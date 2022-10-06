 Skip to content
(Some Catoberfest)   Catoberfest returns just in time for Caturday, with all proceeds going to the Feral Cat Program of Georgia which enables them to continue rescuing cats and kittens from overcrowded shelters & fostering & caring for them until they are adopted   (forsythnews.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thanks Bathia_Mapes !
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Thanks Bathia_Mapes !


:)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
DIL posted a new pic of Miss Lady Lulu earlier this week


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Coco just can't get comfortable.....and I won't stop taking photos of her!!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 843x1124]

Coco just can't get comfortable.....and I won't stop taking photos of her!!!


It's just terrible when they can't get comfly :D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Brush me! Huuman!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
(10 minutes later.........) You may go, now.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Moments later

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And our wandering friend, Lynx, is back for dinner
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]
And our wandering friend, Lynx, is back for dinner
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

All in all, a fair week this week.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]

[media.tenor.com image 220x276] [View Full Size image _x_]


cute!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Moments later

[Fark user image image 422x750]
[Fark user image image 422x750]


Jack attack?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]

[media.tenor.com image 220x276] [View Full Size image _x_]

cute!


Waving cat is waving :D
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
When my friend Brenda visited me a few years ago, she brought one of these doormats for my cats.  I put it on the patio...I've cleaned it but it stays out there.  I found this in JoAnn Fabrics this week for $10  It is in my house so the cats can enjoy it.  As soon as I had it down, Coco went over and scratched it, giving it her claw of approval.  Forry likes to lay on it.  Sadly, Brenda passed away last month from Pulmonary Fibrosis.  She was one of my very first cat lady friends.  She is also the person who brought Hoover and Dyson to me from Georgia.

So thankful for my local friends who are kind enough to take me to Costco, PetSmart, Publix.   Not having wheels is ok.  I haven't decided on my car yet.   Today I was able to borrow my friend Toni's car to do my final erranding.  I needed to restock fresh and frozen food.  I now have frozen chicken tenders!!!!  I eat them and I also cook them for part of the dogs' breakfast and dinner.  (They are not spoiled).  I should be good for almost 2 weeks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 620x499]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bacchus and Dionysus enjoying the spring-like fall weather
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Easiest ways to summon your cat:

1. Run the electric can opener
2. Change your bedding (right Monty?)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Neo and friend got into the gooood catnip
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bighairyguy: Easiest ways to summon your cat:

1. Run the electric can opener
2. Change your bedding (right Monty?)
[Fark user image image 425x566]


3. Attempt to fold clean laundry
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: Otera: Moments later

[Fark user image image 422x750]
[Fark user image image 422x750]

Jack attack?


Who would be able to resist huffin that fluff?
I sure can't!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: When my friend Brenda visited me a few years ago, she brought one of these doormats for my cats.  I put it on the patio...I've cleaned it but it stays out there.  I found this in JoAnn Fabrics this week for $10  It is in my house so the cats can enjoy it.  As soon as I had it down, Coco went over and scratched it, giving it her claw of approval.  Forry likes to lay on it.  Sadly, Brenda passed away last month from Pulmonary Fibrosis.  She was one of my very first cat lady friends.  She is also the person who brought Hoover and Dyson to me from Georgia.

So thankful for my local friends who are kind enough to take me to Costco, PetSmart, Publix.   Not having wheels is ok.  I haven't decided on my car yet.   Today I was able to borrow my friend Toni's car to do my final erranding.  I needed to restock fresh and frozen food.  I now have frozen chicken tenders!!!!  I eat them and I also cook them for part of the dogs' breakfast and dinner.  (They are not spoiled).  I should be good for almost 2 weeks.

[Fark user image 850x637]


akimbotoo [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
I am so sorry you lost your friend, she sounds like a wonderful lady. That is a sweet way to honor your friend by having a wonderful reminder in the house. I have done something similar for some friends who have gone on. I had one friend who had an amazing collection of ceramic pigs so I have a couple small ones in my sewing area. Another friend who is now gone on made us some lovely ceramic angels who now watch over the shelf I have our departed pets' cremains arranged.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
groppet [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
Hi all, well it has been a busy week here my buddy took out the carpet and found the source of the smell, there was some mold. But he got that all cleaned up and is laying down the new floor now. Mango has been getting used to him too and even let him pet her and she has supervised his work.
Here is the mold before and after
I think it came from my neighbors washer and dryer that was leaking a bit.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Here is the mold before and after
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

I think it came from my neighbors washer and dryer that was leaking a bit.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Hi all, well it has been a busy week here my buddy took out the carpet and found the source of the smell, there was some mold. But he got that all cleaned up and is laying down the new floor now. Mango has been getting used to him too and even let him pet her and she has supervised his work.
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]
Here is the mold before and after
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x318]
I think it came from my neighbors washer and dryer that was leaking a bit.


Good that you got it cleared up before it got worse!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Marzipan is a former feral, with emphasis on  former.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Her attitude towards the outdoors could be best described as "Fark that place."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She loves his shelves and fire fighting gear too
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
no pics, sorry, because I'm and can't figure it out
/  I call my 2 cats the roomies.
//they call me the female human slave.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Marzipan is a former feral, with emphasis on  former.
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]
Her attitude towards the outdoors could be best described as "Fark that place."


What a sweet girl!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Marzipan is a former feral, with emphasis on  former.
[Fark user image image 425x566]
[Fark user image image 425x566]
[Fark user image image 425x566]
Her attitude towards the outdoors could be best described as "Fark that place."


Fark user imageView Full Size


She's absolutely lovely! And good on her for knowing what's up!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Otera [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 day ago
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bighairyguy: Bacchus and Dionysus enjoying the spring-like fall weather
[Fark user image 425x318]


♥♥
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Marzipan is a former feral, with emphasis on  former.
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]
Her attitude towards the outdoors could be best described as "Fark that place."


Smart AND lovely girl! Congratulations to you both!
 
ponsonby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Marzipan is a former feral, with emphasis on  former.
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]
Her attitude towards the outdoors could be best described as "Fark that place."


She is beautiful!
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
'' 1 day ago
Hai, folks...  hung up my hat (mostly) on work... still do emergencies (my choice)...  been at this house for 35 years, worked most of that, so the house has NOT been getting the attention it needs.. and it shows.. kept up with the essentials, everything works, new hvac system about 5 years ago..  still have most of the old carpet down, to protect the hardwood floors from the cats.. hairballs, pukes, etc..  the crew is very good at using the litterboxes, though a few of the older crew had different ideas...  meh.. fixable..  already emptied the attic, working on the basement now.. quite a challenge there..  Ian was a bust here, got maybe an inch of rain, which was needed, maybe 20 mph wind gusts.. no power loss ( not a problem) and the James River didn't flood ( also not a problem : on high ground).  Still  have the crew of 6..  Nosy & Thumper are 18 and active, and Rumble, Bit, Lovey and Sasha are under 5 and also active.  Still have the 3am cat train that flies through the house : part of the 'track' goes across the end of the bed, so I don't fear earthquakes at all...  many of the original neighbors have passed, and their houses flipped into rentals, but so far no monsters have moved in..  this neighborhood is 100% crime free, and the property owners want to keep it that way, so I do have phone numbers I can call if someone gets wild...  Still haven't won the lottery...
 
