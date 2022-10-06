 Skip to content
What *is* that guy doing next door?
18
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
If he could do anything else, he wouldn't need the talcum powder.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Him and Mr. Paul are just discussing someth- OH SWEET JESUS ITS ABOUT TIME SOMEONE DID THAT!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
'Mowing the grass, honey.'
'Why don't go outside and ask him how it's done?
'He's older than your Grandfather you know;perhaps you could offer to do it for him?'
'He might even pay you for the help...'
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"Sweetie... Mr. Jones is creating a pentagram with goat's blood and kerosene. Although it may seem odd or even scary to us Catholics; but we live in America and anyone is able to practice their religion freely."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's Mr. Malone.  His toilet must be broke ...again.  Yew... OH GAWD he must have had Taco Bell again!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"He's cleaning the gutters, dear. ... Your aunt Sarah could use his services. Sigh."
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tom Waits - What's He Building
Youtube qAkZT_4vL_Y
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh Billy who cares?  Now come on I just put some fresh lines out on the table!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Aurora Borealis."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Mind your own business, Billy. And, please, for the love of god, stop humping the couch. We have guests."
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Fixing the cable"
 
sxacho
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yo momma
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like he's erecting a 50 foot flagpole to fly his collection of Trump flags... above the US flag
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
butt stuff
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's taking away the smart and funny buttons and replacing them with stupid thumbs ups?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
SUBBY'S MOOOOOOOM!
 
