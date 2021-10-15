 Skip to content
(CNN)   Immigrants arrive to help clean up from Ian even without promise of free airfare   (cnn.com) divider line
15
Buckerlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immigrants wind up doing a lot of low paying jobs that the native born eschew? Since when has that been true?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't wish cleaning up a lan party on anyone.

Also, who even has lan parties anymore?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"And he says it's something he hopes DeSantis and others in Florida will recognize."

"DeSantis made a point of trumpeting that three "illegal aliens" were among four people recently arrested on looting allegations."

DeSantis is a farking piece of shiat he's not going to recognize any good that immigrants are doing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good.
Hopefully they take and send all that money back home (out of Florida).
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can't we all just stop being woke and hate brown people?

Sarcasm sadly
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For decades, the staunchest conservatives in South Florida were Cuban immigrants whose families fled Castro.   I wonder if that's still the Republican base there.
 
ansius
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: For decades, the staunchest conservatives in South Florida were Cuban immigrants whose families fled Castro.   I wonder if that's still the Republican base there.


Probably. Many established migrants pull the ladder up behind them and work against new migrants. Especially if they're from different countries or ethnicities.

They say the new migrants "aren't like us - they don't work hard to fit in."
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: For decades, the staunchest conservatives in South Florida were Cuban immigrants whose families fled Castro.   I wonder if that's still the Republican base there.


Yeah, but they have the "I got mine, screw the rest of you" view toward new immigrants.
 
CCNP
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: Immigrants wind up doing a lot of low paying jobs that the native born eschew?


More low wage workers is a good thing. Don't believe me?

Just ask the corporations. https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/11/economy/chamber-of-commerce-inflation/index.html

The CEO's agree as well. https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/15/dominos-ceo-us-needs-more-immigration-to-address-worker-shortages.html

And the landlords need more immigration to keep housing prices from falling.
https://www.newamericaneconomy.org/housingmap/
 
moto-geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To describe their work, he likes to use a metaphor he says a Mexican roofer once shared with him:

"What you have now is basically immigrants who are sort of traveling white blood cells of America, who congregate after hurricanes to heal a place, and then move on to heal the next place," Soni says.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I wouldn't wish cleaning up a lan party on anyone.

Also, who even has lan parties anymore?


Belarus, it would seem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's the usual propaganda that "immigrants" will do jobs that American citizens won't do. I reject it, because American citizens have always done everything that needed to be done.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
DeSantis doesn't care. He just doesn't.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Article seems a bit propagandistic. Makes it sound like they are coming in to volunteer for disaster recovery. Think it's more like "working under the table."

Not that their isn't value in that, but the article doesn't make that clear on purpose.
 
Fereals
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: dyhchong: I wouldn't wish cleaning up a lan party on anyone.

Also, who even has lan parties anymore?

Belarus, it would seem.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Ian Curtis goes Mexican
Youtube J8Pv3V1m7_A
 
