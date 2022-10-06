 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Accounting for this single $150,000,000 mansion, if a hurricane were to strike the Hamptons, the damages would be in the trillions of dollars   (cnbc.com) divider line
41
    More: Asinine, Beach, Home, Real estate, furthest thing, Property, Imperial units, La Dune, House  
•       •       •

1091 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2022 at 10:35 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have only been to one party in the Hamptons, which was back in the 90s. Quick interwebby research tells me that the place it was held recently sold for about $50 million.

The passed hors oeuvres were great, but overall, it was a Byronic bore. I'm sure the host could afford to have me killed for saying such a thing.

Sorry, that is my only grotesquely expensive Hamptons property story. I am more of a Montauk type of guy. But Montauk has become much too Hamptonsy price-wise, so I'm considering becoming more of a City or Coney Island type of guy.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
GOOD
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Property and construction are separate valuables in risk. The federal swamp insurance is probably only good for $300k of individual construction. Now, if the designer is clever, it's seven different residential buildings, with connecting breezeways, thus each can get it's own morally hazardous insurance policy.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If they can get a buyer.
I cannlist my house for $500million if I want but it doesn't mean I'm getting a buyer.

This is just a tactic to advertise the house and every article written is just free exposure.  Most of these go for less than half what they list for.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who painted the walls and chose the furniture color? Was it Mr Bean? I saw that episode!
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's an awful lot of white sofas. My son would take care of that in about a week.
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The garage is the most important room in the house and TFA couldn't even be bothered to mention it, I had to look it up elsewhere and it's only a 6-car. Pass.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's definitely my dream brothel.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't get the insanely-expensive estate thing. If I had the means to drop even just $10 million on an estate, I'd instead use half the money to buy nice flats in a few cool cities around the world, and spend the rest following the seasons and enjoying those locations.
 
anticontent
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thankfully dollar values of housing is imaginary. Unfortunately, The Economy (TM) doesn't agree.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Paddy: That's an awful lot of white sofas. My son would take care of that in about a week.


The sofas are actually beige. It's just all the coke that has been spilled on them that gives them that appearance.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The fact that $150 million mansions exist at all, indicates severe under-usage of guillotines.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size


Ok so we see where the pillows are stored, but is there a bed anywhere?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: [image.cnbcfm.com image 850x478]

Ok so we see where the pillows are stored, but is there a bed anywhere?


Yeah, I was also just thinking how sterile the place looks.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: The fact that $150 million mansions exist at all, indicates severe under-usage of guillotines.


Username checking out.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I cannlist my house for $500million if I want but it doesn't mean I'm getting a buyer.


This reminds me of when the maga twat kid was suing all of the news sources and when they settled the right wing news was like "CNN settles 100 million dollar lawsuit".

Like, I could file a frivolous suit against you for 100 trillion and it would still be settled for a dollar.
 
danvon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Paddy: That's an awful lot of white sofas. My son would take care of that in about a week.


Looking at the furnishings made me think of Ferris Beuller's comment about Cameron's house.

""The place is like a museum. It's very beautiful and very cold, and you're not allowed to touch anything."
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So this is how my already overpriced modest house X 300 would look like?
Not sure it is worth the upgrade.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A good chunk of that value (and they probably won't get close to asking price) is the land - beachfront property in one of America's most expensive ZIP codes. A storm might damage the houses, you might have to build back some beach erosion, but you've not going to have $150 million in damage.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My good friend built a second house in Southhampton a few years ago.

He lives in it during the winter weekends, and then in the summer he rents it out to people at extremely high rent. So high in fact that within one summer, the house was paid for.

He has a secret passage way in his bedroom closet, that goes up into the finished attic where he's furnished it with a model car race track, a full bar, sofa, bay windows with seats, and a few guitars and amps.

Must be nice to be rich.
 
dryknife
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: I don't get the insanely-expensive estate thing. If I had the means to drop even just $10 million on an estate, I'd instead use half the money to buy nice flats in a few cool cities around the world, and spend the rest following the seasons and enjoying those locations.


With two chicks at the same time, ideally.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder about people who have a conversation area type sofa and chair setup in their bedroom.  Does it ever get used?  Do people actually socialize (besides, well you know) in the bedroom?  Or is it because the room is big and they need something to take up space.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's nice, maybe not 150 million nice. Love the original house.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

indylaw: A good chunk of that value (and they probably won't get close to asking price) is the land - beachfront property in one of America's most expensive ZIP codes. A storm might damage the houses, you might have to build back some beach erosion, but you've not going to have $150 million in damage.


I'd figure a beach mansion in the Hamptons is likely to be built a little more sturdy than your typical Florida beach home. . .
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I wonder about people who have a conversation area type sofa and chair setup in their bedroom.  Does it ever get used?  Do people actually socialize (besides, well you know) in the bedroom?  Or is it because the room is big and they need something to take up space.


It's weird but I guess if you go to bed and decide you want to read a book or watch some tv or something before sleeping you can do that I guess? But pretty sure it's mostly to fill space myself.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I wonder about people who have a conversation area type sofa and chair setup in their bedroom.  Does it ever get used?  Do people actually socialize (besides, well you know) in the bedroom?  Or is it because the room is big and they need something to take up space.


You can't have an orgy w/ a standard bed set up, even a California King Size. You need a lot of space and furniture for a real orgy. If you're a veteran orgy planner, you even have little tape markers on the floor where people should be, like a TV studio.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I wonder about people who have a conversation area type sofa and chair setup in their bedroom.  Does it ever get used?  Do people actually socialize (besides, well you know) in the bedroom?  Or is it because the room is big and they need something to take up space.


My parents had a small couch and a TV in the bed room.

I came to understand that it was a place to hide from us kids.

It was also the only room with air-conditioning.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trocadero: EvilEgg: I wonder about people who have a conversation area type sofa and chair setup in their bedroom.  Does it ever get used?  Do people actually socialize (besides, well you know) in the bedroom?  Or is it because the room is big and they need something to take up space.

You can't have an orgy w/ a standard bed set up, even a California King Size. You need a lot of space and furniture for a real orgy. If you're a veteran orgy planner, you even have little tape markers on the floor where people should be, like a TV studio.


And someone with the light-up directional hand cones like the guys who park the planes at an airport use, making sure traffic flows properly.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trocadero: EvilEgg: I wonder about people who have a conversation area type sofa and chair setup in their bedroom.  Does it ever get used?  Do people actually socialize (besides, well you know) in the bedroom?  Or is it because the room is big and they need something to take up space.

You can't have an orgy w/ a standard bed set up, even a California King Size. You need a lot of space and furniture for a real orgy. If you're a veteran orgy planner, you even have little tape markers on the floor where people should be, like a TV studio.


Are these people too poor for a proper sex dungeon?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We bought our summer house in Long Island, built right on the dune overlooking the Atlantic between Montauk and the Hamptons in 1976 for about $78,000.  It was a fairly uncool neighborhood only popular with surfers.  Sold it in 1996 for over ten times what we paid. It sold in 2006 for ten times that.  One of the reasons we sold basically our dream house is that our flood insurance only covered 1/10 the home value by '96.  The other was the law that said if your land washes out from erosion, that's it, no building on underwater real estate.   All those homes are doomed, most of the Island proper too.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If it was 2006 a janitor could have qualified for the loan and could have lived there for a year before getting evicted.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That sort of super-wealth should frankly be illegal.

Did we even have billionaires 50 years ago?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Paddy: That's an awful lot of white sofas. My son would take care of that in about a week.


That's common beach house decor
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
🤞
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
La Dune, named after the sandy dune it sits behind

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

deadsanta: One of the reasons we sold basically our dream house is that our flood insurance only covered 1/10 the home value by '96.


Growing up on Long Island, while in Middle School, (late 1970's) my Earth Science teacher told us that "Long Island loses an inch of sand every year on it's own, Storms make it worse."

I made sure never ever ever ever to live south of Montauk highway.

Now when it rains, parts of Lindenhurst, floods like crazy.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: La Dune, named after the sandy dune it sits behind

[Fark user image 425x327]


Fun fact: on my cable box, Dune is La Duna on HBO Latino.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: deadsanta: One of the reasons we sold basically our dream house is that our flood insurance only covered 1/10 the home value by '96.

Growing up on Long Island, while in Middle School, (late 1970's) my Earth Science teacher told us that "Long Island loses an inch of sand every year on it's own, Storms make it worse."

I made sure never ever ever ever to live south of Montauk highway.

Now when it rains, parts of Lindenhurst, floods like crazy.


You live north of 27?  Cool.  Cool, cool, cool. Sooooo... Do you happen to do landscaping, I'm looking for someone to help out a hydrangea that's down in the dumps.  Got a card?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brap: The passed hors oeuvres were great, but overall, it was a Byronic bore. I'm sure the host could afford to have me killed for saying such a thing.


And more importantly, afford to not be charged with a crime.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.