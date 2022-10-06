 Skip to content
(The Advocate)   Florida Man says he didn't even know murder victim, when asked how his DNA got on the man he claims it was probably when the guy was beating him, still denies group sex   (advocate.com) divider line
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cops: Did you know the victim?
Perp: No
Cops: Ah ha!! Got you! Then why did we find your DNA on him?
Perp: Probably during the anonymous gay sex
Cops: ...
Cops: ...
Cops: ok you can leave
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
New information in the execution-style murder fingered Aaron Michael Dobbins...

...DNA matching Dobbins was found under McMurray's fingernails.

See what you did there, Advocate.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"McMurray's a piece of shiat!"
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Navarro also provided paid massages using the name Mr. Muscle Stud

It's like he used a really terrible gay porn name generator.
 
