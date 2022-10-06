 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Reminder: Donation boxes are not for donating people   (ktla.com) divider line
20
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would believe she was attempting to steal stuff from the donation box and Nutty Putty Cave'd herself.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you tell me
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... I'm at a store that had those plastic donation boxes. Someplace to dump your coins, perhaps some singles. The mother was busy with a transaction with the cashier, and her brat was toying with the bill just about hanging from the box. I had my massive beard (pre-Covid) and was wearing my red sweatshirt. I said. "Tsk tsk, that's not meant for you" and the kid got in total Santa locked. Little focker was being told to put it back by Santa farking Claus. He shoved it back down, and his mother woke up to what he had been doing. She was equally pissed that he was trying to steal, and farking Santa Claus was chiding him.

Anyhow, the cashier gave me my $2 item gratis.
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She may have wound up partially dangling outside of a donation box on her own, dead, due to an industrial accident?!

What the FARK?!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is something wrong with people who think it's okay to kill people over donated stuff. Evil. Just evil.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Positional asphyxia, maybe trying to take some stuff or just a freak accident.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else am I supposed to trick anyone into taking me?!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those things literally killed Superman.

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-11-09/how-hollywoods-star-superman-wound-up-homeless-then-dead-in-the-valley
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: How else am I supposed to trick anyone into taking me?!


I have that DVD
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another day in California.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What.. I thought this was America.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
having owned a few Cadillacs I can't help but wonder how many bodies you can fit in a donation box.

/New Jersey typing detected
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: She may have wound up partially dangling outside of a donation box on her own, dead, due to an industrial accident?!

What the FARK?!


Dying while stealing from donation bins is a type of industry...

Her arms trapped in a clothing donation bin, she dangled helplessly through the cold night and died

Man slipped, died after getting caught in clothing donation bin

Man may have been fatally injured while crawling into inner Sydney charity bin
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously.  It's not complicated like recycling.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Floki
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Dying while stealing from donation bins is a type of industry...


Weird to call getting stuck in a donation bin an industrial accident.

I'm glad I've never seen something similar at a mailbox.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Wobambo: How else am I supposed to trick anyone into taking me?!

I have that DVD


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Also, maybe she should have had a stepladder
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Prof. Frink: Wobambo: How else am I supposed to trick anyone into taking me?!

I have that DVD

[i.kym-cdn.com image 720x734]
Also, maybe she should have had a stepladder


"(not my) step-ladder" would be the relevant genre.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey...free dead body
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
20 comments and not a single Santa Clarita diet reference? Goddammit fark, y'all slippin
 
