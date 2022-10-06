 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PennLive)   Career Tip: Don't apply for a job with sheriff's office if you're a fugitive from justice   (pennlive.com) divider line
5
    More: Dumbass, Police, United States, Hudson County Sheriff's Office, Zyeama Y. Johnson, credit cards, routine inventory of Johnson, law enforcement agency, New Jersey  
•       •       •

45 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 2:35 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nah, if you're a fugitive, do apply with the sheriff's office.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She qualifies as one of the world's dumbest criminals.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We need more criminals just like her
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 minute ago  
To be fair, there's a favorable probability a county sheriff won't care if they or one of their deputies is a criminal.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought this was a requirement for public office in some places.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.