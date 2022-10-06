 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   I'm detecting subtle notes of kerosene with hints of a film forming along the sides of my glass. The rashes from showers add to the effect   (businessinsider.com) divider line
5
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can confirm.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Same.


/Subby
//USS Carl Vinson
///Three for JP5
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have a vague memory of Kinky Friedman teaching me about Jewish Lightning.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looking forward to eventually getting hammered with ads for lawyers like I'm getting for Camp Lejeune's water issues.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When the military tells you not to worry, you should worry
 
