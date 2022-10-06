 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   Merriam-Webster's word of the day is "gargantuan" as in: If your neighbor has a nice car and you want something similar, you need to gargantuan   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
14
    More: Silly, William Shakespeare, Franois Rabelais's 16th-century, name of a giant king, satiric novel Gargantua, Franois Rabelais, details of Gargantua, Gargantua, scale  
•       •       •

136 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2022 at 12:20 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joeskunk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
uh... what?
 
YerKiddin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"go get you one"?  Kindova reach, eh?
 
cranked
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was told there'd be no thinking.
 
callmeox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's the opposite of HOTY?

This is a solid example even if there's no official Fark name for it.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trust me when I say this, subby - Sometimes things sound funnier in your own head than they do to others.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

callmeox: What's the opposite of HOTY?

This is a solid example even if there's no official Fark name for it.


I, for one, fully support adding a NHOTY voting block
 
Phlegmbot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

callmeox: What's the opposite of HOTY?

This is a solid example even if there's no official Fark name for it.


Every time you think the WOTD has finally hit rock bottom, they surprise you by finding a way to make it worse
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think this was greened because the mods want subby to be made fun of.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

YerKiddin: "go get you one"?  Kindova reach, eh?


I think subby broke his stretch armstrong with this one.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

YerKiddin: "go get you one"?  Kindova reach, eh?


thanks

whats worse than a pun? a bad pun!
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"That's the worst headline I've ever seen greenlit.
Fark user imageView Full Size

"But you HAVE seen it greenlit..."
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I see everything has pretty much been covered....
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.