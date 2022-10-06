 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   "I'm just happy to see you"   (apnews.com) divider line
9
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

721 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2022 at 3:20 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Must have been a ball python.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sorry, coppers, too late to put the squeeze on Mugsy.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can't you just legally buy them as a pet in the US
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I get that all the time, ok well not exactly like that. I get mistaken for a Tums smuggler.
 
alltim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Finally a fellow that knows what it feels like to be me.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Importation of Burmese pythons

Why import from Canada when you can just go to Florida and catch a bunch of them.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trouser snake, trouser snake, looks like I'm packing but it's fake.  Wiggle wiggle wiggle, trouser snake.
 
alltim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.