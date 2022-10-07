 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Golf Digest)   Fancy golf course wedding, ✓. Argument with the spouse, ✓. Drive into water hazard out of spite, ✓. Bonus: Get the wedding party banned from having events there for 2 years. ✓ and ✓   (golfdigest.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, Automobile, Intentional vandalization, Glenmaura National Golf Club, only official repercussion, family's Chevy sedan, upset of the century, lot of different reasons  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No charges though. Hmmmmm.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: No charges though. Hmmmmm.


My money's on the guy is a cop. I've eliminated the possibility he's politically connected (ie the mayor's kid) based on "Chevy sedan".
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subby's headline is misleading. It wasn't an argument with "the" spouse (the ones who got married); it was an argument between two guests who were spouses.

/spouses for now, at least
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wonder what you have to do to get a lifetime ban. Gotta go. I've got... things.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When aiming for your wife with your Chevy sedan on a golf course you need to account for slippage on the grass, and wind.  You can't just grip it(the steering wheel) and rip it(the gas pedal) because you know that PoS sedan doesn't have traction control.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: When aiming for your wife with your Chevy sedan on a golf course you need to account for slippage on the grass, and wind.  You can't just grip it(the steering wheel) and rip it(the gas pedal) because you know that PoS sedan doesn't have traction control.


Fark yeah, I slice it every time I drive down the fairway.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.