(Law and Crime)   If your "financial advisor" suddenly suggests you take out a large life insurance policy payable to investment accounts you let him control? Yeah, maybe don't do that   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
9
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
that man looks farking nuts.

how do you look at him and think he's the one to manage your future.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is that a mugshot or a selfie? Either way he seems upset he got caught.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: Is that a mugshot or a selfie? Either way he seems upset he got caught.


Uhhh - yeah - I see that look from someone coming at me I'm gonna assume there's attempted murder in the future with me in a starring role as the Victim #7
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My financial advisor has suggested that I invest heavily in Google Play Cards. Took me a couple of days to move my portfolio to them because most stores asked if I was being scammed and would only sell $1,000 worth at each convenience store I bought them from but I have been assured that my retirement plan is safe and will double next week

/ if anyone asks you to buy gift cards to pay for anything, this is a scam. Do not do this
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can you type slower please? I'm trying to take notes.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnny queso: that man looks farking nuts...how do you look at him and think he's the one to manage your future.


How do you tell him he's not the one to manage your future?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ashley was indicted in Dallas County for the murder of one of his clients, 62-year-old James "Jim" Seegan, who was also a close friend, in April 2021.

Apparently not that close.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I remember when my mother tried to take out multiple life insurance policies on #6.  They got divorced shortly afterwards.  She claimed she had become a lesbian in San Francisco, but nope--#7 was a pretty cool guy.  She used him up, too.  He's dead now, ostensibly from natural causes, though I suspect he was an early Covid death... cold acquired at the VA hospital, rapid decompensation ending in death about about a week later.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The unsigned purported suicide note was also a bit more than odd, with the last sentence reading: "My last friend Keith Ashley will help you with 972-658-6113."

Protip: Don't leave your contact information at the crime scene
 
