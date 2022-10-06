 Skip to content
(CTV News)   "Step away from the vehicle, and hand over you frozen turkey"   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
12
•       •       •

Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happy Thanksgiving!

Explaining Canadian Thanksgiving To Americans
Youtube nABELWzQ_pA
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep trying to mentally insert a comma into that headline, subby, and moving the placement around only makes it more confusing.
 
phishrace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
... and hand over you frozen turkey.

I'm confused. Is Canada hiring mean Italians to be border guards?
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What I'm reading is cheaper turkeys in the US.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

phishrace: ... and hand over you frozen turkey.

I'm confused. Is Canada hiring mean Italians to be border guards?


In Canada they call you a frozen turkey instead of a jive turkey.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: phishrace: ... and hand over you frozen turkey.

I'm confused. Is Canada hiring mean Italians to be border guards?

In Canada they call you a frozen turkey instead of a jive turkey.


Take off, you frozen turkey!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If this wasn't the theme of a Trailer Park Boys episode, it should have been


I'll admit that I watched most of the series like this so I may have missed it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Weird?
 
Mabman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jtown: What I'm reading is cheaper turkeys in the US.


Isn't it the opposite?  The article says: "In Windsor, Ont., a five- to seven-kilogram frozen whole Canadian turkey costs $22 at Walmart. Just across the border in a Detroit, Mich., Walmart, a 2.4 to 3.8-kilogram whole turkey breast costs USD $16.08 (CAD $22.03)."  So, same price after exchange for a smaller US turkey.

Not that it matters, eating turkey for Canadian Thanksgiving is a US import anyway.  Eat what's local or what you like.  My mother's dad shot wild grouse or partridge when they lived on a farm, I think this year at least 1 meal will be chili.
 
Mabman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
...or I may be wrong, they're comparing "whole turkey" to "whole turkey breast", which is very confusing.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phishrace: ... and hand over you frozen turkey.

I'm confused. Is Canada hiring mean Italians to be border guards?


As opposed to the other kind of Italians?
 
