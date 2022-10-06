 Skip to content
(NPR)   Whither Hippocrates?   (npr.org) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No see, the doctor isn't the one doing the harm, so it's totes fine.
 
whitroth
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can save your life, but if I do, you'll be in debt for two or three lifetimes.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's a reason rich people live longer.
 
1funguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: There's a reason rich people live longer.


Is it because they don't have to use Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil for all their clinical needs?
 
zeaper12
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's a reason for health insurance. This is what Obama care was about.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

1funguy: Zizzowop: There's a reason rich people live longer.

Is it because they don't have to use Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil for all their clinical needs?


That's an intelligence test, not an indication of having no money. The expensive stuff they hawk is horrid.

Real people use instagram and tiktik for pro medical advice. No, excuse my while I squirt lemon juice up my chocokate donut to cure me of the toxins form diabeetus.
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
More like wither Hippocrates, amirite?
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Every other industrialized society has some national health care system in place: why the hell can't we?
 
drayno76
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Every other industrialized society has some national health care system in place: why the hell can't we?


Freedumbz

I'm not sure for whom exactly, but that's what the right has been screaming for 2 decades.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Every other industrialized society has some national health care system in place: why the hell can't we?


We do, it's just you have to live long enough to able to get it. Young people are full of life and dont need no health insurance , or something like that.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Every other industrialized society has some national health care system in place: why the hell can't we?


It was her turn!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I received a package today with a shot that's essentially cured my psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis. I take it once a month. It's supposedly $6K a dose, but not covered by my insurance - they want me to instead take an older, "cheaper," less effective drug - but - VOILA! - I get it for $25 direct from the drug manufacturer's "See, We Are Heroes!*" program because it's not covered. I'm grateful for it, it's changed my life for the better in amazing ways, but our whole system is farked up beyond repair.

*Not its real name.
 
