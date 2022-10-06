 Skip to content
(AP News)   I can see asylum from my house   (apnews.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AK Governor should fly them to Florida
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any one else was thinking / hoping the headline meant that Palin was going off to the nut-house?
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them. I hope they find the US a slightly better grade of shiathole country.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put on crab boats, slightly less risky.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upon being welcomed by former half-term,
terminally half-witted governor of Alaska, both Russians were seen swimming back to Mother Russia...
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They would be even more welcomed if they was female.
Being Alaska and all.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa! Crazy how they look like two Alaska senators!

vonster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're still beating that dead horse??? She didn't say that.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see your mom from my house
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vonster: We're still beating that dead horse??? She didn't say that.


No she didn't, but she's still dumb as a stump.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The agency said the two Russians arrived Tuesday on a small boat. It did not provide details on where they came from, their journey or the asylum request. It was not immediately clear what kind of boat they were on "

It was a small boat, AP writer. Don't you read your own articles?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: vonster: We're still beating that dead horse??? She didn't say that.

No she didn't, but she's still dumb as a stump.


SNL Palin said it, and SNL Palin was the best Palin.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lady J: I can see your mom from my house


It's ok, I just :saw: your mom in my house, if you know what mean...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Palin is one of those people who got used to everyone around her telling her how great she is, then when she got on the national stage people weren't afraid to point out her extreme ignorance on a great many things.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Jake Havechek: vonster: We're still beating that dead horse??? She didn't say that.

No she didn't, but she's still dumb as a stump.

SNL Palin said it, and SNL Palin was the best Palin.


I thought Lisa Ann Palin was pretty good too...
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Put them on a bus and send them to Sarah Palin's house.

Or Mara la do
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Palin is one of those people who got used to everyone around her telling her how great she is, then when she got on the national stage people weren't afraid to point out her extreme ignorance on a great many things.


Big fish in the little pond: meet the big pond.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So did they leave 7 months ago and it took them a long time to arrive, or were they happy with everything until it started impacting them? because i kinda don't give too much of a fark about russian "asylum" seekers.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vonster: We're still beating that dead horse??? She didn't say that.


She's not gonna slee......

.......actually, yeah, she might.

you go on, Sir Knight
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They weren't locked in cages for months first?   I guess the adults are kinda in charge now, sorta.
 
vonster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

swankywanky: vonster: We're still beating that dead horse??? She didn't say that.

She's not gonna slee......

.......actually, yeah, she might.

you go on, Sir Knight


SO you want to perpetuate a lie?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: They weren't locked in cages for months first?   I guess the adults are kinda in charge now, sorta.


Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vonster: swankywanky: vonster: We're still beating that dead horse??? She didn't say that.

She's not gonna slee......

.......actually, yeah, she might.

you go on, Sir Knight

SO you want to perpetuate a lie?


Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: Lady J: I can see your mom from my house

It's ok, I just :saw: your mom in my house, if you know what mean...


loooll
 
blasterz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm with Estonia on this one. If they did nothing to protest the war from February until the mobilization, they aren't refugees - they're cowards who were totally ok with their government's commission of war crimes.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This might be a case when the asylum exception to illegal immigration should prevail.

/I'm not saying anything about the other illegal immigrants.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

blasterz: I'm with Estonia on this one. If they did nothing to protest the war from February until the mobilization, they aren't refugees - they're cowards who were totally ok with their government's commission of war crimes.


Eh, they were willing to cross 300 miles of arctic water in a small boat. I say let them stay.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: Lady J: I can see your mom from my house

It's ok, I just :saw: your mom in my house, if you know what mean...


