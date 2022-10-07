 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Oh look it's Alan Dershowitz defending someone convicted of sexually abusing underaged girls...again   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Human trafficking, Allegation, Exchangeable image file format, Commercial sexual exploitation of children, Appeal, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lawyer, JPEG  
•       •       •

642 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 6:30 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
buster_v
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Uh, Subby, he's a criminal defense attorney.  His job is literally to defend people who have been accused of crimes.
 
hestheone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The assembled panel that alleged those claims in unison included Harvard Law School professors Ron Sullivan and Alan Dershowitz, California-based attorney Joseph Tully, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Bud Cummins, former FBI Special Agent and Computer Forensic Examiner and Instructor Dr. J. Richard Kiper, and former FBI Senior Forensic Examiner Stacy Eldridge. Kiper and Eldridge are now private consultants.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alan Dershowitz just loves pedophiles and sexual abusers huh?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know it's an attention whoring thing. I just can't imagine waking up every morning and thinking, "What shiatty client can I defend today? I guess 1,500 count Egyptian cotton sheets help.
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Will, here's hoping that the FBI didn't do what's alleged.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

buster_v: Uh, Subby, he's a criminal defense attorney.  His job is literally to defend people who have been accused of crimes.


This. I mean come on people, he's straight out of law school and probably having a hard time paying the rent so of course he's gonna take every client who manages to find his office in the storage shed behind the Spicy Gourmet Deli on 108th.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

buster_v: Uh, Subby, he's a criminal defense attorney.  His job is literally to defend people who have been accused of crimes.


It's true - as far as I can tell he's just another "Gimme the money biatch" lawyer.  He goes where no one else wants to and charges asinine rates because of it.  Sociopath lawyer - quelle surprise
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He certainly has a type.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
hardinparamedic
Alan Dershowitz just loves pedophiles and sexual abusers huh?

What he loves is the publicity and limelight plus the fat paycheck that comes with it.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

runwiz: hardinparamedic
Alan Dershowitz just loves pedophiles and sexual abusers huh?

What he loves is the publicity and limelight plus the fat paycheck that comes with it.


yeah, but he said rape twice.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's practicing.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I suppose that there are some people who become defense lawyers because they are honorable professionals who believe that everyone deserves a fair trial and proper legal representation. Still, they lose sleep over the fact that most of their clients are guilty of terrible crimes.

Then, there are the ones who do it simply for the experience (to eventually use it against defense attorneys when they move to the "right side" of the law), or the money (when defending rich scumbags), or because they themselves are contrarian dicks and scumbags with no moral or ethical hangups whatsoever, because fark you, that's why.

The Dersh falls into the last bucket, I think. Even the money is incidental.to him.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

buster_v: Uh, Subby, he's a criminal defense attorney.  His job is literally to defend people who have been accused of crimes.


While this is true, and I agree with you, there is a difference between the kind of attorney who solemnly represents a client, even a guilty one, with the best legal defense he can, and a carnival barker who is more interested in running a sideshow freakshow with his clients, than in actually representing their best interests.  While I can not say for certain where Dershowitz lies on this spectrum, because I don't have the legal expertise to judge, I can't help noticing the circus music that always seems to follow him around.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, for the sake of argument, let's say they are right and the media card gets thrown out.

There were still witnesses that testified, right?  The media card wasn't their only evidence hopefully.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.