(White House) NewsFlash Puff puff pardon   (whitehouse.gov) divider line
287
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Biden hasn't done anything"
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is the first step towards rescheduling and full federal legalization
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Phillip Morris stock just skyrocketed
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's farking go!
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's about time.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

somedude210: This is the first step towards rescheduling and full federal legalization


It specifically mentions rescheduling it.

Holy Shiat!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In before someone mentions Carl Sagan smoked weeed
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
bUT HE DIDN'T COMPLETELY LEGALIZE IT AND PERSONALLY BRING ME A FAT SACK!?!?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

andrewagill: somedude210: This is the first step towards rescheduling and full federal legalization

It specifically mentions rescheduling it.

Holy Shiat!


Oh thank god, I can't wait to actually enjoy it like other folks in my state
 
usernameguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Holy balls
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seriously though, this is a good start and something that should've happened ages ago.
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Should we all light one up in celebration?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
common sense governmental reform?  say it ain't so!
 
dracos31
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's some nice midterm timing to take the wind out of some sails.

Dark Brandon becomes Dank Brandon.
 
Muta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

somedude210: This is the first step towards rescheduling and full federal legalization


FTA: Third, I am asking the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Attorney General to initiate the administrative process to review expeditiously how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
OPEC: We will cut production to make Democrats lose the midterms muhahahaha
Dark Brandon: I will pardon marijuana convictions and look into making it legal to help Democrats in the midterms
OPEC: DAMN YOU!!!!!
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I voted for Joe Biden two years ago, I didn't think he'd end up being cooler than Obama, but here we are. I don't do drugs, I don't even like taking aspirin for a headache, so this doesn't affect me one whit, but still. It should have been done A LOOOOOOOOOOOOONG time ago.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Holy shirt balls!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
DISARRAY I TELL YOU!!!!

/sarcasm
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why the hell were there federal level possession laws in the first place?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have never had pot in any form. That time may soon come.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's definitely something.

One of the concerns I had with Biden as POTUS was his long history as a proponent of the war on drugs.  While I certainly don't think he'll champion full federal legalization during his term, this is a step in the right direction.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

somedude210: This is the first step towards rescheduling and full federal legalization


Deep thoughts...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Keep the dial cranked to 11, Dank Brandon.


/thanks to TFers for the edit in the redlit thread
 
alice_600
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I made brownies to celebrate!
 
Klivian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Phillip Morris stock just skyrocketed


Now might not be a bad time to invest, we've been told that Big Tobacco would become Big 420 as soon as it's legal. Get in before everyone else figures it out.

Is Juul still a thing?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Holy shiat.  That came out of nowhere.  Just make sure to follow though, Joe.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ABOUT time! Woo-hoo!  :)
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: bUT HE DIDN'T COMPLETELY LEGALIZE IT AND PERSONALLY BRING ME A FAT SACK!?!?


soon: BUT HE DIDN'T LEGALIZE IT ON THE FIRST DAY OF HIS PRESIDENCY SO THAT'S WHY I MAXED OUT MY CONTRIBUTION TO DOUG MASTRIANO
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
THIS IS AN OUTRAGE- Biden is pardoning literally thousands of people and asking governors to pardon tens of thousands more.  This is nothing but dumping criminals onto our streets.

Pardons need to be saved for the truly worthy like Steve Bannon and Roger Stone, not sinners hopped up on the devil's weed.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Excellent start. Keep going, this is the good stuff.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size

Oh boy this thread is gonna be epic.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would smoke to that but I just smoked.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: When I voted for Joe Biden two years ago, I didn't think he'd end up being cooler than Obama, but here we are. I don't do drugs, I don't even like taking aspirin for a headache, so this doesn't affect me one whit, but still. It should have been done A LOOOOOOOOOOOOONG time ago.


It affects you in the sense your taxpayer dollars will no longer be put toward this particular brand of nonsense.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lexx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Holy moly, across the board federal pardons and instructions to change the scheduling.

Also for fark sake seriously meth and fentanyl were lower on the schedule?
 
dracos31
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

khitsicker: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


Joe Rogaine - finding new ways to make cool things suck.
 
ifky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wow, this is excellent news!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "Biden hasn't done anything"


It does seem like he took a bit of a power nap through 2021, but he's seriously been an absolute beast this year!
 
darinwil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But but, we already have booze and smokes, there is no way we can handle another vice!

/ouch
//that hurt to pretend to believe
///brought to you by the letter threee!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Why the hell were there federal level possession laws in the first place?


Nixon
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
*smokes*

What?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Weedlord Bonerhitler is struck and frozen with cognitive dissonance.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: THIS IS AN OUTRAGE- Biden is pardoning literally thousands of people and asking governors to pardon tens of thousands more.  This is nothing but dumping criminals onto our streets.

Pardons need to be saved for the truly worthy like Steve Bannon and Roger Stone, not sinners hopped up on the devil's weed.


Dude...  You're killing my buzz
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Muta: somedude210: This is the first step towards rescheduling and full federal legalization

FTA: Third, I am asking the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Attorney General to initiate the administrative process to review expeditiously how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.


Right but if there was going to be rescheduling, he would've had to take the first step with federal offenses. He's doing that and also having it looked at to be rescheduled.

But he needed to deal with the possession offenses first before he can do the rest
 
dustman81
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

andrewagill: somedude210: This is the first step towards rescheduling and full federal legalization

It specifically mentions rescheduling it.

Holy Shiat!


It's messed up that marijuana is a Schedule I narcotic, but meth is a Schedule II, even though meth is so dangerous that an entire television series was made telling the story of how a meek high school chemistry teacher became a ruthless meth drug lord.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they can manage to reschedule it that would be huge. But I believe they'll need some action by congress too, since a lot of marijuana's illegality has been codified into statute by congress - such as by the Controlled Substances Act.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow.

This is one small press statement, and one giant leap for marijuana.

Remove the laws. Remove the stigma.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's huge.
 
