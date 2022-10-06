 Skip to content
(KTVQ Billings) Hero Local dad has a pretty good day--watches his kid score a touchdown at high school football game, then immediately celebrates by saving the lives of three girls who drove into nearby irrigation ditch   (ktvq.com) divider line
fiddlehead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Initially, Salter tried to open the car doors, as the vehicle began to fill with water. When they wouldn't budge, he attempted to break the windows out with his bare hands. On his second attempt, he found success.

Wow, isn't that hard as hell to do?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dad bod FTW?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Contrast with the paid attendants at Uvalde.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Wow, isn't that hard as hell to do?


Adrenaline kicks in.

Not sure if he turned green like the Hulk though.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
is the car ok?
 
soporific
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Three lives saved in a single game!
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Way to make the rest of us look bad.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Salter noticed a car driving down the dirt road toward the ditch.

So a teenage girl was playing on her phone and not paying attention to the road?
 
