 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Worker claims school district only promotes workers with Italian last names. You gotta problem wid dat?   (nj.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Pleading, Brian Taylor, 27-year employee of a school district, board of education, strong work ethic, Wayne Township Public School District, Italian last names, Cause of action  
•       •       •

205 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2022 at 9:48 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just change your last name, dumbass.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
NJ, not RI?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mamma Mia!
 
portnoyd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I spent part of my childhood in Wayne. It was goomba central. I'm not surprised.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe they have an arm hair fetish.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fine, yooz made a stink with some friends of ours in the union, its causing problems. So none of this last name gabagool anymore. Got it? Anywayz, meet your new supervisors. Tony, Anthony, Sal, and Tony. Oh, almost forgot about the broad, Andrea. For diversity and shiat, ya know?
 
ybishop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

portnoyd: I spent part of my childhood in Wayne. It was goomba central. I'm not surprised.


Going to Fun 'N' Games was like a Haj for degenerates.
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Forget about it, I'll send Vinnie and Guido around to his house, talk some sense into him.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ybishop: [Fark user image 716x503]


I was quite literally about to boil up some ravioli.

/ Bag's on the countertop.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have they considered taking over dor mario
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was going to make a joke about Tony the Wop in Goodfellas, but apparently there was already a character named that even earlier, in a Lionel Barrymore movie.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0012961/?ref_=tt_ch
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.