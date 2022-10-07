 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Outside Online)   "I got a vasectomy because of climate change." That's one way to fight low-ball warming   (outsideonline.com) divider line
4
    More: Awkward, Climate change, Future, Mississippi River, Responsibility, Weather, Greenhouse gas, Emissions trading, Personal carbon trading  
•       •       •

130 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 3:30 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Incentive Based Eugenics - Doug Stanhope: Beer Hall Putsch
Youtube ILXlKshp-kI
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Loser. The right course of action is to only bang sluts with their tubes tied

/S
//My phone refused to accept "sluts" was a word like 5 times
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Getting one was, by far, the most powerful personal action I could take for our planet

I did it just because I really do not like children and the thought of having any myself seemed cruel to us both.

But thanks. I'm sure that debt in the population will

Never mind: another 64 people were added to the planet in just the time it took to write that.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dent
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.