(CNN)   "Please don't smash in the Vatican" is not just for priests anymore   (cnn.com) divider line
NightSteel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...so did he get caught?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Knows a thing or two about smashing in the Vatican...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is the literal exact same link from last night (https://www.fark.com/comments/12589752/Vatican-visitor-goes-Old-Testament-on-a-couple-of-graven-images#new )

It only went through b/c it's the amp url instead of the base url.  (side note: worth filtering for amp links and automatically turning them into non-amp links to avoid google's nonsense?  I think there's already open source code for that by way of a reddit bot that could be repurposed.)
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't know why they still let Americans into Italy/Vatican City. Maybe there should be a test or background check.
I'm an American and I go there often and it pisses me off when this crap happens.
 
DHT3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Asinine smashing in the Vatican? Preaching to the choir, boy.

/don't mind me, just doing Catholic madlibs
 
swankywanky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What a smashed priest looks like for reference:

caddyshackminute.comView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Full Interview With Kai, The Homeless Hitchhiker With A Hatchet [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube -Xa0NfCdLk4
 
raz4446
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
hoty
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
MAMA SAARNA & EARL 16 - Smash Down Babylon (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube TjTCJVYDQX8
 
Alunan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: I don't know why they still let Americans into Italy/Vatican City. Maybe there should be a test or background check.
I'm an American and I go there often and it pisses me off when this crap happens.


I thought about this a lot today and while Americans are generally obnoxious they are not usually destructive as tourists. The Chinese and the Israelis are the absolute worst at not respecting and defacing property. This guy is mentally ill, someone let him fly to Rome and do this, that's the asshole in this story. I don't know why the Chinese think it's okay to spray paint hieroglyphics but every time I read something like that it's not a mental illness situation but a family.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
<quietly sobs while throwing away plans for vatican dodgeball game>
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That person is undoubtedly an asshole, but "smashed" sounds a tad over the top considering this:

"The 2 busts have been damaged but not particularly badly. One lost part of a nose and an ear, the head of the other came off the pedestal."
 
muphasta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NightSteel: ...so did he get caught?


RTFA
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
yes he did
 
NobleHam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In my experience, they never looked kindly on it for tourists either.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mucho riempitivo per il corpo leggero?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So...is that, like, a direct ticket to Hell..?

Jacking up God's summer home..?
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not damaging them badly is not a good defense against intentionally damaging ancient Roman artifacts.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: That person is undoubtedly an asshole, but "smashed" sounds a tad over the top considering this:

"The 2 busts have been damaged but not particularly badly. One lost part of a nose and an ear, the head of the other came off the pedestal."


I bet if someone did that to you....
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stampeding cattle still OK?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/kinky
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Again?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jesus would clear out the artifacts and then fark that place up.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alunan: scruffythecat: I don't know why they still let Americans into Italy/Vatican City. Maybe there should be a test or background check.
I'm an American and I go there often and it pisses me off when this crap happens.

I thought about this a lot today and while Americans are generally obnoxious they are not usually destructive as tourists. The Chinese and the Israelis are the absolute worst at not respecting and defacing property. This guy is mentally ill, someone let him fly to Rome and do this, that's the asshole in this story. I don't know why the Chinese think it's okay to spray paint hieroglyphics but every time I read something like that it's not a mental illness situation but a family.


CSS : Chinese tourists LOVE white babies. They would take pictures of my daughter but she is was super shy and would not let them hold her (she was between 1-5 when we lived in Europe). My friends child was friendlier and he's probably on tons of peoples Instagrams in China, posing with random Chinese tourists. Everyone I know who had this experience had blond or red haired babies.
 
The Brains
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Normally I am against this sort of thing, but the Roman Catholic Church is just a real estate scam for kiddie diddlers. This sends a message.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sometimes, the Ugly Americans stay in America.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
