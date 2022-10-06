 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Zelensky on Putin: "He understands that after the use of nuclear weapons he would be unable any more to preserve, so to speak, his life, and I'm confident of that"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin can hope for a humane execution.
That is all.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah... my dad spent nights and weekends making bits and pieces for bunker busters. I think he'd be laughing if they were used to kill Putin. He was proud of his Polish heritage.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if he feels he's going to die anyways, what's he got to lose?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still, it's incredibly sad that the lives of thousands are only considered as far as maintaining one's lifestyle is concerned. Not the loss of life. Not the widespread suffering from radiation. But his lifestyle....
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the only way this ends is with Putin deposed and probably dead. And hopefully that happens before he backs himself in too much more of a corner on the subject of using nuclear weapons.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: So if he feels he's going to die anyways, what's he got to lose?


And if he goes, he's taking everyone with him.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Still, it's incredibly sad that the lives of thousands are only considered as far as maintaining one's lifestyle is concerned. Not the loss of life. Not the widespread suffering from radiation. But his lifestyle....


Well, yeah. He's evil.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still haven't seen any real indication that Russia intends to deploy nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: So if he feels he's going to die anyways, what's he got to lose?


Your problem here is that you're thinking like a normal, rational person.

With Putin it's a mix of ego and mysticism. All that bs propaganda about how Russia should be the world's sole superpower, let alone their own version of manifest destiny to reclaim the ruslands and then some. All that rhetoric that for years was there to spurn voters, he's like started to believe. It's been his opiate of the masses and he done farked up getting high off his own supply.

That or it's at least a grudge against everyone from the Ukrainians to his own army and advisors that he believes has embarrassed him. His ultimate penalty would be killing them all in a nuclear holocaust he starts. Unless they take home out first.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.


Multiple citations needed
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.


Sweet! Stock up, and we can use your supplies as a loot drop!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I still haven't seen any real indication that Russia intends to deploy nuclear weapons against Ukraine.


Like most of us your first suspicion would be seeing it happen on TV.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yagottabefarkinkiddinme:Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.

1) If Putin does use nukes, it will likely be tactical, not strategic
2) If, on the other hand, he does attempt a strategic attack, it's pretty much game over for the planet, and your prepping won't really help
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I still haven't seen any real indication that Russia intends to deploy nuclear weapons against Ukraine.


Yep. If there's any real movement towards using nuclear weapons, you'll know it by the US, UK and France raising their nuclear weapons posture.

AKA don't worry until DEFCON 3.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.


Meh. I'm not doing shiat. NYC is target 1/1A on the Us hiat list so it'll all be over for me real quick. Have fun fending off the nuclear mutants everyone else!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wouldn't surprise me to learn that 80% of Russia's nukes are actually Papier-mâché and the rest either got sold off or never existed in the first place.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pooty is toast. If he uses a nuke, he's toast in a slower, much more painful way, as I'm sure the UN would hand him to Ukraine, and no one would look in on him after. Either that or he'd find out how well REAL militaries deal with bunkers.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

styckx: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.

Multiple citations needed


I want to know where he lives in Russia that he's not sure if he has 4 or 10 windows.

Oh, right, some Americans are so full of themselves that they actually believe Russia will nuke the US to hurt Ukraine.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

styckx: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.

Multiple citations needed


Stockpiling Nplate for nuclear threat to rebuild platelets.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I still haven't seen any real indication that Russia intends to deploy nuclear weapons against Ukraine.


I picture Putin as Billy Bob Thornton from Tombstone:

static1.srcdn.comView Full Size


He's had his own little fiefdom going. But then overstepped his bounds. Now he's getting the shiat slapped out of him publicly.

But he'll try and comeback with that shotgun for revenge. And that's when he needs stopped.
 
Zenith
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Weaver95: I still haven't seen any real indication that Russia intends to deploy nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Yep. If there's any real movement towards using nuclear weapons, you'll know it by the US, UK and France raising their nuclear weapons posture.

AKA don't worry until DEFCON 3.


I think they'll do a test first. if only to see if they actually work after 20 odd years of pilfering.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

styckx: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.

Multiple citations needed


HHS announced a $290M order for Nplate yesterday. However, this is less "OMG WE'RE GONNA DIE FROM ARS" and more "vendor-managed inventory, like the other drugs we maintain." It's not a panic purchase.

However, every site from the Epoch Times to the Daily Fail flipped out and exclaimed, in essence, that nuclear warfare is imminent. Like they usually do.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.


yagottabefarkinkiddinme

The Fark Doomsmith contingent has leveled up.
 
DVD
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It wouldn't surprise me to learn that 80% of Russia's nukes are actually Papier-mâché and the rest either got sold off or never existed in the first place.


__________________________

With as corrupt as the Russian system has been shown to be, I wouldn't be surprised if the U.S. didn't have a complete listing as to warheads and missile systems and the readiness status of each and every one of them.

I.E., the U.S. is likely to know exactly how worried to be and where the anti-missile systems need to be pointed.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It wouldn't surprise me to learn that 80% of Russia's nukes are actually Papier-mâché and the rest either got sold off or never existed in the first place.


Even if only 1% of Russia's nukes work, that's plenty to give the entire world a very bad day.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

portnoyd: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.

yagottabefarkinkiddinme

The Fark Doomsmith contingent has leveled up.


I know. Hoarding food and then being killed in the first round.

That's just dickish to the survivors who will need it.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For folks freaking out about the Nplate purchase, you may want to look at the 12 other drugs for which we maintain stocks as a radiological or nuclear threat response.

It's not a point of panic. We've a shiatload of Leukine, for example, but no one seems to be freaking out about that.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.


All the more reason to not spend money and worries on things you'll never use but focus it on things to enjoy life now.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's going to press the button and all that will happen is someone will deliver him a poisoned diet coke.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

shinji3i: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.

All the more reason to not spend money and worries on things you'll never use but focus it on things to enjoy life now.


Is this your first nuclear panic? You seem new to this.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: iheartscotch: It wouldn't surprise me to learn that 80% of Russia's nukes are actually Papier-mâché and the rest either got sold off or never existed in the first place.

Even if only 1% of Russia's nukes work, that's plenty to give the entire world a very bad day.


More likely just a few cities would have a very bad day, and then all of Russia dies forever.
I'd almost be willing to make that trade.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: yagottabefarkinkiddinme:Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.

1) If Putin does use nukes, it will likely be tactical, not strategic
2) If, on the other hand, he does attempt a strategic attack, it's pretty much game over for the planet, and your prepping won't really help


At least he'll have solved global warming.

//We'll still have climate change, but nuclear winter instead
 
DVD
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: styckx: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.

Multiple citations needed

HHS announced a $290M order for Nplate yesterday. However, this is less "OMG WE'RE GONNA DIE FROM ARS" and more "vendor-managed inventory, like the other drugs we maintain." It's not a panic purchase.

However, every site from the Epoch Times to the Daily Fail flipped out and exclaimed, in essence, that nuclear warfare is imminent. Like they usually do.


_________________________

The E-poki Times being right-wing like this is a sad development.  They undercut their own ability to do anything about the CCP and its brutality.  They are certainly NOT helping in the struggle against the Chinese Communist Party, despite their declared stance as anti-communist.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nirbo: portnoyd: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.

yagottabefarkinkiddinme

The Fark Doomsmith contingent has leveled up.

I know. Hoarding food and then being killed in the first round.

That's just dickish to the survivors who will need it.


It's not dickish. That just means its all gathered in one, convenient location. It's much easier than running around a bunch of locations.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Weaver95: I still haven't seen any real indication that Russia intends to deploy nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Like most of us your first suspicion would be seeing it happen on TV.


Yup. And there has in fact been a public indication, specifically Putin drawing a rhetorical line in the sand about attacks on Mother Russia's territory, and then annexing territory that Ukraine is currently in the process of re-taking. Shiat is no joke.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nirbo: portnoyd: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.

yagottabefarkinkiddinme

The Fark Doomsmith contingent has leveled up.

I know. Hoarding food and then being killed in the first round.

That's just dickish to the survivors who will need it.


There won't be any for long, anyway.
No sane person would want to survive a nuclear war anyway.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: So if he feels he's going to die anyways, what's he got to lose?


Everything. He wants to go down as the man who put the band together, who rebuilt Russia with all the former soviet republics, a super power that is only challenged by the US. He is an arch cold warrior, it's the only world place he has ever known or loved. He wants statues of himself, fame, you name it. He didn't set out on a suicide mission because he didn't even once contemplate defeat from what his lickspittle underlings told him about the state of the Russian army.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Burn the land, boil the sea; you can't take the skies from me"
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Putin will have to do more than the russian standard of just avoiding stairs and windows, eh?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nirbo: shinji3i: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.

All the more reason to not spend money and worries on things you'll never use but focus it on things to enjoy life now.

Is this your first nuclear panic? You seem new to this.


media.tenor.comView Full Size

But if you want to live in fear like him who am I to stop you?
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Putin can hope for a humane execution.
That is all.


media.tenor.comView Full Size

It's ok, papa
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Weaver95: I still haven't seen any real indication that Russia intends to deploy nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

I picture Putin as Billy Bob Thornton from Tombstone:

[static1.srcdn.com image 850x425]

He's had his own little fiefdom going. But then overstepped his bounds. Now he's getting the shiat slapped out of him publicly.

But he'll try and comeback with that shotgun for revenge. And that's when he needs stopped.


Who plays Doc Holliday in this version?
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Weaver95: I still haven't seen any real indication that Russia intends to deploy nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Like most of us your first suspicion would be seeing it happen on TV.


fieldandstream.comView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Weaver95: I still haven't seen any real indication that Russia intends to deploy nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

I picture Putin as Billy Bob Thornton from Tombstone:

[static1.srcdn.com image 850x425]

He's had his own little fiefdom going. But then overstepped his bounds. Now he's getting the shiat slapped out of him publicly.

But he'll try and comeback with that shotgun for revenge. And that's when he needs stopped.


I think, at this point for Putin, it is no longer about any form of victory in Ukraine insomuch as preventing Russian troops returning to Russia.
 
bkrogers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We all need to understand that Putin is dying.  He probably has less then 6 months. He does not care. Therefore if he goes out in a blaze of glory, he will be a hero in his mind.

The only solution is an assassination.
 
WTFDYW [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.


JFC.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Putin moved to his bunker like a week ago. How long did Hitler last in his?
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: iheartscotch: It wouldn't surprise me to learn that 80% of Russia's nukes are actually Papier-mâché and the rest either got sold off or never existed in the first place.

Even if only 1% of Russia's nukes work, that's plenty to give the entire world a very bad day.


Well if they want to take the chance that the first rocket blows up less than 100meters from the launch silo, we can see how valuable that 1% is
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Nirbo: portnoyd: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: The US Government is stockpiling Nplate. A bone marrow stimulator for Low platelets in this case from radiation. You cannot get this over the counter.

They think Putin will make good on his nuclear threats. So do I.

Stocked up on weapons, ammunition and iosat. Stocking up on food. Since I am in between at least 4 targets...probably 10, I will probably die in the opening round.

yagottabefarkinkiddinme

The Fark Doomsmith contingent has leveled up.

I know. Hoarding food and then being killed in the first round.

That's just dickish to the survivors who will need it.

It's not dickish. That just means its all gathered in one, convenient location. It's much easier than running around a bunch of locations.


It's like no one's ever read "The Road" before. Here's hoping he has the foresight to bury it in an underground bunker with a couple of cots - I'll need a place to crash after I deal with his remains and the dead looters.
 
