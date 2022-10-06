 Skip to content
(CNN)   Boy am I glad I stayed at the Holiday Inn Express last night   (cnn.com) divider line
6
6 Comments     (+0 »)
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If it were Motel 6, it would have read "Michigan State Police kill suspected gunman at Motel 6 in Dearborn."
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Must be a white guy to get negotiations.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nvmac: If it were Motel 6, it would have read "Michigan State Police kill suspected gunman at Motel 6 in Dearborn."


Who are you foolin' with a headline for that.
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Must be a white guy to get negotiations.


/insert Betty White pic
//busy right now
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hope the tacquerias are ok

/Southwest Detroit, aka Mexicantown, is right around the corner
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nvmac: If it were Motel 6, it would have read "Michigan State Police kill suspected gunman at Motel 6 in Dearborn."


No, if it were a Motel 6 it would have read "Police completely understand why gunman shot the attendant".  I stayed in one about a year and half ago... I was driving back to Missouri from California.  My room door didn't actually lock, the room smelled bad, there was clearly a high school hotel party going on down the hallway etc... I'd have probably been better off sleeping in my car.
 
