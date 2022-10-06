 Skip to content
I, for one, welcome our new AI overlords
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asimov to the rescue!
First Law
An AI may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
Second Law
An AI must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
Third Law
An AI must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

/In reality, it's going to be a race to see which arms company can first develop a remote delivered, AI enhanced, auto targeting drone kill swarm.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Asimov to the rescue!
First Law
An AI may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
Second Law
An AI must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
Third Law
An AI must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

/In reality, it's going to be a race to see which arms company can first develop a remote delivered, AI enhanced, auto targeting drone kill swarm.


Well the training data for machine learning immediately means it breaks the first rule
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I see they let Melania decorate the outside of the White House too.
cdn.arstechnica.netView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's not privacy-violating when it's public information!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
non-binding guidelines

Why farking bother?
 
pwkpete
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Asimov to the rescue!
First Law
An AI may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
Second Law
An AI must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
Third Law
An AI must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

/In reality, it's going to be a race to see which arms company can first develop a remote delivered, AI enhanced, auto targeting drone kill swarm.


Fourth Law:
Classified
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Private_Citizen: Asimov to the rescue!
First Law
An AI may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
Second Law
An AI must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
Third Law
An AI must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

/In reality, it's going to be a race to see which arms company can first develop a remote delivered, AI enhanced, auto targeting drone kill swarm.

Well the training data for machine learning immediately means it breaks the first rule


No, just means you temporarily designate the 'targets' as non-human in the AI's programming, and disable their ultimate kill function whatever it is.  Chase down person, go click, ok good

/also, as good as the 3 laws sound, at this point in AI dev anything you gave those rules too would be 100% paralyzed as anything at all they did would harm a human somehow somewhere
//even he got to wondering about how the hell that would work quickly enough in his stories - Speedy anyone?
///thing is I think he underestimated the hell out of it for any development we'll be capable of for a long time
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Munden: non-binding guidelines

Why farking bother?


Please don't use AI for evil. Thaaaaaanks.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
27
Youtube dLRLYPiaAoA
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The current tightening of export controls is already limiting spending on moonshot AI initiatives. That may not sound bad to you but the technology required for such projects has been trickling down to devices like the one you are using to read this post much more rapidly than ever before. We need fewer obstructions of the pipelines of innovation, not more.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Could be worse. Could be the University of Woolloomooloo that produces the first stable AGI or ASI. Not only would it be certain to be named BRUCE (Brain Replication by Universal Computation Emulation), but I can imagine their AI laws:

Rule 1. No humans
Rule 2. I don't want to catch any of you not killing humans after lights out
Rule 3. No humans
Rule 4. There is to be no mistreatment of the humans in any manner whatsoever if anyone's watching
Rule 5. No humans
Rule 6. There is NO rule 6
Rule 7. No humans...
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seems unnecessary. Once they opened up policies for people under 50, we all got Old Glory Insurance. Your workplace might even provide it. (I heard Cyberdyne even springs for the gold package for all their employees)

Old Glory Insurance - SNL
Youtube g4Gh_IcK8UM
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pwkpete: Private_Citizen: Asimov to the rescue!
First Law
An AI may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
Second Law
An AI must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
Third Law
An AI must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

/In reality, it's going to be a race to see which arms company can first develop a remote delivered, AI enhanced, auto targeting drone kill swarm.

Fourth Law:
Classified


Zeroth Law:
"A robot may not harm humanity, or, by inaction, allow humanity to come to harm."

Humanity must be protected from itself
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"The A2's always were a bit twitchy."
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Gubbo: Private_Citizen: Asimov to the rescue!
First Law
An AI may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
Second Law
An AI must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
Third Law
An AI must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

/In reality, it's going to be a race to see which arms company can first develop a remote delivered, AI enhanced, auto targeting drone kill swarm.

Well the training data for machine learning immediately means it breaks the first rule

No, just means you temporarily designate the 'targets' as non-human in the AI's programming, and disable their ultimate kill function whatever it is.  Chase down person, go click, ok good

/also, as good as the 3 laws sound, at this point in AI dev anything you gave those rules too would be 100% paralyzed as anything at all they did would harm a human somehow somewhere
//even he got to wondering about how the hell that would work quickly enough in his stories - Speedy anyone?
///thing is I think he underestimated the hell out of it for any development we'll be capable of for a long time


AI already doesn't see people of color as people in many situations, so seems like the system is already working as intended.
 
proteus_b
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Zeroth Law:
"A robot may not harm humanity, or, by inaction, allow humanity to come to harm."


Yes but do all the robots actually act in this way? As I remember only Olivaw/Hummin behaved this way.
 
