(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Time to channel your inner Robert Graysmith and sleuth out the latest serial killer terrorizing the outskirts of Sacramento   (kcra.com) divider line
mcreadyblue
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Zodiac strikes again!!
 
drewogatory
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unless they have been building like crazy since I moved down south there should still be 40 miles of nothing between Elk Grove and Stockton.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stockton is the outskirts of Sacramento?

That's like saying Colorado Springs is the outskirts of Denver.
 
thechi54
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Stockton is the outskirts of Sacramento?

That's like saying Colorado Springs is the outskirts of Denver.


Elk Grove would be the limit. But maybe the killer got people in Sacramento. I think a couple victims are in Oakland so maybe they are all over.
 
EZbaked
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Unless they have been building like crazy since I moved down south there should still be 40 miles of nothing between Elk Grove and Stockton.


Well guess what's been happening.....
 
