(MSN)   Please, leave me bush alone   (msn.com)
23
881 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2022 at 10:50 AM



23 Comments
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Plant poison Ivy.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Something with thorns would take care of that.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that be floricating?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

abb3w: Plant poison Ivy.


And make that problem worse?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Confucius say " some men climb tree for cherry, clever man spread limb.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here, distract them with this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Obviously, Twitter is having a field day with this one."

First quoted tweet: 2 likes, 0 replies/rt
Second quoted tweet: 1 like, 0 replies/rt
Third quoted tweet: 0 likes, 0 replies/rt
..."best" quoted tweet: 37 likes, 2 replies, 2 retweets
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe she should cross her legs and put on some clothes. Dirty bush.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Won't somebody please think of the seedlings?
 
skyotter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He gave her a pearl necklace.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Here, distract them with this:
[Fark user image 425x547]


Goddamnit

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't see the wood for the tees.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trocadero: abb3w: Plant poison Ivy.

And make that problem worse?

[i.pinimg.com image 800x1205]


You've got an odd definition of worse.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
next thing I know I am in Omar Sharif's mustache.

Dustin Hoffman tells a dirty joke
Youtube LJ3R3_PcFkY
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Beats my 'Dragon out of Junipers' that I had in California.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm sure that's one well fertilized plant
 
macadamnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone told me my Camillia is just an adult form of the tea bush. Just have to groom the tips from bush level plants. But we grow the bastards as 15 foot high, all stems and leaves.
 
danvon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No matter how hard I've tried, and, oh how I've tried, I've never been so lit I stuck my junk in that type of bush.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Heh. The Bush has a name. GLORIA!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So I guess its true what they say about European ladies having an aversion to shaving?
 
