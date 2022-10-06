 Skip to content
(The Hill)   The US just spent $290 million for drugs to use in radiological and nuclear emergencies. I'm sure it's nothing to worry about and has nothing to do with current events   (thehill.com) divider line
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For reference, this is what a functioning government is SUPPOSED to do.  Have emergency preparedness plans for likely disaster scenarios, and then start preparing for those scenarios when 'possible' starts to seem 'probable'.  Sometimes that means stocking up on supplies even if there's still a significant chance we will not ultimately need them.

Unlike the farking shiateshow that was our pandemic response.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I maintain an emergency drug cache... We have to buy gigantic amounts of drugs all the time to replace drugs that expire.

Relax.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those drugs are not going to us. Remember the anthrax scare when all of the Cipro went to the politicians, Hollywood elites, and 1%ers?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You can only get them if you've had a covid vaccine.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheRealSecurb: Those drugs are not going to us. Remember the anthrax scare when all of the Cipro went to the politicians, Hollywood elites, and 1%ers?


We have Dark Brandon in office, not the Orange menace and his soninlaw nepotism baby kushy.
The drugs will be ready, and will go where needed, not be held in case 'real people' need them.
 
Stibium
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
300M is a rounding error
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
be scared citizens so you don't actually look around and ask "what's all this then?"
 
sleze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark the Hill so I won't RTFA.  Remember that government purchases things in large quantities all the time.  Is this purchase out of the ordinary?  The IRS buys thousands or millions of rounds of bullets every year...should that be an ominous story too?
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: be scared citizens so you don't actually look around and ask "what's all this then?"


So say the people who are afraid of a mask or a black person.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheRealSecurb: Those drugs are not going to us. Remember the anthrax scare when all of the Cipro went to the politicians, Hollywood elites, and 1%ers?


?

Nobody was mailing Anthrax to me or people in Peoria.  They were mailing it to politicians, etc.  It's not like they were dropping it from planes to contaminate water sources or vast swaths of territory.

As for anti-rad treatments, IDK about the stuff from TFA, but the iodide stuff they usually give right after exposure to fallout in order to prevent thyroid cancer is dangerous, even deadly if taken when you haven't been exposed, IIRC.  So pure physics & chemistry limit how unequal distribution can be.  It's not just useless, but dangerous to the supposed beneficiaries if you mess around like that.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So there is a pill I can take that lets me stand at ground zero of a nuclear explosion? I did not know that. Science... Ain't it wonderful?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: For reference, this is what a functioning government is SUPPOSED to do.  Have emergency preparedness plans for likely disaster scenarios, and then start preparing for those scenarios when 'possible' starts to seem 'probable'.  Sometimes that means stocking up on supplies even if there's still a significant chance we will not ultimately need them.

Unlike the farking shiateshow that was our pandemic response.


It's not even that, I don't think. This drug is brand new, was just approved for this use last year, so this could have been a longstanding plan that just finalized.

Either way, it's just the whole "Be prepared" thing, and that doesn't bother me.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't take them!  It'll just suppress the superpowers you'd otherwise get from radiation exposure!
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
<Sign>

Better safe than sorry, I guess.
 
proton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I see a situation where Putin uses nukes on areas west of the corridor to Crimea before a major offensive with draftees.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They do this all the time. It just makes good headline clickbait when a sore loser throws around nuclear threats
 
Lexx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm a little concerned that Putin's response to his army being completely repulsed back to pre 2014 Ukrainian borders will be to set off a low yield nuke probably right on top of a power plant for deniability.  "Ukraine can either be a part of Russia or it can not exist. Your call."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: So there is a pill I can take that lets me stand at ground zero of a nuclear explosion? I did not know that. Science... Ain't it wonderful?


No need for a pill. You can stand at ground zero without one.
 
Nullav
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The timing is eyebrow-raising because Russia is currently shiatting its brains out, sure, but this just looks like the kind of thing a nation maintaining a strategic stockpile would do periodically.

Shame we farked up so bad on doing that with other medical supplies over the past couple decades.
 
anfrind
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seems like this could also be a good way to remind Putin that America actually maintains its stockpiles.
 
colon_pow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: For reference, this is what a functioning government is SUPPOSED to do.  Have emergency preparedness plans for likely disaster scenarios, and then start preparing for those scenarios when 'possible' starts to seem 'probable'.  Sometimes that means stocking up on supplies even if there's still a significant chance we will not ultimately need them.

Unlike the farking shiateshow that was our pandemic response.


i know.  we had to wait almost a year for the vaccine.
 
