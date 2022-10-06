 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   He's no superman   (bbc.com) divider line
GreenSun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Superman's Filipino Superfan
Youtube YMkH2EBb-J8
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think actors, producers and directors from my childhood are all terrible people.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So he lured women in to help him scrub one out
 
hammettman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey, thanks algo, it's on film.  Slam dunk case.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I'm beginning to think actors, producers and directors from my childhood are all terrible people.


They are just people, so odds are some of them are going to be terrible.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well at least they used a really flattering photo.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damn.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
dictionary.comView Full Size

"Well, I think mating for life is stupid. I mean, there's plenty of Sid to go around."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I'm beginning to think actors, producers and directors from my childhood are all terrible people.


You watched Scrubs as a child?  Are you sure you're old enough to be here?
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Soon enough we're going to read about how Mister Rogers made Dahmer look like Betty Crocker...

Never look up your heroes...they're just people.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
well at least he did something involving the number 18!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Soon enough we're going to read about how Mister Rogers made Dahmer look like Betty Crocker...

Never look up your heroes...they're just people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: AppleOptionEsc: I'm beginning to think actors, producers and directors from my childhood are all terrible people.

You watched Scrubs as a child?  Are you sure you're old enough to be here?


Scrubs aired from 2001 to 2010. The first episode aired on October 2nd.

If you were born the day of the first episode of Scrubs, you've been old enough to drink for four days.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: AppleOptionEsc: I'm beginning to think actors, producers and directors from my childhood are all terrible people.

You watched Scrubs as a child?  Are you sure you're old enough to be here?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lillya
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Soon enough we're going to read about how Mister Rogers made Dahmer look like Betty Crocker...

Never look up your heroes...they're just people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Called it
Scrubs 'Elliot's 'I Told You So' Dance'
Youtube JQS1m65WUCI
 
