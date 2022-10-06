 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you don't like the way the police drive, stay off the sidewalks   (cnn.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not in a chase,  yet still over eager.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ten people were injured after a police cruiser collided with another vehicle in the Bronx Thursday afternoon and jumped the curb, New York Police Department officials said at a news conference."

They were charged with loitering, obstructing a police officer, damaging city property, littering, and creatin' a nuisance. The cop involved was promoted.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB

/dnrfa
//Its fark so everyone hates cops
///right?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone else have it on CNN's site where the page automatically refreshes itself every second or two?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb as fark. Where are they going to flee to in NY? A smaller box?

That way leads to madness, and paying $1,900 in rent to live in the Hallah Cart's rice warming box?

No thanks, committing a crime in a hive that dense will always result in collateral.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Does anyone else have it on CNN's site where the page automatically refreshes itself every second or two?


Yes.  And if you open it incognito it doesn't do that.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
TFA doesn't mention who was driving the vehicle that turned left in front of the cop car with flashing lights and sirens and whatnot.   It doesn't matter that much, just want to see who's getting charged for causing the accident.   This time it wasn't the cops and subby is just farking with us.   Anyone who gets in the way of an active emergency vehicle, whether by accident or not, is the cause of the accident.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If NYPD responds Code 3 to take a report on a stolen car, there are too many NYPD officers.

Where I live they only show up to "bad" assault and battery cases. Otherwise, you can fill out your report online.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Found the intersection info on another article and took a look on google maps.

The car that hit the cops was making a left onto a one-way street. Considering that the cops had crossed over the double yellow (into one of the two oncoming traffic lanes) it's at least possible there was traffic and other cars behind the citizen who was turning.

It's entirely possible that they had no way of seeing the cop in the rear view before turning and similarly it is kind of weird to expect to check your left side mirror for wrong-way traffic. If a bus is tailgating you off-center it might not even be possible to see into the oncoming lane even if you look in the side mirror.

Or the could have been oblivious and totally missed the lights and sirens coming up behind them.

Seems like either way that driving the wrong way down the street at high speed near a lot of people is something you should try to minimize for property crime.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: ACAB

/dnrfa
//Its fark so everyone hates cops
///right?


Nah, plenty of people defend crooked cops here just like everywhere else on the internet.
Websites are not sentient beings.
Got any more stupid questions?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have seen hundreds of instances of Police Cars, Ambulances, Firetrucks and Sheriffs with the lights and sirens on racing though the cities I have lived in. But they slow down for lights and are being smart drivers.
Only seen two wrecks, both Police involved and both at fault and both got off citing "emergency".  Put a guy in a coma who cares it was an emergency to get to some dumb thing which was not a mass murder going on. Knock a guy off his motorcycle and put him in multiple casts because someone ran a red light.  Yep that happened.

I honestly do believe the majority of cops are good, they just need to stand up to the bad ones and the Union needs to stop defending the bad ones.
 
