids, covid, and heart disease than Ian.
The real issue with Ian is the failed property insurance market, 100% caused by the GQP.  DeSantis even gave away the $21 billion budget surplus to the 0.1%, instead of placing it into a rainy day fund, knowing the insurance market was broken and climate change meant Ian was inevitable.
His voters of course see Dark Brandon and his son Hunter in Ukraine controlling Florida weather surrounded by a minion of black Jews while persecuting Trump and Putin, freedom loving peace keepers and the word of God made flesh.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
1. Dumb enough to stay on a barrier island during a hurricane. I guess he learned the wrong lessons from Charlie and Irma.

2. No indication of why he died.

3. Won't change your vacation plans because of a hurricane?

Stopped reading there.

This story is a litmus test.

Some will be saddened to see the tragedy of beloved people dying in a natural disaster.

Others will be frustrated, even angered (or maybe amused), by people dying as a consequence of their own bad decisions. Those people will be derided as judgmental assholes by the first group.

Make smart decisions every day of your life. Actions should have consequences, and those consequences should include FAFO and "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thornhill: given the choice between a shelter and a hurricane ravaged home, pick the latter for obvious reasons.


Obvious?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Are you really a victim of you refuse to leave?


Depends. Did you have the money and means to leave? The news loves writing told-ya-so articles about dumb wealthy people who refused to abandon their beachside vacation homes, but you don't hear nearly as much about the homeless population or poorer residents who don't have vehicles.
 
usahole
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Picture under the definition of "Florida Man" in the dictionary.

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]


Identified by his tattoos
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least he died secure in the knowledge that global warming was nothing but a hoax.

The Chicken Song - Spitting Image
Youtube ccM4wVgZN9o
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, let's make fun of dead people! That's cool, and makes me feel both clever and special!
 
MsStatement
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lots of people are really shiatty at calculating risk, and they tend to focus on the hurricane's rating on the SS scale to determine whether to ride it out, not understanding that (a) the hurricane can reintensify rapidly, given the right conditions (b) they can wobble, making precise predictions of landfall extremely hard and swiftly changing the level of danger for anyone close to the center (3) being in the part of the hurricane that is blowing toward land is much worse than being in the part that's blowing offshore, and (4) the storm surge can be much greater than the hurricane's SS intensity rating at landfall (eg, Katrina's surge was still a Cat 5 even though at landfall it was Cat 3).
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Our son moved to Florida about a month before Katrina. When it moved through, it was a Cat 1 storm and was coming from the east so it looked like nothing more than a big thunderstorm. For Wilma, he and a friend bugged out. They simply drove up to a Gainesville grocery store parking lot and waited out the storm listening to the radio. For Irma he and a friend loaded up my son's car with pets and essentials and drove up here. After 3 days, I drove back to Florida with him to help with the damage. (Not a shingle was lost off his house. Irma had came over land from the south and had almost no storm surge.)  This time, he had no housemate and the cats hid so well he had to stay. Through the day, the storm picked apart his house. A roof here. A window there. When the pressure on the garage changed suddenly, it blew the door to the house -- and frame -- into the house. When the cats had enough the next morning and were tractable enough to be moved, he left. Very shaken. Had he lived in Ft. Myers he would have had 12' of storm surge and I wouldn't be on Fark talking about it.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the loss their family and friends are feeling.  I can't bring myself to feel bad for them.  You were told to GTFO and didn't.

They made their choice.  It sucks that it turned out the way it did, but we knew days ahead that this storm would hit like a runaway Mack truck.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why do they have to spread their stupid to other states?   Not only that, but they breed stupid everywhere they go.

SkyNet, where tf are you already?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: Some former humans in there. What do you tell these people who won't listen?

Not everything you don't like is fake news.


Sadly, I'm fairly sure the ratio of Faux News voters would correlate pretty well to that list.

Their blood is on DeathSantis, both for not issuing a timely evacuation, but also for them all dicking around with political games.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The limits people's sympathy are odd. It's as if we only have so much and have to ration it out.
 
TTFK
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: The limits people's sympathy are odd. It's as if we only have so much and have to ration it out.


Years of dealing with the anti-vaxxers, COVID-deniers, ivermectin-sucking nincompoops will do that to a person.
 
srb68
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FA & FO the Florida way
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Some former humans in there. What do you tell these people who won't listen?

Not everything you don't like is fake news.


That the former commander in brief is having a sidewalk sale on "secret documents" at the local pump and munch?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope his little white dog is OK.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TTFK: yakmans_dad: The limits people's sympathy are odd. It's as if we only have so much and have to ration it out.

Years of dealing with the anti-vaxxers, COVID-deniers, ivermectin-sucking nincompoops will do that to a person.


Few people choose to have lots of limitations.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 minute ago  
darwin disappointing he didn't get them out of the gene pool in time
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Survivorship bias is real and it's spectacular.
 
GalFisk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: Some former humans in there. What do you tell these people who won't listen?

Not everything you don't like is fake news.


"But how can I tell what's true if I can't follow my gut?"
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.