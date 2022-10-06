 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Mr. Clean Magic Erasers are great for getting rid of dirt, stains, and George Washington
33
    Strange, Grand jury, Jury, United States, Quincy, Massachusetts, court documents, counterfeit currency, Indictment, Victor Cardona  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not a repeat from Margrove, GA.

/Reacher
//Roscoe
///That's a lot of cattle feed.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just want to say that this is a proud day for all men who share their head. And defraud people.  Proud day for men with shaved heads who defraud people.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Quincy man used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers...

John Quincy Adams was a jealous motherfarker.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can buy melamine foam on Amazon for cheap. But put it in a plastic bag with a picture of a bald guy and you can mark it up 1000%.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Amazon version of Jack Reacher had a bit about funneling blank singles to South American forgers that was silly. Perhaps if it was the 1980s, but modern currency people want new money. If you go to places with unofficial exchange rates, old bills aren't worth as much as new, and every crease and smudge knocks off 10% of the trade value.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you can keep up with inflation by using standard household products? That's good to know.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x340]


Really? I always thought Mr. Clean was homosexual.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll pass the vast majority of retail workers. But it doesn't alter the security strip in the bill. That strip is still going to say '$1 US'. Most cashiers just use the cash check pen and call it a day; the pen works o the actual fibers of the bill, so the forgery will pass, since it's the same bill fibers.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x340]

Really? I always thought Mr. Clean was homosexual.


Straight for pay.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: The Amazon version of Jack Reacher had a bit about funneling blank singles to South American forgers that was silly. Perhaps if it was the 1980s, but modern currency people want new money. If you go to places with unofficial exchange rates, old bills aren't worth as much as new, and every crease and smudge knocks off 10% of the trade value.


You mean... someone would just make stuff up? For entertainment?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: It'll pass the vast majority of retail workers. But it doesn't alter the security strip in the bill. That strip is still going to say '$1 US'. Most cashiers just use the cash check pen and call it a day; the pen works o the actual fibers of the bill, so the forgery will pass, since it's the same bill fibers.


Dollar bills have next to no security features. Nobody fakes a dollar. It's $5+ that have strips.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those things are just fine-grain sandpaper.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: wildcardjack: The Amazon version of Jack Reacher had a bit about funneling blank singles to South American forgers that was silly. Perhaps if it was the 1980s, but modern currency people want new money. If you go to places with unofficial exchange rates, old bills aren't worth as much as new, and every crease and smudge knocks off 10% of the trade value.

You mean... someone would just make stuff up? For entertainment?


I think the book was from way back when it might have worked.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x340]

Really? I always thought Mr. Clean was homosexual.


Look closely. It says "Taping your wife," not tapping.

Of course, maybe that's a fetish...
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been seeing somewhat realistic but fake $100s with "FOR MOVIE USE ONLY" printed on them quite a lot recently. First time I saw them the wind was blowing them across my lawn. I almost had a heart attack.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: It'll pass the vast majority of retail workers. But it doesn't alter the security strip in the bill. That strip is still going to say '$1 US'. Most cashiers just use the cash check pen and call it a day; the pen works o the actual fibers of the bill, so the forgery will pass, since it's the same bill fibers.


The starch detector pen?

Genuine currency isn't the only source of starch free paper
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This adds a whole new definition to the term "money laundering".
 
Mabman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually curious how he got an inkjet printer to print the $100 bill image at all. Modern printers have anti-counterfeiting recognition built-in to the firmware and from what I understand most will detect that you're trying to print currency and won't print it at all.

It used to be that some would print it, but would leave a small traceable watermark somewhere on the image.

More trouble than it's worth, honestly, unless you're a nation-state that has the right intaglio presses to begin with. I seem to recall a documentary that said the new government in Iran actually did this with US currency sometime after their revolution, but I don't remember the name of the doc.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if you could bleach hundred dollar bills and print 'em with one dollar images. Because of inflation.

The Secret Service unlikely to be concerned and you would draw less suspicion.

/public education is declining
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: A Quincy man used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers...

John Quincy Adams was a jealous motherfarker.


Now THAT is a great joke.

Kudos.
 
scanman61
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mabman: More trouble than it's worth, honestly, unless you're a nation-state that has the right intaglio presses to begin with. I seem to recall a documentary that said the new government in Iran actually did this with US currency sometime after their revolution, but I don't remember the name of the doc.


I thought that was the North Koreans.   https://boingboing.net/2021/06/21/how-north-korea-perfected-counterfeiting-100-bills.html
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"On Oct. 24, 2019, officials then found trash bags on the sidewalk near the Quincy house that included "numerous" Epson 220 inkjet printer cartridges, rubber gloves, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, clippings of bleached $1 bills reprinted with "an older-style $100 image" and shredded paper with images of the $100 bills."

The counterfeiter was most definitely not a ninja. Or maybe not a very good ninja.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The easiest way to spot a scrubbed bill is to hold it up to the light.  Even if it's design predates the holograph era, you will see reflective rainbow like discoloring, more times than not. 

Another sign is that these bills often become brittle when they dry, like old paper machete, so counterfeiters will often try to trade them while they are still wet.  They will give you some BS excuse about going swimming and forgetting about their wallet, or leaving it in the washing machine.  So always carefully inspect wet bills, and always reject crumbly bills.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x340]

Really? I always thought Mr. Clean was homosexual.


Earring is in the left ear, so nope.
Yes, I did just say I'm old.
 
schubie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you ever want the police to come in a hurry, deposit a counterfeit bill in the bank. Within 24 hours we had cops and treasury agents swarming the store. Way more activity, interest and follow through than when a guy was beaten and robbed out in the parking lot.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: It'll pass the vast majority of retail workers. But it doesn't alter the security strip in the bill. That strip is still going to say '$1 US'. Most cashiers just use the cash check pen and call it a day; the pen works o the actual fibers of the bill, so the forgery will pass, since it's the same bill fibers.


Many types of  paper will work with those pens. For example the paper used by certain phone books and art will pass a check using those pens.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sub Human: I wonder if you could bleach hundred dollar bills and print 'em with one dollar images. Because of inflation.

The Secret Service unlikely to be concerned and you would draw less suspicion.

/public education is declining


Not quite the same thing, but a counterfeiter did avoid capture for a very very long time while making his own awful $1 bills.

https://thehustle.co/worst-counterfeiter-in-history-mr-880/
 
invictus2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Claude Ballse: MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x340]

Really? I always thought Mr. Clean was homosexual.

Straight for pay.


Mr. Clean Gets Dirty in His Super Bowl Debut
Youtube TSRGSkyU-Vk
 
invictus2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile. Senor Clean wants just a paycheck

Robot Chicken - Señor Clean
Youtube 8hrrhYfxImY
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: You can buy melamine foam on Amazon for cheap. But put it in a plastic bag with a picture of a bald guy and you can mark it up 1000%.


This is with anything.  Look at the price of hydro flasks, same EXACT bottle from the same factory in china no name is $7.  Same thing with Yeti coolers and just about every other thing you buy.  99% of the time your paying for the branding.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: It'll pass the vast majority of retail workers. But it doesn't alter the security strip in the bill. That strip is still going to say '$1 US'. Most cashiers just use the cash check pen and call it a day; the pen works o the actual fibers of the bill, so the forgery will pass, since it's the same bill fibers.


Says older $100 bills and there are plenty of those around.  About have the 100s I get from my stores are the older ones, none have been fake so far.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MBooda: I've been seeing somewhat realistic but fake $100s with "FOR MOVIE USE ONLY" printed on them quite a lot recently. First time I saw them the wind was blowing them across my lawn. I almost had a heart attack.


It's those tiktok rich guy videos.  Some douche on your block is playing rich guy on the internet.
 
