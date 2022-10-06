 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   This Mitch McConnell dildo probably supports abortion rights - Abraham Lincoln   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Roe v. Wade, Pro-choice, sexual wellness brand Dame, Supreme Court of the United States, Abortion, Mitch McConnell, Abortion debate, part of a new campaign  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those would make a great gift for Elaine as Mitch has been to busy farking the country to take care of her needs.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
PAIGE, NO
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Honestly looks a bit more like edison...

//Still, play away...
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jowls aren't saggy enough.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We need a fundraiser to send a gross to cheetolini.
 
Markus5
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Those would make a great gift for Coco Chow as Mitch has been to busy farking the country to take care of her needs.


Fixed it for Trump.
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Make a super-sized edition and gift one to Lindsey Graham.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who the hell wants to stick Mitch McConnell in themselves for any reason at all?
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Who the hell wants to stick Mitch McConnell in themselves for any reason at all?


Roger Stone!?!
 
FeFiFoFark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"....probably supports abortion rights"

More like birth control -- one look at that thing by anyone will kill the mood.
 
