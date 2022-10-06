 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 15 News)   "B-b-but you don't understand, I had to be at the gym in 26 minutes." "Sorry Deputy Mayor, you're 'on leave' until further notice"   (wpde.com) divider line
25
    More: Strange, DC deputy mayor, Mayor of New York City, alleged assault incident, gym  
•       •       •

1315 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're the kind of dick that chokes someone after dinging their door in a gym parking lot, you don't deserve to be Deputy Mayor of DC. That's my two cents.

Door dingers are some of the worst people society has to offer. Are they as bad as serial killers? Probably. They all go home at night and masturbate thinking about what they got away with that day.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a roid head. Didn't read article.

/welcome to Fark
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wrongo: Looks like a roid head. Didn't read article.

/welcome to Fark


Was kinda wondering why a deputy mayor needed biceps like that.  Figured either the DC Mayor, or whatever party he is in, needed someone to strong arm all the little subordinates at city hell.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Wrongo: Looks like a roid head. Didn't read article.

/welcome to Fark

Was kinda wondering why a deputy mayor needed biceps like that.  Figured either the DC Mayor, or whatever party he is in, needed someone to strong arm all the little subordinates at city hell.


Hell=hall.  Although I hear the terms are interchangeable at metropolitan government level.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: If you're the kind of dick that chokes someone after dinging their door in a gym parking lot, you don't deserve to be Deputy Mayor of DC. That's my two cents.

Door dingers are some of the worst people society has to offer. Are they as bad as serial killers? Probably. They all go home at night and masturbate thinking about what they got away with that day.


That almost sounds like a kink shame...
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooh boy, roided-up and closeted.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of those "on leave"s that everyone knows means it's going to take a week or two to complete the due diligence needed to fire you but we don't want your violent a** around in the interim.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Wrongo: Looks like a roid head. Didn't read article.

/welcome to Fark

Was kinda wondering why a deputy mayor needed biceps like that.  Figured either the DC Mayor, or whatever party he is in, needed someone to strong arm all the little subordinates at city hell.


Not needed but wanted.
I was looking to buy a gym for a while and visited a few golds gyms and they are 100% for roid monsters.  Between that and the fact in any gym with equipment the main goal is to sign up people who will not come and use the equipment so it does not wear out  I went another route.
If your so aggressive you attack someone because YOU damaged their property you should be removed from the gene pool.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He was released with a summons? On an assault charge? Of course he's white. Any tinge of color and bail would be extremely high or denied all together.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lsherm: If you're the kind of dick that chokes someone after dinging their door in a gym parking lot, you don't deserve to be Deputy Mayor of DC. That's my two cents.

Door dingers are some of the worst people society has to offer. Are they as bad as serial killers? Probably. They all go home at night and masturbate thinking about what they got away with that day.


My coworker openly bragged to me about how he deliberately slams his door into cars that park poorly next to his giant van. Your comment  checks out.
 
T.rex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Roids are one thing... but testosterone injections are the big thing, these days.  Its legal, and is prone to cause the same anger management issues.
 
phedex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x478]


Steroid tests need to be a part of police requirements.  I can't stand these roided up douchebags that think they need even more of a "presence" to themselves.  I have no respect for people juicing anyways, because its stupid.  but especially cops.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

max_pooper: He was released with a summons? On an assault charge? Of course he's white. Any tinge of color and bail would be extremely high or denied all together.


Bail reform laws.  You can do a whole lot worse than that and not be held for bail.
 
brilett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Virginia? He should be supporting local businesses.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wrongo: Looks like a roid head. Didn't read article.

/welcome to Fark


My thoughts exactly. Genetics being what they are, 4x a week in the gym plus a starter on my college rugby team got me almost that big when i was 18, not 38 and working at the deputy mayor.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Wrongo: Looks like a roid head. Didn't read article.

/welcome to Fark

Was kinda wondering why a deputy mayor needed biceps like that.  Figured either the DC Mayor, or whatever party he is in, needed someone to strong arm all the little subordinates at city hell.


Typical Farker. It's still too soon to talk about gunz control.

Can't shut down that gun show.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

T.rex: Roids are one thing... but testosterone injections are the big thing, these days.  Its legal, and is prone to cause the same anger management issues.


Are they selling it?  Of course they're selling it.  And nobody will ever stop them.  The wellness industry is growing at the same rate as our narcissism.  And there's nothing wrong with that, apparently.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


appinventiv.comView Full Size


If it's OK when you do it, it's also OK when big hulking pussies abuse it.  That's what happens when everybody has so much FREEDOM.
This is what everybody wanted.
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

T.rex: Roids are one thing... but testosterone injections are the big thing, these days.  Its legal, and is prone to cause the same anger management issues.


Really, geeze oh Pete, the side effects from taking testosterone are pretty serious.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brilett: Virginia? He should be supporting local businesses.


DC gyms are very small and expensive. I know, I belong to one. For the level of 'roidness he's at, he needs Virginia sized gyms. You know, to let the manliness out lest there be an errant explosion of testosterone. Based on this story, though, it seems he didn't go far enough out into Virginia.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

T.rex: Roids are one thing... but testosterone injections are the big thing, these days.  Its legal, and is prone to cause the same anger management issues.


You need a prescription for that.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 850x566]


Someone should punch that asshole in the face.

/s
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Lsherm: If you're the kind of dick that chokes someone after dinging their door in a gym parking lot, you don't deserve to be Deputy Mayor of DC. That's my two cents.

Door dingers are some of the worst people society has to offer. Are they as bad as serial killers? Probably. They all go home at night and masturbate thinking about what they got away with that day.

My coworker openly bragged to me about how he deliberately slams his door into cars that park poorly next to his giant van. Your comment  checks out.


I own a giant van (148" Ford Transit). I park in the outskirts of every parking lot & walk in, it's just easier & safer that way.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.