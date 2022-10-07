 Skip to content
(WDTN Dayton)   Ohio pulls ahead in its bid to become Florida of the North with a bill that allows vets to teach without a license. On the plus side, combat training might do more to let Ohio students survive school shootings than anything else Ohio has done   (wdtn.com) divider line
ShutterGirl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this. Let's see what happens, what's the worst that could happen?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This comes just months after state lawmakers passed a bill that cuts the college degree requirement for substitute teachers.

This is about the Republican goal of destroying education in America.
The first part of the goal is to keep people scientifically illiterate.
The second part of the goal, is setting up private schools which lets them 1) push propaganda 2) punish types of people they don't like 3) make the rich richer
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
