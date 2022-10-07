 Skip to content
(NBC News)   That ranch in Wyoming for "troubled youth" that was abusing them with forced labor? Yeah, it just suddenly closed after attention was drawn to it in a NBC News investigation   (nbcnews.com) divider line
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy

*shudder*
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, Christians.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can get half the idea. If you enrolled people in a labor camp at prevailing wages for therapeutic reasons, perhaps as a drug rehab program, you could teach them labor=rewards. I mean, it's how Stalin thought.

/Most druggies could conquer the world if they applied their money finding habits.
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will rename itself, reopen and continue to rake in money by abusing children for Christ.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy

*shudder*


I know, it makes my hole weak.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, after all, work sets you free.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. How will Montana survive as an indpendent freedom-loving rugged-individualist state without for-profit organizations abusing teenagers?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA   "If they disobeyed, they faced punishments including being tied to a goat for days at a time, three women said. "

Yup, totally christian.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean now that the place has closed and Christ has forgiven the abusers, we can call it a day, right?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: The Dog Ate My Homework: for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy

*shudder*

I know, it makes my hole weak.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: FTA   "If they disobeyed, they faced punishments including being tied to a goat for days at a time, three women said. "

Yup, totally christian.


What the hell did the goat do wrong?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thorpe: Oh no. How will Montana survive as an indpendent freedom-loving rugged-individualist state without for-profit organizations abusing teenagers?


Since when is Wyoming Montana?
 
olorin604
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did they just roll dice for the punishments.

Well we got rope and goat, so I guess we are trying them to a goat.

Where does that even come from, or is it an actual thing that I have somehow remained blissfully unaware of my entire life.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
christian-based

fark

off
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I can get half the idea. If you enrolled people in a labor camp at prevailing wages for therapeutic reasons, perhaps as a drug rehab program, you could teach them labor=rewards. I mean, it's how Stalin thought.

/Most druggies could conquer the world if they applied their money finding habits.


Getting ties to a goat is strange but the work I get.  My wife worked in a rehab and the punishment for bringing drugs on property was you chopped firewood.  The wood was sold to cover outings or parties for their families.   The gov said that was illegal so the wood chopping stopped and so did all the things it funded.  The replacement was you has to sit on a bench outside the office like a kid in school.   Gov ruled that was illegal so now you just lose the drugs, no repercussions.  About 50% of the staff left for other fields including my wife who really just wants to help people.  She switched to suicide prevention but due to the horrible funding and amazingly restrictive guidelines she quit.  I make enough so she doesn't have to work so now she volunteers at animal shelters and plays with cats and dogs.
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Trocadero: AbuHashish: FTA   "If they disobeyed, they faced punishments including being tied to a goat for days at a time, three women said. "

Yup, totally christian.

What the hell did the goat do wrong?


Lived deliciously.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: thorpe: Oh no. How will Montana survive as an indpendent freedom-loving rugged-individualist state without for-profit organizations abusing teenagers?

Since when is Wyoming Montana?


since it left for michigan
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: thorpe: Oh no. How will Montana survive as an indpendent freedom-loving rugged-individualist state without for-profit organizations abusing teenagers?

Since when is Wyoming Montana?


Since my third vodka & tonic.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thorpe: kittyhas1000legs: thorpe: Oh no. How will Montana survive as an indpendent freedom-loving rugged-individualist state without for-profit organizations abusing teenagers?

Since when is Wyoming Montana?

Since my third vodka & tonic.


Ah. Makes good sense.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's nice to see that some roaches still scatter when you turn the lights on.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Floki: It will rename itself, reopen and continue to rake in money by abusing children for Christ.


Never let an easy grift go to waste.

/Here's hoping one of the victims wastes the grifters.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Send your children to the abuse camp and they'll be abused. It's sadistic parental abandonment of their own children who make this choice.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So... the ranch created troubled teens. Mission accomplished?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy

*shudder*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: thorpe: Oh no. How will Montana survive as an indpendent freedom-loving rugged-individualist state without for-profit organizations abusing teenagers?

Since when is Wyoming Montana?


It has been since I can remember. I'm pretty sure that they are both Idaho as well.
 
OicheSidhe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Christianity is one of the reasons I started doing drugs, so I'm not sure how christian-based rehab is supposed to work.  I've already OD'd on god, but don't worry, it's been years since I've needed a fix, went cold turkey and haven't been to my jesus dealer since.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When right-wingers go off about human trafficking, just remember it's because that's their schtick and they want no competition.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Once again, christians prove themselves to be subhuman pieces of shiat.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BoneSmuggler: kittyhas1000legs: thorpe: Oh no. How will Montana survive as an indpendent freedom-loving rugged-individualist state without for-profit organizations abusing teenagers?

Since when is Wyoming Montana?

It has been since I can remember. I'm pretty sure that they are both Idaho as well.


Add Nebraska and the Dakotas and you almost have enough people for a legitimate State
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Slavers should be executed by the president, on the steps of the Whitehouse.  With a rusty sword.  Isis style.  Any president that pardons or refuses to execute a convicted slaver is gitmoed.  Any major media outlet that doesn't show the executions in full quality for their platform are shut down.   For instance, YouTube has to show it in 8k 60hz or 120hz if possible.  I heart radio has to carry the audio at whevere their maximum bitrate is.  Local OTA have to show a feed at whatever their max but rate is.

Slavers have lost the fear.  Time to bring back fear. Time to make people who force others to work fear the punishment and then feel the suffering of punishment.

Make it so that non slavers vote for small, old people that will have a hard time sawing off a slavers head.  Vote for pain and suffering.  Where a slaver is gonna vote for somebody that will make their death quick and painless.  A Conan like warrior that will decapitate a slaver in one slash.

Don't make people into slaves.

Problem solved.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Once again, christians prove themselves to be subhuman pieces of shiat.


Not true or real Christians says the other Christians providing cover, just like the Muslims that day suicide bombers are not true Muslims.

We need a government agency to concretely define each religion, and allow the members within the definition to hunt down an execute the others who claim the name of a religion but are outside the definition.  Part of the government definitions should be willingness to hunt down and eliminate (with government blessing of course, we all want to keep the whole thing legal) the apostates.

Problem solved.
 
rga184
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: FTA   "If they disobeyed, they faced punishments including being tied to a goat for days at a time, three women said. "

Yup, totally christian.


That sounds pretty cool!  Which goat?  Pele or Messi would be cool but I'd be pretty pissed if they tied me to Brady.  That guy is a douche.
 
rga184
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Richard Freckle: The Dog Ate My Homework: for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy

*shudder*

I know, it makes my hole weak.

[i.ytimg.com image 320x180]


Imagine they're talking about a Mexican Jesus instead of the old-timey one.  Even better!
 
rga184
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: thorpe: Oh no. How will Montana survive as an indpendent freedom-loving rugged-individualist state without for-profit organizations abusing teenagers?

Since when is Wyoming Montana?


Always?
 
rga184
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

olorin604: Did they just roll dice for the punishments.

Well we got rope and goat, so I guess we are trying them to a goat.

Where does that even come from, or is it an actual thing that I have somehow remained blissfully unaware of my entire life.


They had family guy writers making up punishments.
 
