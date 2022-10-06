 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   8 to 2 odds in Las Vegas mass stabbing   (ktla.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seems like a big knife point spread in a place you're only supposed to cut cards
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was assured that the Las Vegas maniac from 2017 would have just as easily stabbed 400 people and killed 60 of them if he didn't have access to guns.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Maybe I'm just getting too cynical in my old age, but I'm a little skeptical anyone actually said that.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Maybe I'm just getting too cynical in my old age, but I'm a little skeptical anyone actually said that.


Just look at any mass shooting thread
 
haknudsen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Maybe I'm just getting too cynical in my old age, but I'm a little skeptical anyone actually said that.


Actually, during that debate someone brought up a coordinated knife attack on a train.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Just look at any mass shooting thread


I'm lazy. Link me to one where someone said that and you can count me a believer.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*mass stabbing that wasn't at the Bunny Ranch?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They already did this today in Thailand.  People need to stop getting all murdery.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CCNP
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If we had better laws on who was allowed to buy knives, then this would not happen.
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

It would have taken him a week, but yeah, that's technically true.

The really amazing part of that is he shot up a country music festival and no one returned fire.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

One town's very like another when your heads down over your pieces brother...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Vegas seems more like Oakland every day.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fun headline, but odds don't work that way, Subby, and it grinds my gears.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Knives serve a purpose beyond murdering things.
 
BigChad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Outside of tourist areas, Las Vegas is a dump.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are the knives okay?
 
drayno76
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ever worked in a retail or industrial kitchen? 

The ones with the sharpest knives are some of the craziest in the back of the house, and they're they best cooks. 

Worked back of house when someone triggered the silent alarm accidentally/unknowingly.  Cops came pouring into the kitchen, four of our six cooks dropped their knives and assumed the position because they were on parole. I tossed my weed under the salad station. Interesting conversations were had after the cops left.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Outside of tourist areas, Las Vegas is a dump.


FTFY.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"...one of the victims was a showgirl."

Noooo!  Not the showgirls!
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is why only chefs in restaurants should be allowed to have knives. Want to cook at home? Not unless you take your items to a Cutting Center to have them sliced up for you. Anyway, I just gave-away my neat idea that was guaranteed to allow me an early retirement. You're welcome.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning. Go ask Alice. I think she'll know.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Luck be a flak jacket tonight...
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Why did you feel assured. Are you very gullible?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Anything that happens is a pro-gun argument it seems.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ugh.  This crap is just too sad.  And I'm feeling less and less safe as the days go by.  Not that I ever felt totally safe, but hot damn.  This sh*t is b a n a n a s.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We need to make sure Carl in accounting can't buy a knife.  It's the only way to stop this.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Man. What are the odds.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
inb4 idiot right wingers start conflating guns with knives and making condescending, stunningly smoothbrain attempted-smug posts

/oh... right, too late of course
 
