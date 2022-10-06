 Skip to content
(My Panhandle)   Deputy lights bonfire at high school's homecoming, has a blast (With holy shiat video)   (mypanhandle.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dipshiat.
I've done pyrotechnics at fairgrounds and fires fall under the same safety standards, as I've done fires for crowds, too.
You always have a fire marshall sign off before ignition.
You always have a fire marshall review your mitigation stations.

That is a Dipshiat
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat's lit, yo.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm guessing an open pail of gasoline was placed in the pile or something?
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
odd the guy didnt even seem to flinch but everyone else was !@@&@(!{#
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm guessing an open pail of gasoline was placed in the pile or something?


I'm guessing some used gas instead of diesel. Or it was sabotaged.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dude did a pretty good "casual walking away from an explosion" walk, though he probably was just trying to keep the shiate in his underwear from rolling down his pant leg.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm guessing an open pail of gasoline was placed in the pile or something?


It looks like an explosive concentration of vapors from whatever accelerant the dipshiat decided to use.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Never start a fire with C-4.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm guessing an open pail of gasoline was placed in the pile or something?

I'm guessing some used gas instead of diesel. Or it was sabotaged.


That was my thought as well.  Gasoline fumes can make a big bang.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm guessing an open pail of gasoline was placed in the pile or something?

I'm guessing some used gas instead of diesel. Or it was sabotaged.


I'm very familiar with used beer, but used gas is a new one for me
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm guessing an open pail of gasoline was placed in the pile or something?

I'm guessing some used gas instead of diesel. Or it was sabotaged.


This right here.

Mix diesel and kerosene and soak a roll of TP in it. Doesn't boom but does burn.  Some jackass probably snuck gasoline in.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: [Fark user image 400x215] [View Full Size image _x_]


Hot!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Awesome camera work.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Dude did a pretty good "casual walking away from an explosion" walk, though he probably was just trying to keep the shiate in his underwear from rolling down his pant leg.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bughunter: Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm guessing an open pail of gasoline was placed in the pile or something?

It looks like an explosive concentration of vapors from whatever accelerant the dipshiat decided to use.


Yeah, I was gonna suggest someone sabotaged it with a thingy that goes 'boom'.  But your theory has credibility, and it could happen without any extra thingy added to the pile.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Redneck Riviera strikes again!  Not prime Riviera, but still allowed.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh no. He survived it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Yattering: optimistic_cynic: Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm guessing an open pail of gasoline was placed in the pile or something?

I'm guessing some used gas instead of diesel. Or it was sabotaged.

I'm very familiar with used beer, but used gas is a new one for me


Yeah. When thieves siphon it out of your tank at 3 AM, I would think 'previously owned' or 'second hand' would be more appropriate.

/ Siphon is a weird looking word.
// I know it's spelled correctly, but it looks wrong.
/// Three for the MacGyver worthy explosion.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The school mascot is the Pintos.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Accelerants are for amateurs and mentally disturbed pyros.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Yattering: optimistic_cynic: Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm guessing an open pail of gasoline was placed in the pile or something?

I'm guessing some used gas instead of diesel. Or it was sabotaged.

I'm very familiar with used beer, but used gas is a new one for me


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: The school mascot is the Pintos.


Horse or bean?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 280x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


i mean, i cant top this post. it blowed up real good. still dont like johnny vegas
 
brilett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Dipshiat.
I've done pyrotechnics at fairgrounds and fires fall under the same safety standards, as I've done fires for crowds, too.
You always have a fire marshall sign off before ignition.
You always have a fire marshall review your mitigation stations.

That is a Dipshiat


That's a bonfire that wasn't being watched and some dipshiat High Schooler put something in it.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Solty Dog: The school mascot is the Pintos.

Horse or bean?


Ford.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
PRO TIP: Don't use gasoline to start bonfires.
 
slackadocious
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The guy's non-reaction when the explosion occurs leads me to believe he knew it would do that when he tossed in the fire starter.   Gasoline doesn't explode like that in open air... only under compression.  If it were just gas on wood it would have been a big whoosh & fireball, not a farking heaving/lifting/tearing explosion... & law enforcement should ,now better than to use a fast burning fuel like gasoline.

I presume a whole can of gas under pressure, or another explosive chemical was present like that explosive stuff gun nuts use on the rifle range.& I'm certain they knew it was there & wanted a big boom & since they're obviously stupid AF, they had no actual idea how much to use or what to reasonably expect.

Poor decision making all around from those employed to promote & provide safety for the public, Why not just use a slow burning lighter fluid?--no big whoosh or explosion, no matter how much you use & no one loses an eye or career in the process.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
From what I can find, the last rainfall they had was on September 12. Some burnable stuff around there:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
twoshotscott
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They could have combined two events into one- just let the fire department demonstrate deep frying a frozen turkey adjacent to the wood pile. 'Tis the season.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A few years back one of my brothers in law was starting a bonfire in his yard (big yard). The pile for the fire was all more-or-less green tree branches from a storm that had passed through the night before. He decided to use a little "scout juice" to get things going and doused the pile with gasoline, then fumbled around for several minutes trying to find matches. He eventually tossed a match into the pile and it exploded with a WHUMP that I felt hit my chest from 15 yards away. He was standing right next to it and his ears had to have been ringing the rest of the night.

/that was a good bonfire.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: vudukungfu: Dipshiat.
I've done pyrotechnics at fairgrounds and fires fall under the same safety standards, as I've done fires for crowds, too.
You always have a fire marshall sign off before ignition.
You always have a fire marshall review your mitigation stations.

That is a Dipshiat

That's a bonfire that wasn't being watched and some dipshiat High Schooler put something in it.


Looks like a vapor explosion. If someone put something in there, I'd guess a couple gallons of gas a little while ahead of time so it was mostly fumes by the time the flare hit.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He handled that like Frank Drebin.  Didn't even turn around.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

slackadocious: I presume a whole can of gas under pressure, or another explosive chemical was present like that explosive stuff gun nuts use on the rifle range.& I'm certain they knew it was there & wanted a big boom & since they're obviously stupid AF, they had no actual idea how much to use or what to reasonably expect.



I've seen broken windows on a house because someone started a bonfire with about 8oz of petroleum.  They poured it in and let it sit for a little bit (because they were farking looking for something to light it with).  The pile was *just* right and there was no wind.  I think the pit was ~8 feet in diameter and the flame went at least two feet out beyond that.  Amazingly it didn't blow the contents of the pit everywhere.
 
Floki
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: The school mascot is the Pintos.


Cultural literacy is is a wonderful thing.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Coneheads (8/10) Movie CLIP - Beldar's Fireworks (1993) HD
Youtube MXkFgmQ2O-Q
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Huh. Homemade version of one of these bad boys.

BLU-96/B 2000lb Fuel-Air Explosive (FAE II) Bomb
Youtube GmRASCHJe2Q
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm guessing an open pail of gasoline was placed in the pile or something?


I'd like a follow up on this story.
That was a heck of an explosion and happened very quickly after he tossed the flare.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: Looks like a vapor explosion. If someone put something in there, I'd guess a couple gallons of gas a little while ahead of time so it was mostly fumes by the time the flare hit.


I think it is simpler than that. They dug out a giant crater and filled it with the debris and wood. Then they dumped a whole bunch of gasoline on it. All of those gasoline fumes just pooled in the crater and went nowhere. The second he tossed the flare into the crater the mixture of fuel fumes and air detonated. They just used too much gas and let the vapors pool.

You don't need much accelerant to ensure a quality bonfire start. A quart should be adequate for that huge pile. When I feel like getting a backyard fire going ASAP I just use a shot-glass of diesel or gasoline.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UberDave: slackadocious: I presume a whole can of gas under pressure, or another explosive chemical was present like that explosive stuff gun nuts use on the rifle range.& I'm certain they knew it was there & wanted a big boom & since they're obviously stupid AF, they had no actual idea how much to use or what to reasonably expect.


I've seen broken windows on a house because someone started a bonfire with about 8oz of petroleum.  They poured it in and let it sit for a little bit (because they were farking looking for something to light it with).  The pile was *just* right and there was no wind.  I think the pit was ~8 feet in diameter and the flame went at least two feet out beyond that.  Amazingly it didn't blow the contents of the pit everywhere.


Having frequently created boom-like fires like this I can say you don't really need "just right" conditions. You just need gasoline, a calm day, and to wait a little bit before lighting it. The bonfire in TFA improves on things a bit by creating a berm around the base which helps trap the heavier-than-air vapors from spreading out.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


sounds like a typical bbq
 
Two16
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kt-atl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is why smoking at gas pumps is non-habit forming.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thosw: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Solty Dog: The school mascot is the Pintos.

Horse or bean?

Ford.


Touche'
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: From what I can find, the last rainfall they had was on September 12. Some burnable stuff around there:

[Fark user image 425x483]


Grill and Chill?  Really?

d2yu2ltdphk2yr.cloudfront.netView Full Size


Ok.  Maybe.
 
Monac
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At first, I didn't understand how anybody could do what this guy did.Now, after learning more about him, I am beginning to get it. He's a gigantic asshole. Maybe he's not right in the head, but he loves not being right in the head.He should never see the light of day again.I hope I'm not just getting old and mean, but boy. This guy seems to set a new standard.
 
