(Law and Crime)   Next time you come into my courtroom, you'll wear a shirt, and that shirt better be made of some kind of cloth   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just out of curiosity, how many of these sovereign successfully pulled off a defense?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmm she didn't mention pants.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious insanity defense attempt is obvious.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make him a Duct Tape Shirt. Then watch him try to take it off.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Just out of curiosity, how many of these sovereign successfully pulled off a defense?


None - they weren't allowed access to the proper gold fringe.

/s, in case anyone was in doubt.

Those people are a special kind of stupid.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Obvious insanity defense attempt is obvious.


He already withdrew that defense.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Just out of curiosity, how many of these sovereign successfully pulled off a defense?


I'm guessing somewhere between 1 and 0.  Although I'd wager a fair amount of money that any time law enforcement decides they don't have time for their BS and let them go after a traffic stop is considered a win for them, even though it's not in the legal record.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Obvious insanity defense attempt is obvious.


https://www.jsonline.com/story/communities/waukesha/2022/09/09/brooks-withdraws-insanity-plea-trial-approaches-parade-charges/7999430001/
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brooks is charged as the person who rammed an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade last year, killing six people: Jackson Sparks, 8, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, Leanna "Lee" Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.


Just hand him over to the mob already, the judicial system shouldn't even be involved in this.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: Brooks is charged as the person who rammed an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade last year, killing six people: Jackson Sparks, 8, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, Leanna "Lee" Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.


Just hand him over to the mob already, the judicial system shouldn't even be involved in this.


Just saying that is a thing in much of México.  Kill a kid in Guerrero, and they will storm the jail and lynch you.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just toss him in the incinerator.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TESTING A DOG SHOCK COLLAR ON A HUMAN
Youtube DDWk_EW7mrg
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: macadamnut: Brooks is charged as the person who rammed an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade last year, killing six people: Jackson Sparks, 8, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, Leanna "Lee" Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.


Just hand him over to the mob already, the judicial system shouldn't even be involved in this.

Just saying that is a thing in much of México.  Kill a kid in Guerrero, and they will storm the jail and lynch you.


Too bad Kirsty McColl went to Cozumel.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he needs a leather shirt so that it is technically not cloth.

Cloth: woven or felted fabric made from wool, cotton, or a similar fiber.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: [YouTube video: TESTING A DOG SHOCK COLLAR ON A HUMAN]


This is designed for people and couldn't later be used to say a dog collar prejudiced the jury, as it coukd just be assumed to ve a belt

75,000 volt nova belt
Youtube Qr-YVzaZpX8
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

XanthPrime: Now he needs a leather shirt so that it is technically not cloth.

Cloth: woven or felted fabric made from wool, cotton, or a similar fiber.


So dacron is not cloth?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: Brooks is charged as the person who rammed an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade last year, killing six people: Jackson Sparks, 8, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, Leanna "Lee" Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.


Only one of those is a yoot.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: macadamnut: Brooks is charged as the person who rammed an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade last year, killing six people: Jackson Sparks, 8, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, Leanna "Lee" Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Only one of those is a yoot.


A what?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When does the tasing happen?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice if the court didn't judge people by how they dress.  It would be even nicer if vermin didn't murder people attending parades.
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA: Homicide defendant Darrell Brooks, 40, got was out of court

Was not was?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MBooda: FTA: Homicide defendant Darrell Brooks, 40, got was out of court

Was not was?


Out Come the Freaks!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: It would be nice if the court didn't judge people by how they dress.  It would be even nicer if vermin didn't murder people attending parades.


It would be nice if society stopped being so sloppy.  But yeah, murdering people is many many times worse.
 
phedex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I just want to point out that the judge is quite a foxy lady.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Just out of curiosity, how many of these sovereign successfully pulled off a defense?


If he's out on bail, it is largely successful (although don't ask what interest he owes the bail bondsman.  Drag it out to proper sovcitizen length trial and he might get debtors' prison).  If he's in jail, the delays aren't doing much.  But generally jail is better than prison.  Exception: unless you happen to "fall down the stairs".  Something like 5 times as many die at the hands of jail (not prison) guards than at the hands of cops.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The obvious solution is to just let the guy go. He's being so difficult it's just not worth it.

Better to spend the court time prosecuting drug possession cases.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have a solution to suggest (aside from having the Bailiff give this guy a cock punch every time he acts up):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Turbo Cojones: macadamnut: Brooks is charged as the person who rammed an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade last year, killing six people: Jackson Sparks, 8, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, Leanna "Lee" Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.


Just hand him over to the mob already, the judicial system shouldn't even be involved in this.

Just saying that is a thing in much of México.  Kill a kid in Guerrero, and they will storm the jail and lynch you.

Too bad Kirsty McColl went to Cozumel.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Thosw: hubiestubert: Just out of curiosity, how many of these sovereign successfully pulled off a defense?

I'm guessing somewhere between 1 and 0.  Although I'd wager a fair amount of money that any time law enforcement decides they don't have time for their BS and let them go after a traffic stop is considered a win for them, even though it's not in the legal record.


This defense works great, but you have to measure the success rate using imaginary numbers.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA"He is coherent," she told the court. "He is intelligent."

Yet he's trying to act as if he's crazy, stupid or both.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: MBooda: macadamnut: Brooks is charged as the person who rammed an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade last year, killing six people: Jackson Sparks, 8, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, Leanna "Lee" Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Only one of those is a yoot.

A what?


Yoot.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
After he showed up to court on Thursday wearing jail orange, Judge Jennifer Dorowrepeatedly asked Brooks if he wanted to put on a suit, noting that doing so would be helpful to his case. Brooks suggested that putting on a suit would be futile because it's well publicized that he is in jail. The judge, however, found his answer to be unresponsive.

Yeah, she's trying to HELP you, dude. Appearing in court in your prison jumpsuit will definitely prejudice the jury, even subliminally.

But hey, if you don't want help, that's on you buddy...

Dorow said she was told he was threatening to throw and break items. She noted that he said he wanted headphones because he had trouble hearing out of one ear. The judge said she declined because of his threats to throw and break things.

Oh, that's an easy one. Give him earbuds. He puts them in the one ear that works, and if he throws anything, it's gonna sting at most.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A friend of mine's brother got arrested.  He stole a carton of cigarettes from the corner gas station.  That his mother worked at.  He waved at the camera because he thought it was fake.

They got him a decent shirt for court.  He traded it tor cigarettes.  He appeared in court bare chested.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are we certain he's a sov cit?   All he stated was that he didn't recognize the name the court addressed him as, then he started reading from the bible.   He could be a sov cit, or a demon or an angel or a visitor from another planet or plane of existence.   Whatever, our laws do not apply to him.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That is a by the book narcissist right there.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Weatherkiss: MBooda: macadamnut: Brooks is charged as the person who rammed an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade last year, killing six people: Jackson Sparks, 8, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, Leanna "Lee" Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Only one of those is a yoot.

A what?

Yoot.


What's a Yoot?
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Thosw: hubiestubert: Just out of curiosity, how many of these sovereign successfully pulled off a defense?

I'm guessing somewhere between 1 and 0.  Although I'd wager a fair amount of money that any time law enforcement decides they don't have time for their BS and let them go after a traffic stop is considered a win for them, even though it's not in the legal record.

This defense works great, but you have to measure the success rate using imaginary numbers.


I was told there would be no math.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Are we certain he's a sov cit?   All he stated was that he didn't recognize the name the court addressed him as, then he started reading from the bible.   He could be a sov cit, or a demon or an angel or a visitor from another planet or plane of existence.   Whatever, our laws do not apply to him.


FTFA: The encounter on Thursday continued a week-long pattern since Brooks' hearing in which he fired his attorneys and insisted on representing himself. He has described himself as a "sovereign citizen" or, as he later said, "sovereign."
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This guy is going to annoy & anger people far scarier and less well-adjusted than he is once he's in prison for life.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No lie, the other day on my drive home I saw a sovcit with whatever verbose nonsense passed as his license plate. Avoided the hell out of his car.
 
