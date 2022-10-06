 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Nailed it   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blech
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's farking disgusting, and seems like a poor lifestyle choice
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
you cannot tell me she doesn't have a fruity booty
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
let's make a list of things that she cannot do.

I'll start:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How DOES the Mail decide WHICH words to CAPITALIZE?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm guessing she can't wipe her own butt.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of my thrifts has Hispanic cashiers with long fake nails. The touch screens have all these gauges, and they eventually learned to use a knuckle. But how are you wiping your butt?
 
PyroStock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Thoreny
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good god
 
Miss Burns
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ewww!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The teen, named Latisha, would manicure Diana's nails every weekend, so after her sudden loss, the grieving mother couldn't bring herself to let anyone else take care of them...quit her job so she could focus on growing her fingernails...struggling to pick things up or opening the refrigerator door...her grandchildren have to step in and help [care for her nails].

This isn't healthy.  Totally understandable how it started as part of a grieving process, but 22 years later that process is still ongoing (or stalled, or something) and has limited her existence and is serving as a way to enlist her extended family to always be close to her because she needs their help with basic tasks.
 
janzee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is this an illness?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She also can't do this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: One of my thrifts has Hispanic cashiers with long fake nails. The touch screens have all these gauges, and they eventually learned to use a knuckle. But how are you wiping your butt?


Rag on a stick, or more likely, rag tied to the end of one of those nails?
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nor can she do this:

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: One of my thrifts has Hispanic cashiers with long fake nails. The touch screens have all these gauges, and they eventually learned to use a knuckle. But how are you wiping your butt?


Bidet attachment?
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
After reading the headline for a minute I thought tomorrow was good friday.
 
danvon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA"Diana even decided to quit her job so she could focus on growing her fingernails"

Many quit their jobs to focus on their children, write a book, education to better their chances in life, travel the world and experience different cultures, open a business, etc


You on the other hand quit your job to focus on something that takes less effort than going to the bathroom. Which, ironically, you now can't do without another person having to focus on you.
 
khatores
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The teen, named Latisha, would manicure Diana's nails every weekend, so after her sudden loss, the grieving mother couldn't bring herself to let anyone else take care of them...quit her job so she could focus on growing her fingernails...struggling to pick things up or opening the refrigerator door...her grandchildren have to step in and help [care for her nails].

This isn't healthy.  Totally understandable how it started as part of a grieving process, but 22 years later that process is still ongoing (or stalled, or something) and has limited her existence and is serving as a way to enlist her extended family to always be close to her because she needs their help with basic tasks.


I was also thinking her daughter would be horrified to see this.

"Mom, WTF?  Live your life."
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I bet she can't do this either:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So she just puts on a feed bag like a horse to eat I guess.
 
danvon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: wildcardjack: One of my thrifts has Hispanic cashiers with long fake nails. The touch screens have all these gauges, and they eventually learned to use a knuckle. But how are you wiping your butt?

Rag on a stick, or more likely, rag tied to the end of one of those nails?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But this one, this she might be able to pull off:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Such a talonted person.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

janzee: Is this an illness?


When someone does something to themselves that's literally physically-debilitating to the point that one becomes a burden on one's friends and family, where a simple grooming procedure would entirely solve it, yes.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
thenailluxxe.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
media.allure.comView Full Size


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


They make me pretty sick, but some people are into that shiat.
I prefer to be able to use my hands.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's more WTF in this article than 5 Florida Man articles combined.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: wildcardjack: One of my thrifts has Hispanic cashiers with long fake nails. The touch screens have all these gauges, and they eventually learned to use a knuckle. But how are you wiping your butt?

Rag on a stick, or more likely, rag tied to the end of one of those nails?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: [thenailluxxe.files.wordpress.com image 328x301][media.allure.com image 357x355]

[64.media.tumblr.com image 462x456]

They make me pretty sick, but some people are into that shiat.
I prefer to be able to use my hands.


Hey, if someone can make 100 + tip to glue 10 cents worth of plastic to you and paint it with 15 cents worth of polish why not.  Literally nobody loses, someone gets paid and someone feels pretty.

Now where this woman is is obviously a sickness
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Such a talonted person.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hmmm...are you sure those are not extensions?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
oh it's good to see the daily fail is taking a few moments away from fat shaming some celebrity to cover this story
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: a poor lifestyle choice


Or she is wealthy.  Because only two kinds of people can limit themselves.  The wealthy and the evil. She doesn't seem evil
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildcardjack: One of my thrifts has Hispanic cashiers with long fake nails. The touch screens have all these gauges, and they eventually learned to use a knuckle. But how are you wiping your butt?


They probably hold the paper between their knuckles in a fist and wipe that way.  That would work, I think, even if the nail was several inches long.  You start measuring in feet though, and I don't see it working.
 
