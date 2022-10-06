 Skip to content
(NBC Philadelphia)   Long-time educator arrested for doing after-work field research   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about living out your superhero fantasy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danny McEaddy

Didn't like his teddy?

/you know he was a no-good kid
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get a drone already.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when there was a peeping Fred.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Got a good security cam pic of the perp:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Predators just can't help themselves.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cautionflag: [Fark user image 224x225]


35 minutes for someone to post this.
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This scene:

Fark user imageView Full Size


or this scene:

Fark user imageView Full Size


would be more apropos.
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Principal. Caught seeof
 
